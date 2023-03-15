February’s Character theme for the month was Honest. What a great character theme! Honesty is being truthful in what you say and do. During this month we talked about being honest with your friends, your family, and yourself. All three are important parts to a healthy life. These students are being recognized for being Honest in their school day. Pictured are, from left, front row, Raydan Clubbs (Rice, 3rd), Elliott Bobbett (Garland, 3rd), Marie McManemin (Johnson, 3rd), Sekih Schwent (Bumgardaner, 3rd); second row, Rickie White (Hovis, 5th), Liam Michael (Gregory, 5th), Connor Matthews (Peppers, 5th), Stockton Crass (Pierson, 4th), Aiden Brewer (Bobbett, 4th), Dillion Jorgensen (Embry, 3rd); back row, Max Valadez (Jones, 5th), Jagger Capriglione (Haferkamp, 4th), Tinley Dulaney (Smith, 4th), Connor Clark (Parson, 4th), Mason Cureton (Wojtczuk, 5th), and Chase Heifner (Tucker, 5th). Not pictured is Payton Boswell (Spangler, 4th).