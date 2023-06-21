Gregory's Class
- Ellie Allgier: PE Award, Honors Choir Member, Art, Science Award, Writing, Grammar, Student of the Week, MAP Advanced ELA, MAP Proficient Math, Good Attendance, Reading, Character: Responsibility, Math
- Ayden Armes: Student of the Week
- Gavin Boddie: Student of the Week
- Emily Buff: Student of the Week, Perfect Attendance
- Shearose Carroll: Science Award, Student of the Week, Grammar, MAP Advanced ELA, MAP Proficient Math, Reading
- Logan Claus: Student of the Week
- Maddison Henson: Fitnessgram Award, Art, Science Award, Student of the Week, MAP Proficient Math, Reading
- Kailey Holder: Student of the Week
- Isabella Huyser: Fitnessgram Award, Honors Choir Member, Grammar, Student of the Week, Citizenship, MAP Proficient ELA, Character: Cooperation, Reading, Math
- Annalise LaPlant: Music Award, Honors Choir Member, Student of the Week, Good Attendance, Math, Diligence & Perseverance
- Lola Long: Fitnessgram Award, Honors Choir Member, Student of the Week, MAP Proficient Math, Perfect Attendance, Student Council Member, Math, Science - Most Improved
- Gabriel Mauzy: Science Award, Student of the Week, MAP Proficient Math, MAP Proficient ELA, Reading, Math
- Richard McFarland: Fitnessgram Award, Student of the Week, Character: Courage, Good Attendance, Reading Improvement
- Liam Michael: Writing, Grammar, Student of the Week, Citizenship, Character: Honest, Good Attendance, MAP Proficient Math, Reading, Math
- Mathieu Munger: Student of the Week, Character: Gratitude
- Willow Polston: Music Award, Honors Choir Member, Student of the Week, Character: Respect, Good Attendance, Reading Improvement, Diligence & Perseverance
- Julian Raffety: Student of the Week, Character: Empathy, Perseverance
- Jaxson Shipley: PE Award, Student of the Week, MAP Proficient ELA, Character: Perseverance, Good Attendance
- Logan Steininger: Student of the Week, MAP Advanced ELA
- Bentley Stewart: Student of the Week, Perfect Attendance
Hovis' Class
- Caysee Adams: Student of the Week, Reading Most Improved, Good Attendance
- Vincent Avalos: Student of the Week, Science Award, Respect Character Award, Citizenship, Reading Achievement, Math Award, Science Achievement, Grammar Award, Writing Award, Good Attendance, Advanced on ELA, Advanced on Math
- Oliver Black: Student of the Week, Good Attendance
- Skylar Bloom: Student of the Week, Honors Choir Member, Science Award, Courage Character Award, Reading Achievement, Math Award, Science Achievement, Grammar Award, Honors Choir Member, Proficient on ELA, Proficient on Math
- Hadley Boren: Student of the Week, Reading Achievement, Good Attendance, Advanced in ELA
- Jaxon Curtis: Student of the Week, Reading Most Improved, Math Most Improved, Good Attendance
- Michael Daniels: Student of the Week, Science Award, Reading Achievement, Math Award, Science Achievement, Grammar Award, Writing Award, Advanced in ELA, Advanced in Math
- Ellis Bryer: Student of the Week, Science Award, Reading Achievement, Writing Award, Advanced in ELA
- Mikayla Guittar: Student of the Week
- Hadleigh Griffon: Student of the Week, PE Award, Art Award, Cooperation Character Award, Science - Most Improved, Reading Award, Grammar Award, Good Attendance, Art Award, Proficient in ELA
- Carter Kellum: Student of the Week
- Kayden Lett: Student of the Week
- Gracelyn Lewis: Student of the Week, Fitnessgram Award, Art, Responsibility Character Award, Art Award, Proficient in Math
- Blake Maybearry: Student of the Week, Grammar Award
- Brody McDaniel: Student of the Week, Science Award, Gratitude Character Award, Student Council
- Makayla Morris: Student of the Week
- Mazie Reutzel: Student of the Week, Science Award, Perseverance Character Award, Reading Achievement, Math Award, Grammar Award, Writing Award, Good Attendance, Student Ambassador, Proficient in ELA, Proficient in Math
- Abigail Royer: Student of the Week, Good Attendance
- Cohl Schneiter: Student of the Week, Music Award, Honors Choir Member, Science Award, Reading Achievement, Math Award, Grammar Award, Good Attendance, Advanced in ELA, Proficient in Math
- Kalli Stephens: Student of the Week, PE Award, Science Award, Empathy Character Award, Citizenship Award, Reading Achievement, Math Award, Grammar Award, Writing Award, Good Attendance, Advanced in ELA, Advanced in Math
- Kailey Summers: Student of the Week
- Rickie White: Student of the Week, Science Award, Honesty Character Award, Math Award, Grammar Award, Student Ambassador, Advanced in ELA, Advanced in Math
Jones' Class
- Wyatt Abbott: Math
- Cora Couch: PE Award, Fitnessgram Award, Math, Art, Science
- Bayleigh Cureton: Fitnessgram Award, Math
- Zetta Farrar: Music Award, Fitnessgram Award, Math
- Alonzo Fraire: Honors Choir Member, Math
- Parker Keller: Fitnessgram Award, Math
- Madalynn McDowell: Honors Choir Member
- Katie Pirtle: Math
- Tennessee Royer: Honors Choir Member, Math
- Grayson Spain: Math
- Lilly Tedder: Music Award, Honors Choir Member, Math - Most Improved
- Masyn Thebeau: Math, Science Improvement
- Zlberto Valadez-Lopez: Art
- Koda Whitener: Math
- Robert Wienecke: Music Award, Honors Choir Member, Math
- Jerry Williams: Fitnessgram Award
Peppers' Class
- Cameron Adams: Student of the Week
- Holly Baker: Student of the Week, Most Improved- Reading, Science - Most Improved
- Liam Burcham: Student of the Week
- Chayton Burshia: Student of the Week, Citizenship Award, Science Award
- Wilson Dietiker: Student of the Week, Music Award, Honors Choir Member, Science Award
- Mackenzie Evans: Student of the Week
- Abigail Gibbs: Student of the Week, Reading Achievement, Fitnessgram Award, PE Award, Honors Choir Member, Art, Science Award
- Mya Henson: Student of the Week
- Sophie King: Student of the Week, Reading Achievement, Music Award, Honors Choir Member, Science Award
- Jayden Lawson: Student of the Week, Reading Achievement, Honors Choir Member, Science Award
- Connor Matthews: Student of the Week, Reading Achievement
- Layla McMillen: Student of the Week, Reading Achievement, Art
- Shelby Pogue: Student of the Week
- Paige Robbins: Student of the Week, Reading Achievement, Honors Choir Member, PE Award, Science Award
- Aiden Sanders: Student of the Week, Reading Achievement, Coding Course D, Music Award, Honors Choir Member
- Alivia Shults: Student of the Week, Fitnessgram Award, PE Award, Honors Choir Member, Art
- Kayden Steiner: Student of the Week
- Melia Stricklan: Student of the Week
- Joseph Thimon: Student of the Week, Reading Achievement
- Kolyer Whitener: Student of the Week, Fitnessgram Award
- Brandon Yearian: Student of the Week, Most Improved-Reading, Honors Choir Member
Tucker's Class
- Reid Allgier: Student of Week, PE Award, Character - Perseverance, Proficient - ELA MAP, Advanced - Math MAP, Grammar award, Math Achievement
- Chloe Bess: Student of Week, Fitnessgram Award, Art, PE Award, Science Award, Reading Achievement, Character - Responsible, Proficient - Math MAP, Proficient - ELA MAP, Good Attendance, Grammar award, Math Achievement
- Eli Crump: Student of Week, Science - Most Improved, Perseverance - T3
- Parker Edwards: Student of Week, Fitnessgram Award, Most Improved- Reading
- Benton Hahn: Student of Week, Coding Course D, Science Award, Advanced - Math MAP, Proficient - ELA MAP, Writing award, Grammar award, Math Achievement
- Chase Heifner: Student of Week, PE Award, Coding Course D, Science Award, Reading Achievement, Character - Honesty, Advanced - Math MAP, Proficient - ELA MAP, Good Attendance, Math Achievement
- Korbin Hoagland: Student of Week, Citizenship, Most Improved - Title 1
- Alayna Lance: Student of Week, Good Attendance, Grammar award
- Joseph Lindsey: Student of Week, Fitnessgram Award, Good Attendance, Persistence - T3
- Landon Lunsford: Student of Week, Science Award, Reading Achievement, Character - Gratitude, Grammar award
- Owen Matlock: Student of Week, Most Improved - Reading, Proficient - ELA MAP, Proficient - Math MAP, Good Attendance, Math Achievement
- Jaylynn McGaha: Student of Week, Good Attendance
- Lola McMinn: Student of Week, Proficient - ELA MAP
- Dahlia Mendoza: Student of Week, Citizenship, Proficient - Math MAP, Proficient - ELA MAP
- Anniston Price: Student of Week, Art, Science Award, Student Council Member, Proficient - ELA MAP, Good Attendance
- Austin Renk: Student of Week, Fitnessgram Award, Good Attendance
- Addison Shrum: Student of Week, Reading Achievement, Character - Courage, Proficient - ELA MAP, Advanced - Math MAP, Grammar award, Math Achievement
- Noah Stafford: Student of Week, Most Improved - Math
- Jacob Thompson: Student of Week, Fitnessgram Award, Science Award, Reading Achievement, Character - Respect, Advanced - Math MAP, Proficient - ELA MAP, Good Attendance, Grammar award, Math Achievement
- Ava Tinnin: Student of Week, Honors Choir Member, Music Award, Science Award, Reading Achievement, Proficient - Math MAP, Character - Cooperative, Writing award, Grammar award, Math Achievement
- Gabriel White: Student of Week, Honors Choir Member, Music Award, Science Award, Reading Achievement, Advanced - Math MAP, Proficient - ELA MAP, Character - Empathy, Good Attendance, Writing award, Grammar award, Math Achievement
Weekley's Class
- Hendrix Babbitt: Student of the week, Math
- Jayden Baker: Student of the week, Science Achievement, Perseverance
- Suzie Beaty: Student of the week, Responsible, Math, Math - Most Improved
- Joseph Chaplin: Student of the week, Fitnessgram Award
- Lorelei Collier: Student of the week, Gracious, Student ambassador, Honors Choir, Fitnessgram Award, PE Award, Math, Art
- Lauren Durr: Student of the week, Math
- Maycee Francis: Student of the week, Math
- Trevor Griffin: Student of the week, Coding Course D, Math
- Adrienne Huckaba: Student of the week, Science Most Improved, Math, Honors Choir Member
- Brielle Kelley: Student of the week
- Kairi Kimes: Student of the week, Citizenship Award, Science Achievement, Art, Math
- Mason LaChance: Student of the week
- Brayden Mayberry: Student of the week, Citizenship Award, Honesty
- Ryder McClanahand: Student of the week
- Sophia Moore: Student of the week, Fitnessgram Award, Music Award, Honors Choir Member, Math, Cooperative
- Brice Racer: Student of the week, Math
- Carly Richardson: Student of the week, Honors Choir Member, Math
- Chance Sample: Student of the week
- Dalton Smallen: Student of the week, Math
- Mariyah Thompson: Student of the week, PE Award, Math
- Addison Turner: Student of the week, Courageous
- Emma Walker: Student of the week, Math, Empathetic
- Jessica White: Student of the week, Fitnessgram Award, Music Award, Honors Choir Member, Math
Wojtczuk's Class
- Ali Aldridge: Music Award, Honors Choir Member, Student of the Week, Math, Art, Miss Gratitude, Good Attendance
- Cooper Betts: Student of the Week, Math, Citizenship, Mr. Respectful, Good Attendance
- Mia Byerly: Honors Choir Member, Student of the Week
- Elyanna Cassidy: Honors Choir Member, Student of the Week, Math, ELA, MAP Proficient Math, MAP Proficient ELA
- Mason Cureton: PE Award, Music Award, Honors Choir Member, Student of the Week, Math, Art, Mr. Honest, Good Attendance
- Autumn Dill: Student of the Week
- Castyn Flaherty: Student of the Week, Math, MAP Proficient Math, MAP Advanced ELA, Good Attendance
- Marcus Garrity: Fitnessgram Award, Coding Course D, Student of the Week, Math, Science, ELA, Mr. Responsible, MAP Proficient Math, MAP Advanced ELA, Good Attendance
- Harley Gipson: Student of the Week, Math, ELA, MAP Proficient ELA, MAP Proficient Math, Good Attendance
- Jillian Johnson: Student of the Week, Math, Citizenship, Miss Perseverance, MAP Proficient Math, Diligence
- Drake Jones: Student of the Week, Math, ELA, MAP Advanced Math
- Dustin Jorgensen: Student of the Week, Math, Science, ELA, MAP Proficient Math, Good Attendance
- Arabella Kopplin: Student of the Week, Math, ELA
- Emberlynn McClelland: Honors Choir Member, Student of the Week, Math, Good Attendance
- Kalyssa Morgan: Student of the Week, Science Improvement, MAP proficient ELA
- Daniel Morrow: Student of the Week, MAP Proficient ELA, Good Attendance
- Liam Petroff: Student of the Week, Good Attendance
- Nathan Royer: Student of the Week, Math, Good Attendance
- Racan Schwent: Student of the Week, Math, Mr. Cooperative, MAP Proficient Math, MAP proficient ELA, Good Attendance
- Emerson Swinford: PE Award, Music Award, Student of the Week, Student Council Member, Math, Art, ELA Improvement Award, Miss Empathetic, Perseverance
- Tony Wilson: Student of the Week, Math, Math - Most Improved, Mr. Courageous, MAP Proficient ELA