Fredericktown juvenile killed in accident

A Fredericktown juvenile was killed July 25 in a vehicle accident in Madison County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, at 6:42 p.m., a 15-year-old juvenile fell out of the unenclosed bed of a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old, of Fredericktown, on County Road 208, five miles east of Fredericktown.

The juvenile was transported by helicopter to Parkland Health Center where she was pronounced dead by medical staff at 8:05 p.m.

In a separate accident, a Fredericktown woman was injured July 26.

According to the patrol crash report, at 8:04 a.m., Melanie R. Knox, 40, of Fredericktown, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic west on Route A, 2.25 miles east of Cherokee Pass when she ran off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

Knox received moderate injuries and was flown from the scene to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, according to the patrol.

