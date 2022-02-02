Fredericktown Intermediate School Character Students

December Character Students are Mr. and Miss Patient. They showed great character by being patient in the classroom, hallway, and recess. Pictured, from left, are front row, Chase Sletten (Rice), Emma Griffon (Bumgardaner), Madisyn Theabeau (Garland), Miah Montoya (Embry); second row, Bo Hornbostel (Johnson), Dahlia Mendoza (Parson), Jayden Lawson (Pierson), Madison Buhler (Rehkop); back row, Trevor Griffon (Spangler), Wilson Dietiker (Smith), Abigail Sutton (Jones), Jeremy Klugh, Jr. (Tucker), Kevin Dodd (Weekley), Julia Miller (Hovis), and Laila Penwell (Wojtczuk). Not pictured are Zayvion Bradley (Jenkins), Parker Edwards (Bobbett), and Kairi Kimes (Haferkamp).