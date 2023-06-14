Bobbett's Class
- Easton Adams: Student of the Week, Hand Writing, Collaborative Kid
- Marisa Bain: Student of the Week, Hand Writing, Good Attendance, MAP ELA Proficient, Course B Completion
- Madelyn Berry: Student of the Week, Hand Writing, Reading, Good Spelling, Student Council, Miss Responsible, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Proficient
- Aidan Brewer: Hand Writing, Reading, Good Spelling, Math, Music Award, Good Attendance, Mr. Honesty, MAP ELA Proficient, MAP Math Proficient, Course B Completion
- Elisha Butler: Hand Writing, Mr. Respectful, Collaborative Kid
- Kahleesi Clark: Student of the Week, Hand Writing, Reading, Music Award, MAP ELA Proficient, MAP Math Proficient, Course B Completion
- Klair Hansen: Student of the Week, Hand Writing, Miss Courage, MAP ELA Proficient
- Adalynn Hightower: Hand Writing, Reading, Math, Good Attendance, Miss Gratitude, MAP Math Advanced, Course B Completion
- Peyton King: Student of the Week, Hand Writing, Reading, Math, Art, Good Attendance, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Advanced, Course B Completion
- Autumn Reagan: Student of the Week, Hand Writing, Reading, Good Spelling, Math, Music Award, Art, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Advanced, Course B Completion
- Nicholas Roof: Hand Writing, Mr. Empathetic, Collaborative Kid, Student of the Week
- Anaysia Scott: Hand Writing, Collaborative Kid, Course B Completion, Student of the Week
- Connor Shoemaker: Hand Writing, MAP ELA Proficient, Student of the Week
- Chase Sletten: Student of the Week, Hand Writing, Reading, Math, Citizenship, Mr. Cooperative, MAP ELA Proficient, MAP Math Proficient, Course B Completion
- Madisyn Thebeau: Hand Writing, Citizenship, Miss Perseverance, Student of the Week
- Milahni Thompson: Student of the Week, Hand Writing, Good Attendance, MAP ELA Proficient
- Jazmin Womble: Hand Writing, Collaborative Kid, Student of the Week
- Davidlee Young: Hand Writing, Good Attendance, Collaborative Kid, Student of the Week
Haferkamp's Class
- Rylei Brown: Fitnessgram Award, Student of the Week, Spelling, Miss Perseverance, Handwriting, ELA, Attendance
- Amanda Buckler: Student of the Week, Spelling, Coding Course B, Handwriting, Attendance
- Jagger Capriglione: Student of the Week, Spelling, Mr. Honesty, MAP Proficient ELA, MAP Advanced Math, Coding Course B, Attendance
- Ashlyn Hicks: Student of the Week, Spelling, Miss Gratitude, MAP Proficient ELA, MAP Proficient Math, Coding Course B, Handwriting, Attendance
- Aalijah Jackson: Student of the Week, Spelling, Miss Cooperation, Citizenship, MAP Proficient ELA, Handwriting
- Mikenna Koch: Student of the Week, Spelling, Handwriting, Perseverance
- Levi Lampe: Student of the Week, Mr. Responsibility, Handwriting, Attendance, Perseverance
- Madalyn Lunsford: Student of the Week, Spelling, Handwriting
- Seren Mays: Student of the Week, Spelling, MAP Proficient ELA, Coding Course B, Music Award, Attendance
- Caden McMeans: Student of the Week, Spelling, Pizza Hut Book-It, Coding Course B
- Miah Montoya: Student of the Week, Spelling, Miss Respect, MAP Proficient ELA, MAP Proficient Math, Coding Course B
- Emma Neel: Fitnessgram Award, Student of the Week, Spelling, Miss Empathy, Citizenship, Handwriting, Attendance
- Makenzie Rehkop: PE Award, Student of the Week, Spelling, Math, MAP Advanced ELA, MAP Advanced Math, Coding Course B, Handwriting, Music Award, ELA, Art, Attendance
- Kinleigh Roberts: Fitnessgram Award, Student of the Week, Spelling, MAP Proficient ELA, Handwriting, Student Council, ELA, Art, Attendance
- Emma Standage: Student of the Week, Spelling, Miss Creative, Attendance
- Alexis Street: Student of the Week, Spelling, Handwriting, Attendance
- Elijah Sutton: Fitnessgram Award, PE Award, Student of the Week, Spelling, MAP Proficient ELA, MAP Proficient Math, Coding Course B, Handwriting, ELA
- Gage Wienecke: Student of the Week, Math Award, Reading Award, Mr Courage, Attendance
Parson's Class
- Elaina Barron: Fitnessgram Award, Student of the Week, Miss Empathetic
- Gabriel Biesemeyer: Student of the Week, Mathematics, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Advanced, Coding Course B
- Summer Boone: Student of the Week
- Connor Clark: Student of the Week, MAP ELA Proficient, MAP Math Proficient, Student Council, Mr. Honest, Coding Course B
- Colton Cox: Perfect Spelling, Citizenship, Student of the Week
- Alayna Dobler: Handwriting, English Language Arts, Good Spelling, Student of the Week, Mathematics, MAP ELA Proficient, MAP Math Advanced, Coding Course B, Art
- Emma Griffon: Handwriting, Student of the Week, Miss Responsible
- Bryson Harris: Student of the Week
- Nevaeh Hiles: Good Spelling, Student of the Week, Mathematics, MAP ELA Proficient
- Alaina Jackson: Perfect Spelling, Student of the Week, Mathematics, MAP ELA Proficient
- Avery Jones: English Language Arts, Perfect Spelling, Student of the Week, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Advanced, Mr. Cooperative, Coding Course B
- Liam Kelley: Student of the Week, Handwriting, Mathematics, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Advanced, Mr. Perseverance, Fitnessgram Award, Coding Course B
- Grant Matthews: PE Award, English Language Arts, Perfect Spelling, Student of the Week, Mathematics, MAP ELA Proficient, MAP Math Advanced, Mr. Courageous, Coding Course B, Music Award, Art
- Easton Mickan: Student of the Week, Mathematics, MAP ELA Proficient, MAP Math Advanced, Student Ambassador, Mr. Respectful, PE Award, Coding Course B
- Austin Peters: Handwriting, English Language Arts, Good Spelling, Student of the Week, Mathematics, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Advanced, Student Ambassador, Coding Course B, Music Award
- Isabella Reimann: Handwriting, Citizenship, Student of the Week, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Proficient
- Skyler Russell: Student of the Week, Mathematics, MAP ELA Proficient, MAP Math Proficient, Coding Course B
- Zoey Simmons: Student of the Week
- Aaleyah Volkert: Student of the Week
- LuciBeth West: Handwriting, Student of the Week, Mathematics, MAP ELA Proficient, Miss Gracious, Coding Course B, Music Award
Pierson's Class
- Benjamin Adams: Student of the Week, Spelling, Fitnessgram Award, Good Attendance, MAP Proficient ELA, Outstanding Effort
- Bentley Bess: Student of the Week, Handwriting, Coding Course B, Citizenship, Mr. Gratitude, MAP Proficient ELA
- Levi Bohnert: Student of the Week
- Rylen Burcham: Student of the Week, Spelling, Handwriting, Coding Course B, Music Award, Mr. Perseverance, MAP Advanced Math, MAP Proficient ELA, Good Attendance
- Stockton Crass: Student of the Week, Spelling, Handwriting, Fitnessgram Award, Mr. Honest, Most Improved Reading, Most Improved Math
- Chavelle Gallagher: Student of the Week, Spelling, Handwriting, Coding Course B, Math, ELA, Mr. Creative, Good Attendance, MAP Advanced ELA
- Cole Greene: Student of the Week, Spelling, Handwriting, Coding Course B, Good Attendance, Mr. Empathetic
- Bo Hornbostel: Student of the Week, Handwriting, Coding Course B, ELA, Art, Good Attendance, MAP Proficient ELA, MAP Proficient Math
- Olive Newland: Student of the Week, Handwriting, Coding Course B
- Nathanial Norwood: Student of the Week, Spelling, Handwriting, Coding Course B, ELA, Good Attendance, MAP Advanced ELA
- Arik Pacinda: Student of the Week, Spelling, Handwriting, Coding Course B, Fitnessgram Award, PE Award, Student Council Member, ELA, Good Attendance, Mr. Respectful, MAP Proficient ELA, MAP Proficient Math
- Luca Petroff: Student of the Week, Coding Course B, Outstanding Effort
- Kora Starks: Student of the Week, Spelling, Good Attendance, Certificate of Achievement
- Adriana Steele: Student of the Week, Spelling, Handwriting, Coding Course B, ELA, Art, Miss Cooperative, MAP Proficient ELA, MAP Proficient Math
- Zailee Stuffleban: Student of the Week, Spelling, Handwriting
- Everett Tull: Student of the Week, Handwriting, PE Award, Coding Course B, Music Award, ELA, Mr. Responsible, MAP Advanced Math, MAP Advanced ELA
- Alyssa White: Student of the Week, Handwriting, Citizenship, Good Attendance
- Frederick Wood: Student of the Week, Spelling, Handwriting, Mr. Courageous, MAP Advanced Math, MAP Advanced ELA
Smith's Class
- Mason Aldridge: Student of the Week, Math, Good Attendance
- Brant Bittle: Student of the Week, Math, Good Attendance, Fitnessgram Award
- Willow Boswell: Student of the Week, Math, Handwriting, English Language Arts, Coding Course B, MAP Proficient Math, MAP Advanced ELA, Fitnessgram Award
- Addison Burns: Student of the Week, Math, Spelling, English Language Arts, Good Attendance, Ms. Empathy, MAP Proficient Math, MAP Proficient ELA
- Danica Davis: Student of the Week, Math, Spelling, Handwriting, English Language Arts, Coding Course B, Music Award, Art, Ms. Respectful, MAP Proficient Math, MAP Advanced ELA
- Tinley Dulaney: Student of the Week, Math, Spelling, Handwriting, English Language Arts, Good Attendance, Ms. Honesty, MAP Advanced ELA, MAP Advanced Math
- Riley Evans: Student of the Week, Handwriting, Coding Course B, Good Attendance, Mr. Courageous
- Colby Gunter: Student of the Week, Math, Good Attendance, MAP Proficient Math, MAP Proficient ELA
- Zoey Hassen: Student of the Week
- Liam Hinkle: PE Award, Student of the Week, Math, Coding Course B, Mr. Perseverance
- Asher Johnson: Student of the Week, Math, Good Attendance, Mr. Responsible, MAP Proficient ELA, MAP Advanced Math
- Allie Lamb: Student of the Week, Math, Citizenship, Coding Course B, Good Attendance, MAP Proficient ELA, MAP Advanced Math
- Paislee Pate: PE Award, Student of the Week, Math, MAP Advanced ELA, MAP Advanced Math
- Beck Rehkop: Student of the Week, Math, Spelling, Coding Course B, Mr. Creative, MAP Advanced ELA, MAP Advanced Math
- Arthur Royer: Student of the Week, Math, Coding Course B, Citizenship, Good Attendance, MAP Proficient Math, MAP Advanced ELA
- Gaberiel Stephens: Student of the Week, Collaborative Kid, Good Attendance, Perseverance, Most Improved Reading
- Benjamin Stevens: Student of the Week, Math, Spelling, English Language Arts, Coding Course B, Good Attendance, Mr. Cooperative, MAP Advanced ELA, MAP Advanced Math, Student Council, Fitnessgram Award
- Scarlett Stricklan: Student of the Week, Handwriting
- Charlotte Thomas: Student of the Week, Math, Handwriting, Coding Course B, Music Award, Art, Good Attendance, Ms. Gratitude, MAP Proficient ELA, MAP Advanced Math
- Jaymes Thomas: Student of the Week, Collaborative Kid, Good Attendance
- Isabella Zahner: Student of the Week, Math, Handwriting
Spangler's Class
- Payton Boswell: Student of the Week, Miss Honest
- Aidan Brewen: Student of the Week, Good Speller, Math, Mr. Courageous, MAP ELA Proficient, MAP Math Proficient, Fitnessgram Award, Good Attendance
- Emma Burns: Student of the Week, Student Council, Fitnessgram Award, Good Attendance
- Addisyn Carey: Student of the Week, Math, Student Ambassador, Miss Gracious, MAP ELA Proficient, MAP Math Proficient, Good Attendance
- Eastyn Crome: Student of the Week, Mr. Empathetic, Fitnessgram Award, Good Attendance
- Chole Edmond: Student of the Week, Citizenship, Handwriting, MAP ELA Proficient, Fitnessgram Award, Coding Course B, Art, Good Attendance
- Chevy Ely: Student of the Week, Collaborative Kid, Good Attendance
- Channing Jones: Student of the Week, Math, Book-It, MAP Math Advanced, Good Attendance
- Kylee Jones: Student of the Week, Math, Book-It, MAP Math Proficient, MAP ELA Advanced, ELA, Good Attendance
- Bentlee Lindley: Student of the Week, Mr. Perseverance, Fitnessgram Award
- Ethan Matlock: Student of the Week, MAP ELA Proficient, Good Attendance
- Leighton McDowell: Student of the Week, MAP Math Advanced, Coding Course B, Miss Creative
- Grasie McFall: Student of the Week, Miss Cooperative
- Noah Oatman: Student of the Week, Citizenship, Math, Book-It, MAP Math Proficient, MAP ELA Advanced
- Aidan Peo: Student of the Week, Good Speller, Handwriting, Book-It, Mr. Responsible, MAP ELA Advanced, MAP Math Advanced, Coding Course B, Music Award, ELA, Art
- Kason Radford: Student of the Week, Collaborative Kid
- Jessalyn Reagan: Student of the Week, Math, Student Ambassador, Miss Respectful, MAP ELA Advanced, PE Award, Music Award, ELA, Good Attendance
- Issak Reed: Student of the Week, Math, Book-It, MAP Math Advanced, MAP ELA Advanced, Coding Course B, ELA, Good Attendance
- Cory Smith: Student of the Week, PE Award
- Lane Stamp: Student of the Week, Math, Fitnessgram Award, Good Attendance