Fredericktown Intermediate School 4th Grade Awards

Bobbett's Class
- Gabriel Barnes: Student of the Week, Hand Writing, Multiplication Award, Citizenship Award, MAP ELA Proficient
- Paxton Burns: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, MAP ELA Proficient, Perfect Attendance
- Jazara Catchings: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, Social Studies Award, Good Attendance
- Colton Collins: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, MAP ELA Proficient, MAP Math Proficient, Good Attendance, 2Q B.U.G.
- Brandon Evansco: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Proficient, Good Attendance
- John Firebaugh: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, Cert. Excellence-DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Reading Award-DeSpain, Math Award-DeSpain, Writing Award-DeSpain, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain, 2Q B.U.G.
- Kenneth Fort: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, Writing Award, MAP ELA Proficient, Good Attendance, 3Q B.U.G.
- Angel Gardner: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, Spelling Award, January Character Student, Good Attendance, 2Q B.U.G.
- Brooklyn Hasty: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, March Character Student, MAP ELA Proficient, 3Q B.U.G.
- Lorelai Hilterbrand: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, Math Award, September Character Student, Student Council, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Advanced, Sportsmanship Award
- Peighlyn Jones: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, October Character Student, MAP ELA Proficient, Good Attendance
- Juliana Lucio: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award
- Brianna Mathias: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, Citizenship Award, Good Attendance
- Khloee Moxley: Student of the Week, Multiplication Award, Good Attendance
- Ryan Munroe: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, Perfect Speller Award, December Character Student, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Proficient, Library, Computer, Good Attendance, 3Q B.U.G.
- Lillian Pietrangelo: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, Reading Award, Social Studies Award, Scholarship Award, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Proficient, PE Award, Student Ambassador, Art, 2Q B.U.G., Music
- Koga Reed: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, Perfect Speller Award, MAP ELA Proficient, Good Attendance, 3Q B.U.G., 2Q B.U.G., Music
- LeAnn Reynolds: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, Reading Award, Math Award, Science Award, Writing Award, Spelling Award, Perfect Speller Award, Scholarship Award, April Character Student, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Advanced, Library, Student Ambassador, Computer, 2Q B.U.G., Music
- Kane St. Nicholas: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Multiplication Award, Science Award, MAP ELA Proficient, MAP Math Proficient, Computer, Art, Good Attendance
- Camron Tesreau: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, MAP ELA Proficient
- Jaydon Vaughn: Student of the Week, Multiplication Award, February Character Student, February Character Student, Good Attendance
Parson's Class
- Madden Abrigo: Student of the Week, Citizenship, Honor Roll, MAP ELA Proficient
- Dillan Alexander: Student of the Week, B.U.G 3rd Quarter, Read to Succeed, Honor Roll
- Leslie Dominguez: Student of the Week, Read to Succeed, Honor Roll, MAP Math Proficient
- Jalen Elrod: Student of the Week, Writing, Math, Spelling, Honor Roll, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Proficient, Computer, Art
- Brandon Graham: Student of the Week, Spelling
- Adriana Kayler: Student of the Week, Read to Succeed, Spelling, Honor Roll, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Proficient
- Kaydon Kopplin: Student of the Week, Mr. Responsible, Social Studies, Read to Succeed, Honor Roll, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Proficient, Library
- Brenda Martinez: Student of the Week, Read to Succeed, Honor Roll
- Gabbrialla Mendoza: Student of the Week, BUG 3rd Quarter, Read to Succeed, Most Improved, MAP ELA Proficient, MAP Math Proficient
- Emilianno Pellegrino: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Ella Penwell: Student of the Week, Miss Dependable, BUG 2nd Quarter, BUG 3rd Quarter, English Language Arts, Science, Writing, Read to Succeed, Math, Spelling, Honor Roll, Scholarship, MAP Math Advanced, MAP ELA Advanced, PE Award, Computer, Music
- Ava Simmons: Student of the Week, BUG 2nd Quarter, BUG 3rd Quarter, English Language Arts, Science, Writing, Read to Succeed, Student Ambassador, Spelling, Honor Roll, Scholarship, MAP Math Advanced, MAP ELA Advanced, Computer
- Gunner Skaggs: Student of the Week, Mr. Honest, Spelling, Honor Roll, MAP ELA Proficient
- Carter Starks: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Cert. Excellence-DeSpain, Reading Award-DeSpain, Math Award-DeSpain, Writing Award- DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain
- Alexis Tinker: Student of the Week, Miss Respectful, Writing, Read to Succeed, Spelling, Honor Roll, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Proficient
- Isabella Tucois: Student of the Week, Citizenship, Read to Succeed, Honor Roll, MAP ELA Proficient, MAP Math Proficient, Art
- Carson Turner: Student of the Week, Read to Succeed, Student Ambassador, Honor Roll, MAP ELA Advanced
- Maci Welker: Student of the Week, Read to Succeed, Honor Roll, MAP ELA Proficient
- Kaylee West: Student of the Week, Miss Caring, English Language Arts, Writing, Social Studies, Read to Succeed, Student Council Member, Honor Roll, Scholarship, MAP ELA Advanced, Sportsmanship Award, Library, GeoBee Finalist, Music
- Tristan West: Student of the Week, Mr. Patient, BUG 2nd Quarter, Honor Roll
Johnson's Class
- Brittany Avalos: Student of the Week, Good Attendance, Student Ambassador, Honor Roll, Miss Respectful, 3rd Grade MAP ELA advanced, Computer, Art, 3rd Grade MAP math Proficient
- Isabella Beck: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Mason Bone: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, 3rd Grade MAP Math advanced, 3rd Grade MAP proficient ELA
- Davis Cooper: Student of the Week, Scholarship, Mr. Responsible, Honor Roll, Math, Spelling, Writing, Reading, Science, History, 3rd Grade MAP Math advanced, 3rd Grade MAP ELA advanced
- Jaxon Dietiker: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Student Council, Good Attendance, Sportsmanship Award, Music
- Levi England: Student of the Week, Good Attendance
- Ethan Halpin: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Cert. Excellence-DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Reading Award-DeSpain, Math Award-DeSpain, Writing Award-DeSpain, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain, 2nd Quarter BUG, 3rd Quarter BUG
- Ellie Hellrich: Student of the Week, Student Ambassador, Honor Roll, BUG 2nd Quarter, Library, Good Attendance, Sportsmanship Award, Miss Patient
- Gus Holland: Student of the Week, Sportsmanship Award, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Chloe Jarrett: Student of the Week, History, Good Attendance, Honor Roll, PE Award, Math, Science, Miss Dependable, 3rd Grade MAP proficient Math
- Eldyn Jaycox: Student of the Week, Good Attendance, Library
- Aspen Kemp: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Levi Martin: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, 3rd Grade MAP ELA advanced, 3rd Grade MAP Math Proficient
- Jocelynn Morris: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, 3rd Grade Proficient MAP ELA, 3rd Grade MAP proficient Math, Music
- Johnathan Moser: Student of the Week, Scholarship, Honor Roll, Math, Spelling, Writing, Reading, History, 3rd Grade MAP proficient ELA, 3rd Grade MAP proficient Math
- Jaidyn Reed: Student of the Week, Good Attendance, Honor Roll, Computer, 3rd Grade MAP proficient ELA, 3rd Grade MAP proficient Math
- Dixon Roberts: Student of the Week, 3rd Grade MAP proficient ELA, Good Attendance, 3rd Grade MAP proficient Math
- Addyson Smith: Student of the Week, Miss Caring, Honor Roll, 3rd Grade MAP proficient ELA, 3rd Grade MAP proficient MATH
- Crisceida Soriano Cruz: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, 2nd Quarter BUG, Good Attendance, Citizenship, Miss Honest
- Cole Starkey: Student of the Week, Good Attendance, PE Award, Honor Roll, Mr. Cooperative, 3rd Grade MAP proficient ELA
- Wade Thompson: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Six Flags Read 2 Succeed, Citizenship, Good Attendance, Computer, Art, 3rd Grade MAP proficient ELA
- Addison Vance: Student of the Week,Honor Roll
Haferkamp's Class
- Paige Adams: Student of the Week, PE Award, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, MAP ELA-Proficient
- Isaac Allgier: Student of the Week, PE Award, Honor Roll, Spelling, Science, Writing, Student Ambassador, MAP Math-Proficient, MAP ELA-Proficient
- Blake Bittle: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Social Studies, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Perfect Attendance, MAP Math-Proficient, MAP-ELA Advanced
- Emilee Collins: Student of the Week, Library, Honor Roll, Spelling, Citizenship, Writing, Good Attendance, MAP Math-Proficient, MAP-ELA Advanced
- Lucas Conklin: Student of the Week, Most Improved - ELA, Perfect Attendance
- Matthew Francis: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Good Attendance, MAP Math-Proficient, MAP ELA-Proficient, 2nd Quarter BUG
- Peyton Griffon: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Social Studies, Art, Good Attendance, MAP Math-Proficient, MAP ELA-Proficient, 3rd Quarter BUG
- Karyssa Harbison: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Cert. Excellence- DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Reading Award-DeSpain, Math Award-DeSpain, Writing Award-DeSpain, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain, February Character, 2nd Quarter BUG
- Melia Hinkle: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Good Attendance
- Keagan Keith: Student of the Week, ELA, Honor Roll, Spelling, Scholarship, Math, Student Ambassador, Good Attendance, MAP Math-Proficient, MAP-ELA Advanced, 2nd Quarter BUG, Music
- Sylas Kemp: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Computer, Good Attendance, MAP Math-Proficient, MAP ELA-Proficient
- Raylei King: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, March Character, 2nd Quarter BUG
- Isaiah Mills: Student of the Week, ELA, Library, Honor Roll, Spelling, Science, Scholarship, Math, Computer, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Attendance, MAP-ELA Advanced, MAP-Math Advanced, 2nd Quarter BUG, 3rd Quarter BUG
- Brayden Neel: Student of the Week, Sportsmanship Award, Honor Roll, Spelling, Student Council, Good Attendance, Music
- Cooper Page: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Citizenship, January Character, Good Attendance, MAP ELA-Proficient, MAP Math-Proficient
- Lainey Pullen: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Isabella Sikes: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Good Attendance, MAP Math-Proficient
- Michaela Smith: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, MAP ELA-Proficient
- Garrett Sullivan: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Art, 2nd Quarter BUG
- Kai Vigil: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Emmit Warren: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Computer, MAP Math-Proficient, MAP ELA-Proficient, 2nd Quarter BUG
A. Pierson's Class
- Brylie Allgier: Student of the Week, Citizenship, Most Improved - ELA, Jump Rope Award, PE Award, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Allyson Blair: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Wyatt Bobbett: Student of the Week, ELA, Writing, Social Studies, Science, Spelling, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Second Quarter BUG, Mr. Cooperative, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math, Student Ambassador, Thanks and Planks, Drones 101, Love Your Heart Challenge, Scholarship, Honor Roll, Library, Good Attendance, Computer, Art, Music
- Skylier Crawford: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Cooper Crites: Student of the Week, Spelling, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math, Thanks and Planks, Love Your Heart Challenge, PE Award, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Chelsea Darbonne: Student of the Week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Honor Roll
- Jackson Follis: Student of the Week, Spelling, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Mr. Patient, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math, Student Council, Love Your Heart Challenge, Honor Roll, Music
- Steven Hahn: Student of the Week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Mr. Honest, Proficient MAP ELA, Love Your Heart Challenge, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Jillian Hinkle: Student of the Week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Third Quarter BUG, Spelling, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Payton Hollmann: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Cert. Excellence-DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Reading Award-DeSpain, Math Award-DeSpain, Writing Award-DeSpain, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain
- Adelyn Knobeloch: Student of the Week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Miss Respectful, Advanced MAP Math, Hula Hoop Award, Spelling, Math, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Computer
- Tyson Koester: Student of the Week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Mr. Caring, Proficient MAP ELA, Book-It, Thanks and Planks, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Devin Montgomery: Student of the Week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Advanced MAP ELA, Spelling, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Brock Neel: Student of the Week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math, Thanks and Planks, Love Your Heart Challenge, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Computer
- John Norwood: Student of the Week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Proficient MAP ELA, Citizenship, Sportsmanship Award, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Tucker Reutzel: Student of the Week, Social Studies, Science, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Second Quarter BUG, Proficient MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math, PE Award, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Liam Sebastian: Student of the Week, Mr. Polite, Love Your Heart Challenge, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Brillyee Smallen: Student of the Week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Proficient MAP Math, PE Award, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Louis Smith: Student of the Week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Mr. Dependable, Spelling, Honor Roll
- Kalvin Stevens: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Cert. Excellence-DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Reading Award-DeSpain, Math Award-DeSpain, Writing Award-DeSpain, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain, Perfect Attendance
- Harley Waters: Student of the Week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math, Spelling, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Allyson Yant: Student of the Week, ELA, Writing, Spelling, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Second Quarter BUG, Miss Responsible, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math, Student Ambassador, Book-It, Sportsmanship Award, Math, Scholarship, Honor Roll, Library, Good Attendance, Computer, Art, Music
Smith's Class
- Bladen Boswell: Student of the Week, Student Council, Proficient MAP Math, Honor Roll, Library, Good Attendance
- Gabrielle Burshia: Student of the Week, Proficient MAP ELA, Honor Roll, Miss Caring, Library, Student Ambassador, 2nd Quarter BUG
- Layton Cheaney: Student of the Week, Writing, Math, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math, Good Speller, Honor Roll, Mr. Responsible, PE Award, Computer, Good Attendance, Music
- Natilee Davis: Student of the Week, Most Improved-Math, Art, 2nd Quarter BUG
- Eric Evans: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Harlan Goad: Student of the Week, Proficient MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Katelynn Hebert: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Cooperative, Citizenship, Good Attendance
- Lucas Henson: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Jack Hopwood: Student of the Week, Good Speller, Honor Roll
- Aiden Joseph: Student of the Week, Proficient MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math, Honor Roll
- Chloe Kemp: Student of the Week, Proficient MAP ELA, Honor Roll
- Brody Lamb: Student of the Week, History, Math, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math, Good Speller, Honor Roll, Scholarship, Mr. Patient, Sportsmanship Award, ELA
- Ryder McMinn: Student of the Week, Proficient MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math, Honor Roll, Mr. Respectful, PE Award, Computer, Art
- Jakin Mills: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Cert. Excellence-DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Reading Award-DeSpain, Math Award-DeSpain, Writing Award-DeSpain, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain
- Cameron Paige: Student of the Week, Proficient MAP ELA, Honor Roll
- Valencia Porter: Student of the Week, History, Proficient MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math, Perfect Speller, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Ben Royer: Student of the Week, Advanced MAP ELA, Honor Roll, Citizenship, Student Ambassador, Good Attendance
- Leena Shell: Student of the Week, Read to Succeed, Science, Writing, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math, Good Speller, Honor Roll, Miss Honest, Good Attendance, ELA
- Landon Spala: Student of the Week, Science, History, Writing, Math, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math, Perfect Speller, Honor Roll, Scholarship, Mr. Dependable, Computer, Good Attendance, 2nd Quarter BUG, Music
- Makenzie Stacy: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Polite, Cert. Excellence-DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Reading Award-DeSpain, Math Award-DeSpain, Writing Award-DeSpain, Completion of Grade Level-DeSpain, Good Attendance, 2nd Quarter BUG
- Madyson Tesreau: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Devin Williams: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
Spangler's Class
- Chasity Barnes: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Adrian Biesemeyer: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Citizenship, ELA, Science, Writing, Scholarship, BUG 2nd Quarter, Book-It, MAP Math Proficient, MAP ELA Advanced
- Lillian Cureton: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Mason Cureton: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Book-It, Mr. Dependable, PE Award
- Alexander Harbison: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, MAP Math Advanced, MAP ELA Advanced, Mr. Caring
- Aiden Kemp: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Deakon Leija: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Speller, Math, Social Studies, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book-It, Student Council, MAP Math Proficient, MAP ELA Proficient, Mr. Responsible, Computer, Music
- Chevie McCleary: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, BUG 1st Quarter, Book-It, MAP ELA Proficient
- Isaac Melgar: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Cert. Excellence-DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Reading Award-DeSpain, Math Award-DeSpain, Writing Award-DeSpain, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain
- Alivia Parson: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Speller, Math, ELA, Science, Social Studies, Writing, Scholarship, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book-It, Student Ambassador, Miss Respectful, Library, Art, Music
- Britlee Pate: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Book-It
- Levi Poindexter: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Book-It, Mr. Polite, Library
- Ryder Raley: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, BUG 1st & 2nd Quarter
- Jaice Reichard: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Music
- Michelle Scott: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, BUG 2nd Quarter
- Lauryn Singer: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Gerald Thacker: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Book-It, MAP ELA Proficient
- Riley Tinnin-Mangold: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Citizenship, Book-It, Student Ambassador, Miss Cooperative, PE Award
- Riley Tucker: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, BUG 1st & 2nd Quarter, Book-It, Sportsmanship Award, Cert. Excellence-DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Reading Award-DeSpain, Math Award-DeSpain, Writing Award- DeSpain, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain
- Tristan Warmack: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Book-It, Mr. Honest, Art
