December’s Character theme for the month was Empathy. Empathy is defined as the understanding and connection to other people’s feelings. These students are being recognized for their empathetic actions during the month of December. Pictured, from left, are front row, Bowen Lee (Johnson, 3rd), Maggie Lewis (Grindstaff, 3rd), Gracyn Sharp (Embry, 3rd), Gabriel White (Tucker, 5th); second row, Nicolas Roof (Bobbett, 4th), Emma Neel (Haferkamp, 4th), Braelynn Day (Rice, 3rd), Malia Walker (Garland, 3rd), Mason Henson (Bumgardaner, 3rd), Cole Greene (Pierson, 4th), Eastyn Crome (Spangler, 4th); back row, Chayton Burshia (Peppers, 5th), Emerson Swinford (Wojtczuk, 5th), Kalli Stephens (Hovis, 5th), Addison Burns (Smith, 4th), Elaina Barron (Parson, 4th), Emma Walker (Weekley, 5th), Robert Wienecke (Jones, 5th), and Julian Raffety (Gregory, 5th).