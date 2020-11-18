Fredericktown Intermediate School Spotlight

Students at Fredericktown Intermediate were excited to celebrate Veterans Day this year with a variety of activities in and out of the classroom.
“It is important to honor the veterans who have died and who are serving and have served on Veterans Day." FIS Fifth Grader Steven Hahn said. "They are the ones making sure that we can live free,”
Steven's class read about Veterans Day and created posters for the Veteran’s Parade which they proudly displayed.
“I am so happy that we were able to participate in the Veteran’s Parade this year,” FIS Fourth Grade Teacher Ashley Spangler said. “Students in my class created posters for the Veteran’s Parade and we held them up and cheered for the veterans. After the parade, students that had a family member or friend took their sign home to give to them. If a student didn’t know a veteran, they were able to send their sign home with another student to give to one of their relatives.”
Kelly Korokis, Computer Teacher at FIS, worked with students in every class to decorate treat bags for veterans. The students decorated them with messages of thanks and appreciation and then the treats were added by the high school’s student council.
In music class, fifth graders learned about the music of the American armed forces.
“We listened to the song or songs that represent each branch of the military," FIS Music Teacher Tracy King said. "In addition to learning about the music of each branch, we learned a little bit about their history, motto and colors. Students loved sharing about their family’s participation in the armed services.”
The Veteran’s Parade was the highlight of the week at FIS. Lined up with signs and posters, students and staff members waved and shouted their appreciation as the parade made its way through the school parking lot. Veterans waved back to students and staff, honking their horns to the delight of FIS students.
“I must admit that I teared up a little," Jessica Burton, who works in the cafeteria at FIS, said. “It was amazing to see such a touching tribute.”
Third graders worked together to create a large flag made of stars and hand prints. Usually this flag is hung at the Veterans Day breakfast at the high school, but this year it was displayed during the Veteran’s parade. Each star or hand print had a message of gratitude to veterans.
“It is something we try to do every year to honor those who have served," FIS Third Grade Teacher Colleen Pierson said.
“I was so pleased that we were able to participate in such a big way to say thank you to local veterans.” Fredericktown Intermediate School Principal Nickey Reutzel said. “I am proud of the students and staff for their behavior and their excitement to give back to our veterans. I would love to see the parade become something we do every year. I feel like it really helped students connect with the true meaning of Veterans Day.”
