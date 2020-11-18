Fredericktown Intermediate School Spotlight

“We listened to the song or songs that represent each branch of the military," FIS Music Teacher Tracy King said. "In addition to learning about the music of each branch, we learned a little bit about their history, motto and colors. Students loved sharing about their family’s participation in the armed services.”

The Veteran’s Parade was the highlight of the week at FIS. Lined up with signs and posters, students and staff members waved and shouted their appreciation as the parade made its way through the school parking lot. Veterans waved back to students and staff, honking their horns to the delight of FIS students.

“I must admit that I teared up a little," Jessica Burton, who works in the cafeteria at FIS, said. “It was amazing to see such a touching tribute.”

Third graders worked together to create a large flag made of stars and hand prints. Usually this flag is hung at the Veterans Day breakfast at the high school, but this year it was displayed during the Veteran’s parade. Each star or hand print had a message of gratitude to veterans.

“It is something we try to do every year to honor those who have served," FIS Third Grade Teacher Colleen Pierson said.

“I was so pleased that we were able to participate in such a big way to say thank you to local veterans.” Fredericktown Intermediate School Principal Nickey Reutzel said. “I am proud of the students and staff for their behavior and their excitement to give back to our veterans. I would love to see the parade become something we do every year. I feel like it really helped students connect with the true meaning of Veterans Day.”

