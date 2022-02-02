 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fredericktown Intermediate School Character Students

  • 0

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joshua William “Josh” Mills

Joshua William “Josh” Mills

Joshua William “Josh” Mills, 30, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his home in St. Louis. Services are pending, and a full obituary will be in…

John Shoemaker

John Shoemaker

John Shoemaker, 49, died Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was born January 2, 1973 in St. Louis, the son of Jerry Shoemaker and Sandy Lane.

Gordon Leigh Goad

Gordon Leigh Goad

Gordon Leigh Goad, 95, of St. Louis, formerly of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in hospice care at Cedar Hill, Missouri. Gordo…

Friday Club holds Jan. meeting

Friday Club holds Jan. meeting

The GFWC Friday Club met Jan. 21, at New Providence Baptist Church. President Janet Ward called the meeting to order and welcomed all members …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News