Fredericktown Intermediate School Third Grade Awards

Embry's Class
- Freedom Bates: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Cooperative, Reading, Spelling, Good Conduct, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Music, 2nd Qtr BUG
- Davon Bertrand: Student of the Week, Most Improved
- Ivy Cook: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Reading, Spelling, Good Conduct, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Liam Foss: Student of the Week, Most Improved, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Olivya Garcia: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Reading-DeSpain, Math-DeSpain, Writing-DeSpain, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, 2nd Qtr BUG
- Jaidon Grado: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Mr. Respectful, Spelling, Good Conduct, Art, Good Attendance
- Jayden Hein: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Handwriting, Good Conduct, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Computer, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Maddox Hutchison: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling
- Logan Kemp: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Boston Lawson: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Math, Writing, Spelling, Scholarship, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Sophia McMillen: Student of the Week, Most Improved, Good Conduct, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Clayton McMinn: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Peyton Rawson: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Responsible, Writing, Spelling, Good Conduct, Computer, Good Attendance
- Bristol Rehkop: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Honest, Math, Writing, Spelling, Scholarship, Good Conduct, Student Council, PE Award, Music, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Sirena Royer: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Handwriting, Good Conduct, Library, Sportsmanship Award, Art
- Kaylee Sarakas: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Good Conduct, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Library, PE Award, Music, Perfect Attendance
- Lyla Scola: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Caring, Writing, Handwriting, Good Conduct
- Kale Snodgrass: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Mr. Dependable, Good Attendance
- Audrina Stacy: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Conduct
- Cody Starks: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Cert.Excellence-DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Reading-DeSpain, Writing-DeSpain, Math-DeSpain, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain, Good Attendance, 2nd Qtr BUG
- Lilly Weise: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Citizenship, Good Conduct
- Justin Williams: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Reading, Math, Writing, Citizenship, Good Conduct, Perfect Attendance
Garland's Class
- Kayden Alexander-Graham: Student of the Week, Most Improved, Good Attendance, Art
- Gracie Bowling: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, Handwriting, 100% Dojo
- Isla Brewington: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Reading, Math, Writing, Spelling, Handwriting, 100% Dojo, Scholarship
- Lovi Brewington: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Reading, Math, Writing, Spelling, Handwriting, 100% Dojo, Scholarship, 2nd Qtr BUG
- Serenity Hill: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 100% Dojo, handwriting, Good Attendance
- Chloe Hinkle: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Student Council, 100% Dojo, Perfect Attendance
- Sean Johnson: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Good Attendance
- Isaiah Kennon: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 95-99% Dojo, Good Attendance, Computer
- Zoie Kraemer: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Handwriting, Good Attendance
- Addison Mathis: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, Handwriting, 100% Dojo
- Destiney Meyer: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 100% Dojo, handwriting, Good Attendance
- Myles Munger: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 100% Dojo, Good Attendance
- Braxton Parsley: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, 100% Dojo
- Dorothy Phillips: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 100% Dojo, Sportsmanship Award, handwriting, Art
- Addyson Proffer: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, 100% Dojo, Sportsmanship Award, handwriting, Good Attendance
- Abigail Rehkop: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, 100% Dojo, handwriting, Good Attendance, Music
- Jarrod Shrum: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Handwriting, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Most Improved, 95-99%Dojo, Good Attendance
- Saydi Smith: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, 100% Dojo, PE Award, handwriting, Citizenship, Music
- Addison Stamp: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 95-99% Dojo, Good Attendance
- Sean Suzanne: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Good Attendance, 2nd Qtr BUG
- Carter Underwood: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Reading, Writing, Spelling, 100% Dojo, Sportsmanship Award, handwriting, Citizenship, Perfect Attendance, Computer, Library
- Brian Yilmaz: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Spelling, 100% Dojo, Library
Pense's Class
- Giovanni Anima Alvarez: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Honor Roll, Art, Good Attendance, Mr. Dependable
- Landon Bell: Student of the week, Scholarship, Spelling, Math, Good Conduct, PE Award, Reading, Writing, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Jack Burt: Student of the week, Most Improved, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Temperance Fields: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll
- Bailey Goforth: Student of the week, Handwriting, Scholarship, Good Conduct, Sportsmanship Award, Computer, Math, Reading, Spelling, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Music
- Karley Hansen: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll
- Kenzie Holder: Student of the week, Citizenship Award, Good Conduct, Computer, Writing, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Miss Caring, Music
- Rilon Jones: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Writing, Honor Roll, 3rd Quarter BUG
- Averee Kelley: Student of the week, Good Conduct, PE Award, Honor Roll, Library, Good Attendance, Miss Honest
- Lalita Kennedy: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Writing, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Makynna LeVasseur: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Honor Roll
- Braydon Lollar: Student of the week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Isaiah Long: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Lane Onan: Student of the week, Most Improved, Honor Roll, 2nd Quarter BUG
- Allie Patterson: Student of the week, Citizenship Award, Good Conduct, Spelling, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Laila Penwell: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll
- Gunner Reed: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Jashaun Russell: Student of the week, Handwriting, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Spelling, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
- Kaydon Sanders: Student of the week, Math, Writing, Honor Roll, Perfect Attendance
- Abbygail Shields: Student of the week, Honor Roll, Art
- Trenton Shoemaker: Student of the week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Math, Honor Roll, Library, Good Attendance
- Miranda Stacy: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll
Jenkins's Class
- Camrynn Adams: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Handwriting, Most Improved
- Jenna Black: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Handwriting, Spelling
- Kynlee Bridges: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Handwriting, Citizenship, PE Award
- Serenity Carter: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll
- Reid Cooper: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Reading, Spelling, Math, Writing, Scholarship, Music
- Aiden Dowd: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Caroline Edgy: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Handwriting
- Keaton Griffon: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Trinity Hansil: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling
- John Hill: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Leelynn Hobaugh: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Honor Roll
- Danielle Hovis: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Handwriting, Sportsmanship Award, Library
- Fischer Howard: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week
- Nathan Johnson: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week
- Brooke Metcalf: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Handwriting
- Mikenna Phipps: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Handwriting, Spelling
- Colton Sarakas: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, Math, Writing
- Michael Slaughter: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Cert. Excellence-DeSpain, Reading-DeSpan, Math-DeSpain, Writing-DeSpani, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain
- Adrienne Sullivan: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Handwriting, Reading, Math, Spelling, Writing, Art
- Memphis Sullivan: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Handwriting, Spelling, PE Award, Art
- Lainey Underwood: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Handwriting, Reading, Spelling, Math, Writing, Scholarship, Citizenship, Computer, Music
- Jonah Ward: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Writing, Computer, Library
- Delilah Woods: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling
C. Pierson's Class
- Winston Baker: Student of the week, Honor roll, Spelling, Most Improved, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- William Brewer: Honor Roll, Student of the week, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Eve Brown: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Library, Spelling, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Bentlee Clauser: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, PE Award, Perfect Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Cash Duckworth: Honor Roll, Student of the week, Handwriting, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Jalen Francis: Honor Roll, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Conduct, Spelling, Student of the week, Perfect Attendance
- Kyanna Haynes: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Spelling, Handwriting
- Valdrayick Huffman: Citizenship, Good Conduct, Student of the week, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Wesley Jones: Honor Roll, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Conduct, Math, Student of the week, Library, Writing, Spelling, Good Attendance
- JW Klugh: Good Conduct, Student of the week, Good Attendance
- Avril Knox: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Spelling, Student of the week, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Jasmyn Lilley: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Spelling, Citizenship, Good Attendance
- Isabella McMillen: Honor Roll, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Most Improved, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Rowdy Merriaman- Pickert: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Spelling, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Julia Miller: Art, student of the week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Reading, Math, Writing, Spelling, Scholarship, Handwriting, Good Attendance, Music
- Cali Parker: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Sportsmanship Award, Reading, Math, Writing, Spelling, Handwriting
- Caedus Presson: Art, Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Math, Writing, Spelling, Handwriting, Good Attendance
- Stella Rehkop: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Sportsmanship Award, Reading, Writing, Spelling, Handwriting, Good Attendance
- Logan Schmitt: Honor Roll, Student of the week, Reading, Math, Writing, Spelling, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Sophia Spain: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, PE Award, Reading, Computer, Math, Writing, Spelling, Scholarship, Handwriting, Perfect Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG, Music
- Josephine Stafford: Honor Roll, Student of the week, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Calvin Swiney: Handwriting, Student of the week, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Cyrus Vogler: Computer, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
Rice's Class
- Daniel Chaplin: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Library, Perfect Attendance
- Cheylen Cook: Student of the Week, Spelling, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Most Improved, 100% Dojo, Good Attendance
- Kingston Deakins: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Reading, Math, Spelling, Mr. Honest, PE Award, Art
- Kevin Dodd: Spelling, Student of the Week, Most Improved, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 95-99% Dojo
- Jayden Forland: Student of the Week, Spelling, Good Conduct, Honor Roll
- Lillian Ganime: Student of the Week, Math, Honor Roll, Reading, Spelling, Writing, Scholarship, Good Conduct, 100% Dojo, Miss Dependable, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Art, Good Attendance, 2nd Qtr BUG, 3rd Qtr BUG, Music
- Zeke Hopkins: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Reading, Spelling, Math, Good Conduct, Good Attendance
- Shiloh Jenkins: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Math, Writing, Scholarship, Good Conduct, 100% Dojo, Computer, Good Attendance, 2nd Qtr BUG
- Adrik Jordan: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Handwriting, Spelling, Computer, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Bentley Jordon: Student of the Week, Good Conduct
- Seth Kinney: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling
- Elyse Laut: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Reading, Spelling, Math, Good Conduct, 100% Dojo, Library, PE Award, Good Attendance, Music
- Wyatt Matlock: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Reading, Spelling, Sportsmanship Award, Good Attendance
- Olivia Miller: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, 100% Dojo, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Lainey Nicholson: Student of the Week, Spelling, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Math, Handwriting, 100% Dojo, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Peyton Parson: Spelling, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 100% Dojo, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Eli Pritchett: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Reading, Spelling, Math
- Weston Roberts: Honor Roll, Student of the Week, Spelling, Citizenship, Good Conduct, Miss Caring, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Jenna Seper: Honor Roll, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Reading, Spelling, Math, Writing, 100% Dojo, Good Attendance
- Braxton Stafford: Honor Roll, Spelling, Good Conduct, Student of the Week, 95-99% Dojo, Good Attendance
- Abbigail Sutton: Citizenship, Good Conduct, Student of the Week, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Peyton Sutton: Honor Roll, Spelling, Good Conduct, Student of the Week, 100% Dojo, 3rd Qtr BUG
- Serria Yount: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, 100% Dojo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!