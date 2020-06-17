Fredericktown Intermediate School Third Grade Awards


FIS

Embry's Class

  • Freedom Bates: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Cooperative, Reading, Spelling, Good Conduct, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Music, 2nd Qtr BUG
  • Davon Bertrand: Student of the Week, Most Improved
  • Ivy Cook: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Reading, Spelling, Good Conduct, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Liam Foss: Student of the Week, Most Improved, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Olivya Garcia: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Reading-DeSpain, Math-DeSpain, Writing-DeSpain, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, 2nd Qtr BUG
  • Jaidon Grado: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Mr. Respectful, Spelling, Good Conduct, Art, Good Attendance
  • Jayden Hein: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Handwriting, Good Conduct, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Computer, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Maddox Hutchison: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling
  • Logan Kemp: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
  • Boston Lawson: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Math, Writing, Spelling, Scholarship, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Sophia McMillen: Student of the Week, Most Improved, Good Conduct, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Clayton McMinn: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Peyton Rawson: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Responsible, Writing, Spelling, Good Conduct, Computer, Good Attendance 
  • Bristol Rehkop: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Honest, Math, Writing, Spelling, Scholarship, Good Conduct, Student Council, PE Award, Music, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG 
  • Sirena Royer: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Handwriting, Good Conduct, Library, Sportsmanship Award, Art 
  • Kaylee Sarakas: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Good Conduct, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Library, PE Award, Music, Perfect Attendance 
  • Lyla Scola: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Miss Caring, Writing, Handwriting, Good Conduct 
  • Kale Snodgrass: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Mr. Dependable, Good Attendance 
  • Audrina Stacy: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Conduct 
  • Cody Starks: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Cert.Excellence-DeSpain, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Reading-DeSpain, Writing-DeSpain, Math-DeSpain, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain, Good Attendance, 2nd Qtr BUG 
  • Lilly Weise: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Citizenship, Good Conduct 
  • Justin Williams: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Reading, Math, Writing, Citizenship, Good Conduct, Perfect Attendance

Garland's Class

  • Kayden Alexander-Graham: Student of the Week, Most Improved, Good Attendance, Art 
  • Gracie Bowling: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, Handwriting, 100% Dojo 
  • Isla Brewington: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Reading, Math, Writing, Spelling, Handwriting, 100% Dojo, Scholarship 
  • Lovi Brewington: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Reading, Math, Writing, Spelling, Handwriting, 100% Dojo, Scholarship, 2nd Qtr BUG 
  • Serenity Hill: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 100% Dojo, handwriting, Good Attendance 
  • Chloe Hinkle: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Student Council, 100% Dojo, Perfect Attendance 
  • Sean Johnson: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Good Attendance 
  • Isaiah Kennon: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 95-99% Dojo, Good Attendance, Computer 
  • Zoie Kraemer: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Handwriting, Good Attendance 
  • Addison Mathis: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, Handwriting, 100% Dojo 
  • Destiney Meyer: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 100% Dojo, handwriting, Good Attendance 
  • Myles Munger: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 100% Dojo, Good Attendance 
  • Braxton Parsley: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, 100% Dojo 
  • Dorothy Phillips: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 100% Dojo, Sportsmanship Award, handwriting, Art 
  • Addyson Proffer: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, 100% Dojo, Sportsmanship Award, handwriting, Good Attendance 
  • Abigail Rehkop: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, 100% Dojo, handwriting, Good Attendance, Music 
  • Jarrod Shrum: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Handwriting, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Most Improved, 95-99%Dojo, Good Attendance 
  • Saydi Smith: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, 100% Dojo, PE Award, handwriting, Citizenship, Music 
  • Addison Stamp: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 95-99% Dojo, Good Attendance 
  • Sean Suzanne: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Good Attendance, 2nd Qtr BUG 
  • Carter Underwood: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Reading, Writing, Spelling, 100% Dojo, Sportsmanship Award, handwriting, Citizenship, Perfect Attendance, Computer, Library 
  • Brian Yilmaz: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Spelling, 100% Dojo, Library

Pense's Class

  • Giovanni Anima Alvarez: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Honor Roll, Art, Good Attendance, Mr. Dependable
  • Landon Bell: Student of the week, Scholarship, Spelling, Math, Good Conduct, PE Award, Reading, Writing, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
  • Jack Burt: Student of the week, Most Improved, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
  • Temperance Fields: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll
  • Bailey Goforth: Student of the week, Handwriting, Scholarship, Good Conduct, Sportsmanship Award, Computer, Math, Reading, Spelling, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Music
  • Karley Hansen: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll
  • Kenzie Holder: Student of the week, Citizenship Award, Good Conduct, Computer, Writing, Honor Roll, Good Attendance, Miss Caring, Music
  • Rilon Jones: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Writing, Honor Roll, 3rd Quarter BUG
  • Averee Kelley: Student of the week, Good Conduct, PE Award, Honor Roll, Library, Good Attendance, Miss Honest
  • Lalita Kennedy: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Writing, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
  • Makynna LeVasseur: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Honor Roll
  • Braydon Lollar: Student of the week, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
  • Isaiah Long: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
  • Lane Onan: Student of the week, Most Improved, Honor Roll, 2nd Quarter BUG
  • Allie Patterson: Student of the week, Citizenship Award, Good Conduct, Spelling, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
  • Laila Penwell: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll
  • Gunner Reed: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
  • Jashaun Russell: Student of the week, Handwriting, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Spelling, Honor Roll, Good Attendance
  • Kaydon Sanders: Student of the week, Math, Writing, Honor Roll, Perfect Attendance
  • Abbygail Shields: Student of the week, Honor Roll, Art
  • Trenton Shoemaker: Student of the week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Math, Honor Roll, Library, Good Attendance
  • Miranda Stacy: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll

Jenkins's Class

  • Camrynn Adams: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Handwriting, Most Improved
  • Jenna Black: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Handwriting, Spelling
  • Kynlee Bridges: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Handwriting, Citizenship, PE Award
  • Serenity Carter: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll
  • Reid Cooper: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Reading, Spelling, Math, Writing, Scholarship, Music
  • Aiden Dowd: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Honor Roll
  • Caroline Edgy: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Handwriting
  • Keaton Griffon: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Honor Roll
  • Trinity Hansil: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling
  • John Hill: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Honor Roll
  • Leelynn Hobaugh: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Honor Roll
  • Danielle Hovis: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Handwriting, Sportsmanship Award, Library
  • Fischer Howard: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week
  • Nathan Johnson: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week
  • Brooke Metcalf: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Handwriting
  • Mikenna Phipps: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Handwriting, Spelling
  • Colton Sarakas: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, Math, Writing
  • Michael Slaughter: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Citizen Award-DeSpain, Cert. Excellence-DeSpain, Reading-DeSpan, Math-DeSpain, Writing-DeSpani, Grade Level Completion-DeSpain
  • Adrienne Sullivan: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Handwriting, Reading, Math, Spelling, Writing, Art
  • Memphis Sullivan: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Handwriting, Spelling, PE Award, Art
  • Lainey Underwood: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Handwriting, Reading, Spelling, Math, Writing, Scholarship, Citizenship, Computer, Music
  • Jonah Ward: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Writing, Computer, Library
  • Delilah Woods: Six Flags Read to Succeed, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling

C. Pierson's Class

  • Winston Baker: Student of the week, Honor roll, Spelling, Most Improved, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • William Brewer: Honor Roll, Student of the week, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Eve Brown: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Library, Spelling, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Bentlee Clauser: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, PE Award, Perfect Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Cash Duckworth: Honor Roll, Student of the week, Handwriting, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Jalen Francis: Honor Roll, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Conduct, Spelling, Student of the week, Perfect Attendance
  • Kyanna Haynes: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Spelling, Handwriting
  • Valdrayick Huffman: Citizenship, Good Conduct, Student of the week, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Wesley Jones: Honor Roll, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Conduct, Math, Student of the week, Library, Writing, Spelling, Good Attendance
  • JW Klugh: Good Conduct, Student of the week, Good Attendance
  • Avril Knox: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Spelling, Student of the week, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Jasmyn Lilley: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Spelling, Citizenship, Good Attendance
  • Isabella McMillen: Honor Roll, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Most Improved, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Rowdy Merriaman- Pickert: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Spelling, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Julia Miller: Art, student of the week, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Reading, Math, Writing, Spelling, Scholarship, Handwriting, Good Attendance, Music
  • Cali Parker: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Sportsmanship Award, Reading, Math, Writing, Spelling, Handwriting
  • Caedus Presson: Art, Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Math, Writing, Spelling, Handwriting, Good Attendance
  • Stella Rehkop: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Sportsmanship Award, Reading, Writing, Spelling, Handwriting, Good Attendance
  • Logan Schmitt: Honor Roll, Student of the week, Reading, Math, Writing, Spelling, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Sophia Spain: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the week, PE Award, Reading, Computer, Math, Writing, Spelling, Scholarship, Handwriting, Perfect Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG, Music
  • Josephine Stafford: Honor Roll, Student of the week, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Calvin Swiney: Handwriting, Student of the week, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Cyrus Vogler: Computer, Good Conduct, Student of the week, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG

Rice's Class

  • Daniel Chaplin: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Library, Perfect Attendance
  • Cheylen Cook: Student of the Week, Spelling, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Most Improved, 100% Dojo, Good Attendance
  • Kingston Deakins: Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Reading, Math, Spelling, Mr. Honest, PE Award, Art
  • Kevin Dodd: Spelling, Student of the Week, Most Improved, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 95-99% Dojo
  • Jayden Forland: Student of the Week, Spelling, Good Conduct, Honor Roll
  • Lillian Ganime: Student of the Week, Math, Honor Roll, Reading, Spelling, Writing, Scholarship, Good Conduct, 100% Dojo, Miss Dependable, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Art, Good Attendance, 2nd Qtr BUG, 3rd Qtr BUG, Music
  • Zeke Hopkins: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Reading, Spelling, Math, Good Conduct, Good Attendance
  • Shiloh Jenkins: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling, Math, Writing, Scholarship, Good Conduct, 100% Dojo, Computer, Good Attendance, 2nd Qtr BUG
  • Adrik Jordan: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Good Conduct, Handwriting, Spelling, Computer, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Bentley Jordon: Student of the Week, Good Conduct
  • Seth Kinney: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Spelling
  • Elyse Laut: Student of the Week, Honor Roll, Reading, Spelling, Math, Good Conduct, 100% Dojo, Library, PE Award, Good Attendance, Music
  • Wyatt Matlock: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Reading, Spelling, Sportsmanship Award, Good Attendance
  • Olivia Miller: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Spelling, 100% Dojo, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Lainey Nicholson: Student of the Week, Spelling, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Math, Handwriting, 100% Dojo, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Peyton Parson: Spelling, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, 100% Dojo, Good Attendance, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Eli Pritchett: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Honor Roll, Reading, Spelling, Math
  • Weston Roberts: Honor Roll, Student of the Week, Spelling, Citizenship, Good Conduct, Miss Caring, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Jenna Seper: Honor Roll, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Reading, Spelling, Math, Writing, 100% Dojo, Good Attendance
  • Braxton Stafford: Honor Roll, Spelling, Good Conduct, Student of the Week, 95-99% Dojo, Good Attendance
  • Abbigail Sutton: Citizenship, Good Conduct, Student of the Week, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Peyton Sutton: Honor Roll, Spelling, Good Conduct, Student of the Week, 100% Dojo, 3rd Qtr BUG
  • Serria Yount: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, 100% Dojo
