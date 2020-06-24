Fredericktown Intermediate School 5th Grade Awards

Hovis' Class
- David Anderson: Student of the Week
- Autumn Bess: Student of the Week, Quarter 3 BUG, Good Attendance, Honors Choir, Proficient on ELA MAP
- Breanna Bone: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Quarter 2 BUG, Proficient on ELA MAP
- Colson Byerly: Student of the Week. Honor Roll, October Character, Citizenship, Student Ambassador, Good Attendance
- Anthony Cox: Student of the Week, Quarter 2 BUG, Pefect Attendance, Library, Math - Most Improved
- Colton Crowell: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Advanced on ELA MAP
- Hunter Evans: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, February Character, Quarter 3 BUG, Proficient on ELA MAP
- Miley Flippin: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Ruger Lindsey: Student of the Week, Quarter 2 BUG, Most Improved in Reading, Proficient on Math MAP, Good Attendance
- Sophie Haferkamp: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, January Character, GeoBee Finalist, Student Ambassador, Science, Advanced on ELA MAP, Advanced on Math MAP, Scholarship, Good Attendance, Excellence in Music, Honors Choir, Music, Book It
- Nathan Jenkins: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Advanced on Math MAP
- Maddox Knepper: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Student Council, Quarter 3 BUG, Reading Achievement, Science, Computer, Advanced on ELA MAP, Advanced on Math MAP, Scholarship, Good Attendance
- Cheyenne Kopplin: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Proficient on ELA MAP, Good Attendance, Book It
- Anna Miller: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, September Character, Citizenship, Library, Science, Art, Proficient on Math MAP, Advanced on ELA MAP, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Attendance, Excellence in Music, Honors Choir, Music, Book It
- Norah Miller: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Quarter 2 BUG, GeoBee Finalist, Science, Art, Proficient on Math MAP, Advanced on ELA MAP, Honors Choir
- Charis Moss: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Quarter 3 BUG, Good Attendance, Honors Choir
- Layla Quartararo: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Quarter 2 BUG, December Character, Quarter 3 BUG, Proficient on ELA MAP, Good Attendance
- Michaela Reagan: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, November Character, Quarter 3 BUG, Proficient on ELA MAP, Honors Choir, Proficient on Math MAP
- Jonsyn Rehkop: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Quarter 3 BUG, PE Award, Advanced on ELA MAP, Good Attendance, Proficient on Math MAP
- Austin Shields: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Proficient on ELA MAP, Advanced on Math MAP, Good Attendance
- Parker Terry: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Proficient on ELA MAP, Advanced on Math MAP, Good Attendance
- Brenna Tucker: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Quarter 2 BUG, March Character, Student ambassador, Science, Math - Highest Achievement, PE Award, Proficient on ELA MAP, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Attendance, Excellence in Music, Honors Choir, Music, Book It
- Alexis Waggner: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Advanced on ELA MAP
- Laney Walker: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Quarter 3 BUG, Science, Sportsmanship Award, Computer, Advanced on ELA MAP, Advanced on Math MAP, Good Attendance, Honors Choir, Book It
- Garret Wright: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Science, Sportsmanship Award, Advanced on ELA MAP, Advanced on Math MAP, Perfect Attendance
Politte's Class
- Tristan Bates: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Book It, ELA, Computer, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math
- Carson Buntion: Student of the Week, Citizenship, Math-most improved, ELA, Computer, Music
- Abbagail Claus: Student of the Week, Proficient MAP ELA
- Logan Francis: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Science, Scholarship, Library, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Maggie Gallagher: Student of the Week, Honor roll, Book It, Honors Choir, Miss Caring, B.U.G. 2nd Q
- Jiyanna Garcia: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Book It, Honors Choir, Miss Dependable
- Emma Lewis: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Science, Miss Honest, Scholarship, ELA, Library, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Jayme McGee: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Student Ambassador, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Landon Pirtle: Student of the Week, Proficient MAP ELA
- Marissa Ridener: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Book It, Proficient MAP ELA
- Andrew Schmid: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Computer, Proficient MAP ELA
- Jessica Shoemaker: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Read to Succeed, Science, Student Ambassador, Miss Responsible, Advanced MAP ELA
- Yuridia Soriano-Cruz: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Student Council
- Ayden Spala: Student of the Week, B.U.G. 3rd Q
- Alison Stevens: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Honors Choir, Miss Patient, Citizenship, B.U.G. 2nd Q, PE Award, Art, Music, Proficient MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Jesse Sutton: Student of the Week, Book It, Art
- Gavyn Trapp: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Math-highest achievement, Proficient MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math
- Regina Valadez-Lopez: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Claire Warden: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Kasen Whitener: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Mr. Cooperative, PE Award, Advanced MAP ELA
- Gavin Whittaker: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Student Council
- Jesse Williams: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
Holliday's Class
- Aubree Bess: student of the week, 6 Flags Read to Succeed, Dojo Award, Good Attendance, sportsmanship award, Student Ambassador, 2nd Qtr BUG, Book-It
- Landon Crowell: student of the week, Honor Roll, Dojo Award, Good Attendance, PE Award, MAP- Advanced Math, MAP- Proficient ELA
- Gracie Davis: student of the week, Honor Roll, Student Council, Dojo Award, MAP- Proficient ELA, Honors Choir
- Ethan Evans: student of the week, Dojo Award
- Caleb Feltz: student of the week, Honor Roll, Science Award, Good Attendance, GeoBee Participant, Dojo Award, PE Award, Computer, MAP- Advanced ELA, MAP- Proficient Math, Music, Honors Choir
- Emma Foster: student of the week, Dojo Award, Miss Honest
- Paden Francis: student of the week, Citizenship Award, Honor Roll, Mr. Responsible, Perfect Attendance, Library Award, Dojo Award, MAP- Proficient ELA, 2nd Qtr BUG
- Lucas Hayman: student of the week, Honor Roll, Dojo Award, Computer, MAP- Advanced Math, MAP- Proficient ELA
- Lauryn Hinkle: student of the week, Citizenship Award, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Dojo Award, MAP-Advanced ELA, 2nd Qtr BUG
- Jesse Lewis: student of the week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Student Council, Dojo Award, PE award, Mr. Dependable, MAP- Advanced Math, MAP- Proficient ELA, 2nd Qtr BUG, Music, Honors Choir
- Brooke Matthews: student of the week, Honor Roll, 6 Flags Read to Succeed, Math- Most Improved, Good Attendance, Dojo Award, MAP- Proficient ELA, 2nd Qtr BUG
- Rachel Morris: student of the week, Honor Roll, Dojo Award, MAP- Proficient Math, 3rd Qtr BUG, 2nd Qtr BUG, Honors Choir
- Alisha Pruett: student of the week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Dojo Award, MAP- Proficient ELA, Art
- Jordyn Reagan: student of the week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Dojo Award, Computer, Student Ambassador, MAP- Advanced ELA, Map- Proficient Math, 2nd Qtr BUG
- Jacob Royer: student of the week, Math- Most Improved, Mr. Respectful, Good Attendance, Dojo Award, Sportsmanship award
- Garrett Shine: student of the week, Dojo Award, Computer, Reading- Most Improved
- Zoe Shoemaker: student of the week, Honor Roll, 6 Flags Read to Succeed, Miss Patient, Dojo Award, 3rd Qtr BUG, Honors Choir
- Matthews Skiles: student of the week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Dojo Award
- Laila Stephens: student of the week, Scholarship Award, Honor Roll, Math- Highest Achievement, Science Award, Miss Cooperative, Good Attendance, Library Award, Dojo Award, PE Award, MAP- Advanced ELA, Map- Proficient Math, Reading- Highest Achievement, Art
- Olivia Stone: student of the week, Dojo Award, Reading- Most Improved, Honors Choir
- Chase Tinnin: student of the week, Honor Roll, Perfect Attendance, Dojo Award
- Ethan Todd: student of the week, Scholarship Award, Honor Roll, Math- Highest Achievement, Good Attendance, Dojo Award, Computer, PE AWARD, MAP- Advanced ELA, MAP- Advanced Math, Reading- Highest Achievement
- Isaiah Ward: student of the week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Mr. Caring, MAP- Advanced Math, MAP- Advanced ELA, Honor's Choir
Wojtczuk's Class
- Kebbin Barton: Student of the Week, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math, Third Quarter BUG, Honor Roll, Book-It, Good Attendance, Six Flags Read to Succeed, PE
- Link Brewington: Student of the Week, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP ELA, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Molly Clauser: Student of the Week, Citizenship, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math, Miss Patient, Third Quarter BUG, Student Council Member, Honor Roll, Science, Good Attendance, Honors Choir, Library, Music, ELA
- Brigg Hale: Student of the Week, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math, Mr. Respectful, Honor Roll, Scholarship, Good Attendance, Honors Choir, Computer, Music, PE
- Brooklyn Hendrix: Student of the Week, Proficient MAP ELA, Student Ambassador, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Honors Choir, Art
- Ivie Jowett: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Math - most improved
- Allen Kennedy: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Cert. Excellence-DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Reading Award-DeSpain, Math Award-DeSpain, Writing Award-DeSpain, Completion of Grade Level-DeSpain, Good Attendance
- Kaylee Lawson: Student of the Week, Good Attendance
- Hunter McClanahand: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Amos Pacinda: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Math - most improved, Good Attendance
- Piper Ragen: Student of the Week, Proficient MAP ELA, Miss Dependable, Honor Roll, ELA
- Andrew Robbins: Student of the Week, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math, Highest Overall Math, Second Quarter BUG, Honor Roll, Science, Good Attendance
- Gabe Seabaugh: Student of the Week, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math, Mr. Honest, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Computer
- Eli Shoemaker: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Oliver Shults: Student of the Week, Mr. Caring, Honor Roll, Perfect Attendance, Honors Choir, Geobee
- Lawson Smith: Student of the Week, Citizenship, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Highest Overall Math, Mr. Responsible, Student Council Member, Honor Roll, Scholarship, Book-It, Honors Choir, Library, Computer, Art, Sportsmanship
- Shane Snodgrass: Student of the Week, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math, Student Ambassador, Mr. Polite, Third Quarter BUG, Honor Roll, Science, Good Attendance, ELA
- James Sutton: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Rylee Wagganer: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Six Flags Read to Succeed
- Joshua Ward: Student of the Week, Mr. Cooperative, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Music
- Mae Watson: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Honors Choir
- Landon White: Student of the Week, Third Quarter BUG, Honor Roll, Most Improved Reading, Good Attendance
Kobermann's Class
- Zander Bailey: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Mr. Patient, Art, Proficient MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Mikaylee Branum: Student of the Week, Book-It, 3rd Quarter BUG, Good Attendance, Proficient MAP ELA
- Caylee Elrod: Student of the Week
- Donald Firebaugh: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Writing, Citizenship, Math, Reading, Cert. of Completion, Outstanding Performance
- Westin Grill: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Proficient MAP ELA
- Maria Hajjar: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Respectful, 3rd Quarter BUG, Most Improved in Reading, Good Attendance
- Ryley Heady: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Advanced MAP ELA, Honors Choir, Student Council
- Wyatt Hicks: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Mr. Cooperative, 3rd Quarter BUG, Good Attendance, Proficient MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Baylee Kelley: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, 2nd Quarter BUG, Reading Achievement, Student Ambassador, Proficient MAP ELA
- Karlee Lawson: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Citizenship, Good Attendance, Proficient MAP ELA
- Trinity Long: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Caring, 3rd Quarter BUG, Most Improved in Reading, Art, Good Attendance, Proficient MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- June McCombs: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, 3rd Quarter BUG, GeoBee Winner, Sportsmanship Award, Math, Music, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math, Honors Choir
- Conner McMinn: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Mr. Dependable, PE Award, Computer, Math, Science, Good Attendance, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math, Student Council
- Richard Miller: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Writing, Citizenship, Math, Reading, Cert. of Completion, Outstanding Performance
- Mason Montgomery: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Proficient MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Christopher Myers: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, 3rd Quarter BUG, Good Attendance, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math
- Landen Pulley: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Makayla St. Clair: Student of the Week, Good Attendance
- Bella Stephens: Student of the Week, Perfect Attendance, Most Improved Math, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Larkin Strong: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Responsible, 2nd Quarter BUG, Reading Achievement, GeoBee Finalist, Library, PE Award, Science, Good Attendance, Advanced MAP ELA
- Drew Thompson: Student of the Week, Citizenship, Good Attendance, Proficient MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Nic Tinnin: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Mr. Honest, 3rd Quarter BUG, Library, Music, Good Attendance, Proficient MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math, Honors Choir
- Logan Walker: Student of the Week, Computer, Most Improved Math
- Jaki Wilson: Student of the Week
Tucker's Class
- Emma Acosta: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Proficient - ELA MAP
- Jalonnie Atkinson: Student of the Week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Honor Roll
- Landon Darnell: Student of the Week
- Alissa Fite: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Proficient - ELA MAP
- Greyson Garcia: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, 2nd Qtr. B.U.G., Proficient - ELA MAP, Honors Choir
- Ian Henson: Student of the Week, Good Attendance, Proficient - ELA MAP
- Addison Johnson: Student of the Week, GeoBee Finalist, Miss Caring, Honor Roll, Science, Scholarship, PE Award, Book-It, 2nd Qtr. B.U.G., Honors Choir, Music Award
- Carter Jordan: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, PE Award, PE award, Computer, Good Attendance, Proficient - ELA MAP
- Lacey King: Student of the Week, Library, Honor Roll, 2nd Qtr. B.U.G., Proficient - ELA MAP, Math - Most Improved
- Breea McDaniel: Student of the Week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Honor Roll, PE Award, Good Attendance, 2nd Qtr. B.U.G., Proficient - ELA MAP, Miss Honest, Student Council
- Brodie Means: Student of the Week, Mr. Patient, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, 2nd Qtr. B.U.G., Proficient - ELA MAP, Proficient - Math MAP
- Perry Moyers: Student of the Week, Reading most improved, Honor Roll, Advanced - Math MAP
- McKinley Nahm: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- David Slinkard: Student of the Week, Student Ambassador, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Honor Roll, PE Award, Good Attendance, Art, Citizenship, Proficient - Math MAP, Advanced - ELA MAP
- Emilie Starkey: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Teagan Stevens: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Science, Computer, Proficient - Math MAP, Advanced - ELA MAP
- Jacob Swiney: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Ella Tinnin: Student of the Week, Student Ambassador, Miss Dependable, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Proficient - Math MAP, Advanced - ELA MAP
- Jase Tinnin: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, 2nd Qtr. B.U.G., Proficient - ELA MAP, Advanced - Math MAP
- Miranda Walker: Student of the Week, Miss Responsible, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Proficient - Math MAP, Proficient - ELA MAP
- Ella White: Student of the Week, Good Attendance, Honors Choir, Math - Most Improved
- Zoie Wienecke: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Computer, Good Attendance, Miss Cooperative, Art, 2nd Qtr. B.U.G., Proficient - Math MAP, Advanced - ELA MAP
- Maggie Wood: Student of the Week, GeoBee Finalist, Reading award, Honor Roll, Science, Math - Highest Achievement, Scholarship, Sportsmanship Award, Computer, Good Attendance, Citizenship, 2nd Qtr. B.U.G., Advanced - Math MAP, Advanced - ELA MAP, Student Council, Honors Choir, Music Award
- Connie Yang: Student of the Week, Library, Honor Roll, Sportsmanship Award, Computer, Good Attendance, Miss Respectful
Jones' Class
- Chase Adams: Student of the Week, Perfect Attendance
- Augustine Ahern: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Proficient MAP ELA
- Dayja Barton: Student of the Week, Proficient MAP ELA
- Faith Bryant: Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Jordyn Buff: Student of the Week, Good Attendance
- Lorelei Crews: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Chris Heine: Student of the Week, Perfect Attendance, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Travis Holtkamp: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Abigail Keller: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Cooperative, Miss Caring, Most Improved Math, Quarter 3 BUG, Science, Proficient MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Jett Klene: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Highest Overall Math, Student Council, ELA, Music, Advanced MAP ELA, Advanced MAP Math
- Dane Laut: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Mr. Patient, Good Attendance, Library, GeoBee Finalist, PE Award, Computer, Art, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Rome Laut: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Computer, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Dylan Melvin: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Quarter 2 BUG, Good Attendance, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math, Honors Choir
- Parker Oatman: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Quarter 2 BUG, Good Attendance
- Asher Pikey: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Jayden Pogue: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Honest, Good Attendance, Most Improved in Math
- Brayden Preiss: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Highest Overall Math, Perfect Attendance, Computer, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Jack Richey: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Computer
- Gracie Roberts: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Respectful, ELA, Good Attendance, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Carli Smallen: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Dependable, Science, ELA, Good Attendance, Music, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
- Amy Tuller: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Responsible, Science, Student Ambassador, Good Attendance, Library, Sportsmanship Award, Art, Proficient MAP ELA
- Noah Vogler: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Student Council, Good Attendance, PE Award, Proficient MAP ELA, Honors Choir
- Little Williams: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Perfect Attendance, Advanced MAP ELA, Proficient MAP Math
