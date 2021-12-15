Fredericktown Kindergarten

Mrs. Heather Miller's Class

Dear Santa,

Will you please bring me a new Ken and Chelsea Barbie doll? I would also like a new Barbie pool, Barbie foods, and Barbie jewelry. I would like more Polly Pockets too. I really love Christmas! It is my favorite holiday. Thank you for all the presents.

Love, Ronnie Johnson

Dear Santa,

I would like a Pokemon blanket and cars. Also, a Pokemon pillow. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies and carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Pavel Provow

Dear Santa,

I would like some new toys and a doll. Please bring something nice for my sisters too. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love, Gracelynn Day

Dear Santa,

I would like a Mario Kart racetrack. A zombie game that shoots. I would love a Star Wars Set. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies.

Love, Ashton Besgrove

Dear Santa,

Can I have a sniper BB gun? I want to hunt with my Papa. I also want Fortnite toys, a golden stormtrooper guy, and building toys. Don't forget to get me some hunting hats, shirts and pants!

Love, Kase Sutton

Dear Santa,

I would like a dirt bike, a mini house, camping things, a mini car, a phone, a new bike.

Love, Jase Reed

Dear Santa,

I want smasher eggs. I want a pop-it, a minecraft lantern that naturally works. I want 3 Axolotis.

Love, Cody Gipson

Dear Santa,

I would like a Fortnite AR. Also send me one of you elfs. Can I have a laptop and a keyboard. Please bring Tucker a toy too. I have been a good little boy. I also want a sheriff hat. Don't forget Mommy, Daddy, PaPa and Granny. I need legos too!

Love, Jamis Jowett

Dear Santa,

Abel is a good boy and is happy with anything he can unwrap.

Love, Abel Robbins

Dear Santa,

I would like a car, hot wheels tracks, train tracks with a train, 1 car pop it.

Love, Emory Sikes

Dear Santa,

I miss you so much! I think I've been pretty good this year. So I want a talking baby that I can feed. I want a doctor dress up outfit with all doctor thing for a checkup and then I want a cat in a dog costume. I want a big doll that can walk by itself. Thank you so much Santa. I love you!

Love, Hazel Kay Lucille Williams

Dear Santa,

I would like a barbie house, baby clothes, cotton candy machine, and a big dog. Also I would like clothes.

Love, Rosie Pickert

Dear Santa,

I would like a my size Barbie, a new book a pencil, a cheer leader, LOL doll, and a bead box full of beads. I would also like a cutie cute and some new make-up. I will leave you and the reindeer some snacks.

Love, Rhylie Sharp

Dear Santa,

I love you! I want a rainbow dog. I want a small baby. I want a big, huge slide. I want a Santa cup and a big new trampoline. I want a new bow. Thank you and I love you.

Love, Raelynn Bailey

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. I wouldl ike a barbie dream house, elephant, play house, a spirit horse. See you soon Santa.

Love, Kenlee Cunningham

Dear Santa,

I would like a real unicorn and a horse. I would also like some sweet treats. I will leave some cookies and carrots.

Love, Lilly Anne Thurman

Ms. Abbey Mooney's Class

Dear Santa,

hi I love u. I want a robot please. I'll leave milk and cookies. be safe.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie House. A nintendo switch, a Lion King play set, and Lion King characters. Tell Rudolph that I said Hi. Can you get my Dog Henry something too?

Love, Gentry Henson

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like a Woody action figure, a toy fire truck, and a big stuffed animal for Christmas!

Love, Brandon

Dear Santa,

I've been a good girl this year. I want to see other kids have christmas.

Love, Caitlyn Link

Dear Santa,

What I would like for Christmas is hot wheels, paw patrol toy, some Minions, some movies. I would like for my little sister to get a baby doll.

Love, Toby

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a skateboard and skates please. Thank you.

Love, Paul Peterman

Dear Santa,

I've been really good this year! For Christmas I would like a jewelry box with gold. A pretend doctor set. A barbie snow. The roken snackin rogue baby yoda toy! And that is all. I almost forgot I would like a phone.

Love, Nova Wreath

Dear Santa,

I want golden apple watch, golden dumbbells for working out, golden bedding, golden backpack. I want everything golden. A golden hoverboard and a golden bike. Everyone pray and have a very merry Christmas. Thank you.

Love, Jonah Kinney

Dear Santa,

I would like a robofish. I want a 8 bedroom tent so I can go camping with my family and mama and papa. I want a duck with a controller for the water. I want an obsticle course to play on outside. I want a laser gun. I want a dirt bike. I want a time clock for my bedroom. I want Christmas stickers. I want an RC car that can go on the walls. I want a big T-rex with a controller. Thanks!

Love, Carter Day

Dear Santa,

I would like robot, benlo game and a stuffed animal Santa Claus. Please bring presents for my brothers too. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Love, Dawsen Sutton

Dear Santa,

I want a power ranger set and a race car set.

Love, Nikkolai Curtis

Dear Santa,

Nintendo swithc, shoes, phone, nike clothes, bike backpack, barbie, perfume, smart watch, snowglobe, bike, camera film, rainbow bathbombs.

Love, Alayna

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would hulk toys. I also would like more power ranger toys. I want a new megazord too. I would also like Mario games.

Love, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want to meet my baby sister, Ivy. Then, I would like to have all of the Lion King toys you have! I would like a fluffy orange cat for a pet too. I also want my stocking to be stuffed with cookies and suckers only. My brothers can have all of the coal.

Love, Luna

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good boy this year! For Christmas I would like Ryans World toys, PS$ games, and FG Teev books and toys. Please bring my sisters barbies too! I will leave cookies and milk for you and an apple for Rudolph. Thank you Santa!

Love, Holden Thomas

Dear Santa,

I wish for a candy skateboard, a scooter and a bike. I also would love a glitter cup, and fake pizza dough. I wish that you can bring kids that don't have much some great things to make their Christmas the best.

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

I will leave you milk and cookies. I would like LOLs please.

Love, Gaia Smith

Ms. Kristen Sherrill's Class

Dear Santa,

I would like a motorcycle RC car, a bop-it, a spiderman motorcycle, and a spiderman toy that walks by itself and a among us pop it.

Love, Banner

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! For Christmas I would like some mermaid dolls, a Clifford dog, barbie dolls and a barbie house.

Love, AddyLynn

Dear Santa,

Can I get a four wheeler for Christmas? I would also like a big RC car, my own BB gun, my own phone, a tablet, new cowboy boots, new jeans, a laptop, electric dirt bike, my own gaming chair and head phones.

Love, Tucker

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year. I would like a baby yoda and a phone.

Love, Izzy

Dear Santa,

I like working in the yard with my mom. Can I have a pretend chainsaw? I would also like a pretend leaf blower, weed eater and a excavator.

Love, Brayden W.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas can I have a phone, a pony toy and a coloring book.

Love, Nellie

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas are nintendo switch. Flying pixie, little lne bird pet, pegasu unicorn be and for braccelts.

Love, Kynlee

Dear Santa,

King Kong battle ax, kid size toy, mani with a magical fish book and Santa. don't forget sissy in Heaven. Tell sissy I love her and miss her.

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

For this Christmas, I would like a Power Wheel, a laptop, a stuffed deer. I also would like a playstation and a VR because Brandon won't let me play on them. Lankybox merch, Lankybox plushie, a new phone, a fishing pole and fishing box. New shoes and new hunting clothes too. Hunting decorations for my room, also an American flag shirt.

Love, Corbin Dowd

Dear Santa,

I would like a robot velociraptor! Also, I want a dino set and a volcano! I also want a t-rex!

Love, Connor Schneiter

Dear Santa,

I would like a phone. I would like a wedding dress for my Barbies. I would like a boy Barbie. I would also like my family together. I would like shiny play doh. I would like a new shiny bike. I would like a pretty real bird. I would love to have makeup. I would like a pretty light.

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! This year can I please have a lego mountain, house and ocean set. I also want Safari animals, and dino excavation eggs. I really want the hot wheels ultimate gator car track, it looks cool. Be safe flying!

Love, Camden Treaster

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I would like to please ask for a spinosaurus, paw patrol van, mario sky track, legos, and one more thing a chase mini cruiser. Please bring a toy for Ryan my brother.

Love, Luke Shoemaker

Dear Santa,

Could you please get me a solar panel toy rocket ship and could you please get me a battery powered dirt bike? If you can't could you please get me a remote control dirt bike? Could you please get me a remote control helicopter for a 6 year old boy? Could you please bring me a solar panel snap circuit board? Even though I already have snap circuits.

Love, Jackson Parker

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a desk, a butterfly sqiushee, and a lamp. I love my Elf Snowflake and am excited to see her soon. I would also love a real kitten. I have been so good this year. Also Santa we now live in Fredericktown. Send Snowflake soon!

Love, Paisley Sherrill

Dear Santa,

Nintendo Switch, battery powered dirt bike, boots, RC forklift, ball caps, tricycle for greyson, chase paw patrol toys for Greyson.

Love, Brayden M.

Dear Santa,

I would like a VR headset and a game for it. I would also like a pet gold fish for it. I would also like a pet gold fish so I can name him "Fishy"! I would very much like a new school rest mat for naptime. I would also like it if you could bring Christmas lights and an inflatable snowman, Santa Clause and a Rudolf. Say Hi to Mrs. Clause.

Love, Landon Klene

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a baby doll! Also please bring me Elsa! Plz bring Amelia a baby yoda. bring me a mermaid stuffy.

Love, Amelia Vance

Mrs. Teresa Pogue's Class

Dear Santa,

How are you, fine I hope. I am writing you a list of what I would like for Christmas. My Grandma is helping me. I tell her and she writes. I would like a remote truck and cars some games for Playstation like Sonic.

Love, Caleb Atherton

Dear Santa,

dirt bike, hoverboard, nicke clothes, pajamas, santa toy, BB ceks, superman costume, gum, ninja skin fortnite.

Love, Brodie Nash

Dear Santa,

Do we get more gifts? I love you. I would like some marbles, a toy grill, a helment for my bike and stuff for my new room. I would love an Alexa! Thank you for the scooter last year!

Love, Finley Neel

Dear Santa,

I love my family. I want a few things for Christmas. I want a PJ mask toy set. I also would like a minecraft toy. A Nintendo Switch would be awesome. I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. I have been a pretty good boy this year, so I hope you stop at our house.

Love, Justus Bates

Dear Santa,

mashems, ariel princess doll, ship play doh, barbie dolls, kitcehn set, Paw Patrol, rootbeer gift set, lip gloss, nail polish.

Love, Hailey

Dear Santa,

Unicorn, bat girl, table, backpack, makup, brabis, hat, horse.

Love, Sadie

Dear Santa,

I want an Elsa castle and a hoverboard and a toy that looks like you. Thank you

Love, Addilynn

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year I would love a Barbie camper, boy reborn doll, kenetic sand, and board games to play with my family.

Love, Brisyn Griffon

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like you to bring me some make-up, a robot doggie, and some toys for my barbies. We will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas.

Love, Peyton Wallace

Dear Santa,

My name is Aspen Franks. I would like some figets, remote control car, Christmas shirts. I would like to also get a hoverboard, a big bike, a girl baby doll and a baby car seat. Please take care of the reindeer and my elf on the shelf, i will leave you some cookies under the tree. Merry Christmas.

Love, Aspen

Dear Santa,

I would like hunting clothes so I can go with my dad, a camo rc car that I can drive, a batman cave, a remote rc car, batman toys, nijia custom, a puppy, a tow truck, phone.

Love, Sawyer Clauser

Dear Santa,

I want a toy car and a motorcycle. I want a marshall, a book.

Love, Chase

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a Paw Patroller, a toy jet, a four wheeler, some new clothes, and a snow globe. I need a new kite because mine crossed into a tree.

Love, Connor Jenkins

Dear Santa,

Happy Merry Christmas Santa. I hope you had a great year. I hope your reindeer got enough carrots. I like you giving me presents it makes me very happy. I would like the barbie pet cars toy, and a new baby doll and clothes for it. I also want a truck and trailer and barn for my small horses. I need a new coloring book with markets. I want a barbie with ambulance so I can play like Aunt Maddy. And while I'm asking a new bike would be good too.

Love, Hannah Kelley

Ms. Jeanna Hennrich's Class

Dear Santa,

i have been good. Please bring me a bwine c11rg remote control car and dock demo N and A Nerf pistol.

Love, Amos Regan Reed

Dear Santa,

I want a computer for Christmas. I also would like new socks for Christmas, and a new stuffed animal. I am going to leave out cookies and milk for you. I also want a new backpack to take to school. I've been a good girl this year. I'm very happy you're coming soon! Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Love, Amy West

Dear Santa,

I want a unicorn with a steering wheel and wheels on the bottom of the hooves.

Love, Annika Schultz

Dear Santa,

What i would like for Christmas is Minnie Mouse high heel shoes. And a LOL blanket. And a new outfit with shoes. And a play backpack with purple.

Love, Baily Hulvey

Dear Santa,

My life as radio, controlled scooter glittery hand spa bounce house, hoverboard, hoverbl go kart, attachnnent, gymnastics bar, bean bag.

Love, Cooper Clark

Dear Santa,

I'd like a tablet and an animal slap bracelet. Thank you.

Love, JJ Wells

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a cocomelon play and go set, drone and a tell the truth maker and playdoh.

Love, Kamren Petty

Dear Santa,

Balloon, notebook, doll, LOL, LOL, LOL tablet, one, gme, I crayon LOL

Love, Kiddie Tiefenauer

Dear Santa,

I want a power go kart, boxing gloves, phone, dinosaure, a watch, drone, robots, monster truck.

Love, Landynn Speiser

Dear Santa,

I want a electric dirt bike!!

Love, Liam Hightower

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a barbie, some cooking stuff, a baby doll, and a barbie dream house this year please and thank you.

Love, Lydia McDowell

Dear Santa,

I want l.o.l glitter balls, an l.o.l pillow, a singing Ana barbie, My sister wants a toy ladybug. I will leave cookies out for you with milk. I've been good this year. Tell Mrs. Claus I love her hair color. I also like your hat. This year I really want a doll house to play with all my stuff!

Love, Maggie Ault

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet at my dads house. I want a mom LOL doll too. My sister wants little LOL dolls like me. I have been good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you.

Love, Raelyn Wood

Mrs. Nina Davis' Class

Dear Santa,

I would like an icecream rod mask, a mini rod mask, imposter amongus doll, talking baby yoda, spiderman super web slinger, Buzz lightyear toy, Black hoverboard, mircrophone, smart lab human, ghost busters, Peter Venkman, P.K.E. shocker from ghostbusters.

Love, Jayce

Dear Santa,

I would like a remote control hot wheel. A remote control monster truck and a big boy gun. I like air flyers too. I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Lincoln Berry

Dear Santa,

I've been a pretty good boy this year. Can you bring me a big remote control car and a buggy car. I would also like an infinity cube and lots of fidget toys. I will leave you cookies and chocolate milk. Oh and I won't forget to leave carrots for your reindeer too!

Love, Landry Clauser

Dear Santa,

I love you. I have been a good girl. This year I would like a rainbow unicorn, a unicorn cover and rainbow bed sheets, a mermaid doll for the bathtub, a new toy dog that poops and has a leash. Could you bring my sister Grady some speedy fast tennis shoes and my brother Ethan some bigger deer antlers so he's not sad. Thank you so much Santa! We will leave you milk and cookies!

Love, Wren Phillips

Dear Santa,

I would love to have a Big Elsa Doll that sings a LOL Boom Box and a twirling Ribbon Wand.

Love, KayLee West

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the reindeer? I would like new hot wheels, toy race cars, monster trucks, and new pajamas. We will leave cookies and milk and apples for the reindeer.

Love, Gage

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl for my mommy. Can I please have a Barbie Dream House and JoJo bed sheets? Tell the reindeer hi. Thank you Santa, Merry Christmas!

Love, Kendyl

Dear Santa,

I would like a pop it. I would also like a strawberry squishy. Can you please bring my brother a rc car and a new xbox game and controllers. And Santa Jessica wants a kiss from you. A paint set would be fun to play with too. I want red lipstick too. And a rainbow care bear please.

Love, Nova Wood

Dear Santa,

I want a hotwheels car. Sissy wants an Elsa doll. Please give your reindeer carrots and reindeer food. Thank you for the presents.

Love, Lincoln

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I want a pop-it, farm toys, clothes, i-pad, and bring something nice for Mason. Please be careful and safe on Christmas Eve. Thank you Santa.

Love, Castor

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy and games.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

I want a new cap with unicorns, a spiderman web shooter, barbies, a baby set, a kitchen, a talking doll, a horse.

Love, Bella

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like to have a megladon monster truck car wash and a paw patrol fire truck and something for my sister and brother too, please.

Love, Weston Michael Spain

Dear Santa,

I want a pair of overalls, some blue jeans, a hat and new shoes. I hope you have a good day, Santa. I love you.

Love, Arian

Mrs. Chelsea Tawfall's Class

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a dinosaur racetrack, a new Nerf gun, a horse set and some new horse trailers. Please bring Ada her first Barbie play house. I hope this year I get to see the reindeer in real life. Merry Christmas!

Love, Kemper Parson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year can you please bring me some new Barbies, a hoverboard, a bigger bike, pop-its, and new boots. I would also like a ipad. And I need some new LOL dolls for my house. I can't wait to bake cookies to leave for you.

Love, Callie Edmond

Dear Santa,

I would like these tractors, 4450 and 4320. John Deere and a 280 International. I want a kuhn speed rake, a red bale trailer and a new hat.

Love, Holden Hamby

Dear Santa,

I would like a feed trough and grain bin. I wan a 1270 Case and a Case IH maxum 145 tractor with loader. I also want a Kuhn speed rake.

Love, Hudson Hamby

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I hope you've had a good year. Can you bring me a toy gun and 5 bullets? I really want a trampoline. I want 3 nice shirts for church and another pair of nice boots. Can you help my brother Levi kill a deer? I would also like a new llama. Merry Christmas! I will make some cookies.

Love, Jacob Pirtle

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I would like a keyboard pop it, a toy tractor, some pokemon toys and jammies, anything charmander, a female potato head, some jewelry, some tie dye clothes. I would like some fake food, some barbie stuff and a gift for each of my family members.

Love, Rose

Dear Santa,

I promise I have been a good girl this year. I would love to have a baby with a cup and diapers. I would also like a big Ryan egg and a pillow with you on it. My sister would like a hoverboard. I will leave you candy and cookies on Christmas eve. Safe travels!

Love, Harper Lawson

Dear Santa,

I would like 5 LOL dolls wrapped up with unicorn paper, 1 seahorse toy that makes sounds, a barbie doll, tea party set, fake food, a dancing dog that is a poodle, makeup kit, and a stuffed animal. Have a good Christmas, we will have you milk and cookies on the table. I hope your reindeer don't get tired and Santa you are the bestest! I love you Santa.

Love, Paislee Stumbaugh

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a skidder and a brush hog.

Love, Bowen Kinneman

Dear Santa,

I would like a slimeblaster, Mario spiderman, web shooter, Ryans World toys, Robox and Smashers.

Love, Ryder

Dear Santa,

I would like a barbie camper and a sick baby doll. I love you Santa.

Love, Peyton Pritchett

Dear Santa,

I want a Leafion and some presents. In the presents I want a flag and I want a new light bulb for everyone. And I want really good candy. And I want cheeto balls. And I want a cat Mario suit lego. And I want some more Mario legos. And please send me a replacement hand for my Mario lego.

Love, Cullen P.

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a unicorn that lets me fix her hair, a sloth, and stuff animal cat. I would like a hat and gloves. Thank you Santa!

Love, Teeya Cook

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a hamster, a stuffed animal panda and a stuffed animal dog. Thank you.

Love, Allisyn

Dear Santa,

I love your presents! I love Santa. I would like a pooping flamingo any Bluey toys, but I really need a Bingo, mom and dad. I would also love some barbie and a giant puppet. Thank you, have a safe trip.

Love, Ali Hutchinson

Dear Santa,

Me and Owen want hoverboards, Robots with controllers and remote cars. I drew you a picture of a xbox.

Love, Mason Daniels

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.