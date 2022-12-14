Fredericktown Kindergarten

Fredericktown Elementary Kindergarten

Natalie Amelunke's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a pink cheetah plushy and a Bell Barbie. Please Santa that would make me happy. Merry Christmas.

Love, Isabella

Dear Santa,

I would like an Ipad, a dinosaur toy, a dinosaur cage, a minecraft toy, and a kissy missy plushie because I lost my other one.

Love, Levi Fish

Dear Santa,

I would like to have some fortnite stuff, minecraft stuff, and I like lego stuff too. I will have milk and cookies waiting for you. Please tell Rudolph I said Hi. I've been trying to be a good boy. Merry Christmas! P.S. my nae nae helped me write this.

Love, Tommie Lawler

Dear Santa,

I want a car, snake, and watch. I also want a dump truck, a stuffed chicken and a pencil.

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I would like a ball, books, water bottle and a cell phone,

Love, Michaela

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll, slime, a blanket, laptop computer, toys, a dragon, a notebook, and some makeup. Thank you.

Love, Osa

Dear Santa,

I really want my own coon dog. I want Barbies, Barbie clothes, and a Barbie changing booth. I want a motor bike, race car, violin, and an IPAD for Christmas.

Love, Eva

Dear Santa,

I want a mario puppet, a junior puppet, a singing santa, a pillow, a new cover, a fire truck. I can drive and a new nerf gun.

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I want a Newton's cradle, a turtle, 1,000 dollars, a new backpack, a new elf, and a car painting.

Love, Hunter

Dear Santa,

I want a race car, candy, a baby doll, doll house, barbie house, blanket with butterflies, pink ornaments, toy, and a water bottle.

Love, Harper

Dear Santa,

Visit LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Kansas City. Get a Super Mario Bros. game for my Nintendo. Visit with my cousins, Everett and Luca.

Love, Reece

Dear Santa,

How have you been lately? I've been super! For Christmas this year I would like a baby doll. I also want a remote control convertable. A new bike would be neat! I hope you can bring my older brother everything he wants too! Thank you Santa!

Love, Geri Acosta

Dear Santa,

I would like a present for my teacher Ms. Amelunke. I would also like a stuffed ginerbread man for myself and two stuffed Santas for my brothers. If you can I would also like something shiny. I hope Daddy stays safe in his big truck and makes it home for Christmas with my Mommy, brothers and me.

Love, Reign

Nina Davis' Class

Dear Santa,

I would like a spongebob and Patrick toy, a JoJo shirt and cape, bubbles, an elsa shirt, a toy guinea pig, elsa coloring book and mini brands.

Love, Octavya Armes

Dear Santa,

I want a doll. I also want a barbie, and barbie dream house. I will leave you cookies and milk. Love you.

Love, Elena

Dear Santa,

I want a oculus and a fire bike.

Love, Jase Moser

Dear Santa,

Subepes, LOL, CAR, Trex, Brb, Suffed miliyn, shirt, parts, POP IT.

Love, Madilyn

Dear Santa,

Boombox, Barbie Princes, castle, tea party set, American Girl Doll, cupcake set, bunny, LOL Dolls.

Love, Riley

Dear Santa,

I want a mommy long legs plushie. I also want snickers candy. I would also like a rug buggy wuggy plushie and gummy bears.

Love, Roger Vance

Dear Santa,

I have been trying to be a good boy. I would like a hot wheels spiderman for Christmas.

Love, Levi S.

Dear Santa,

Hello can I have a toy rocket with astronauts for me?

Love, Tobias

Dear Santa,

Hello i am writing to ask you for a very large baby doll and a toy kitchen. i promise to be good.

Love, Danna

Dear Santa,

I want a Nerf Gun, a nintendo Switch and a tablet I want Roblox for the switch and Mario and Fortnite. Also a brand new pair of Adidas shoes. Thats all I want maybe one more thing, rodeo chaps.

Love, Jasper

Dear Santa,

I would like a reindeer and a mama surprise guinea pig.

Love, Alyssa

Dear Santa,

I want one beybldes, two dino robots, one cute fox stuffy, and a robot boat. What's the north pole and Hi and what's the parts of the north pole. Also please and thank you.

Love, Lincoln

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want slime, playdoh.

Love, Levi P.

Dear Santa,

Please give me presents. Sorry that I have been bad. I love you Santa. 1. kids watch. 2. kids head phones. 3. Fake food. 4. slime kit. 5. bracelet kit.

Love, Piper

Heather Miller's Class

Dear Santa,

I want science experiments, math games, Polar Express tickets, Squishmallows, Minecraft legos, heart pillow, art supplies, something nice for mom. I will leave milk and cookies.

Love, Everly Parson

Dear Santa,

I would like new puzzles and Sponge Bob toys. I also love anything Mickey Mouse and Spiderman. Please bring Meema and Pawpaw lots of things because I love them.

Love, Ben Jensen

Dear Santa,

I would like a sonic remote control and a sonic stuffy. Thank you, Santa. Merry Christmas!

Love, Clark Miller

Dear Santa,

I would love a drum set and a train. I would like some cars to go with my train.

Love, Glen Gillespie

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie Dreamhouse for Christmas and a L.O.L Big Sister doll.

Love, Evie Huckaba

Dear Santa,

My name is Cade. For Christmas I would like Pokemon Cars. Sonic the hedgehog toys, new jammies, Sonci Clothes, Nintendo Switch games, and a Sonic picture for my room. Can I also have some Pokemon toys and lots of money. Can you have my Elf bring more Elf cereal. Tell my Elf Ernie I said Hi.

Love, Cade Allgier

Dear Santa,

I wish everyone except naughty people get what they want.

Love, Oliver Adams

Dear Santa,

Jeep Pink, Barbie, Baby, Crayons, dog toy, mom dad pillow, gray kitchen and toys, phone, TV, toy house, rings, pictures. I love you Santa.

Love, Maylianna

Dear Santa,

I would like a xbox for Christmas, a controller and game pass with it, and another new phone, some survival gear to play alone outside with dad. Merry Christmas Santa.

Love, Hudson Newland

Dear Santa,

Kids makeup kit for girls, kids smart watch, play work kitchen, moterh kitchen, mayset pink bumier buddy, ride on electric kids toddlers, Disney Princess royal collection 12. Barbie.

Love, Patty Stumbaugh

Dear Santa,

hey its Zowie im 6 years old this year and i'v been really good. And all I want for Christmas is kid danger toys, Paw-Patrol, Pepa the Pig toys, hover board, and a tablet, robot, bath toys, learning games, Doll House, and Baby Dolls. Please and thanks.

Love, Zowie Speiser

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents you bought to me last year. I love you so much. I think I have been mostly good this year. I would like a Spiderman toy, one minecraft game, and a hover board. My brother likes Legos and my sister likes dolls. Please send elf back this year. Have a safe trip.

Love, Carter Rehkop

Dear Santa,

Hi Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a moving Satnat hat is for kids for Christmas.

Love, Kora Byerly

Dear Santa,

I want a unicorn suitcase and a ballerina ornament for Christmas so I can put it on my tree. I would also like some pink glitter cowgirl boots. I would also like some bar be que chips and ramen noodles.

Love, Caroline Allgier

Dear Santa,

I want Mickey Mouse toys, a magnadoodle, magnet blocks, and some trains for Christmas. I love ABC toys.

Love, Ben Jenson

Dear Santa,

I would a Barbie Doll. I would like a doll house also. I would like a toy street with cars and trees. I would also like a Ken doll to go with the Barbie doll. I would also like an art box. I will leave you cooks and milk.

Love, Rory Stafford

Dear Santa,

I would like a remote control car. I would also like a monster truck and a Spider-Man sword. A water bottle for school would be great too. I will leave you skittles.

Love, Gavin Smith

Dear Santa,

I would like a trainer box of Pokemon cars. I would like a Google Pixel phone and a real like pet bird. I would name him Jeff. I would like $1,000 for my mom. I'm going to be nice and leave you some milk and cookies.

Love, Asher McClellan

Dear Santa,

I would like a squishmallow. I would like some green and blue swords. I would like some blankets that light up in the dark. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Love, Raelynn Higgins

Dear Santa,

I really wanted a Gabby Cat Kitchen. I would like a real kitten. I would love more coloring books and crayons. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love, Charlotte Grimm

Dear Santa,

I really like to paint. I would love some crayons and maybe a pair of gloves. I would like a camera so I can take pictures of my dogs and family. A stuffed animal, maybe a unicorn would be nice. I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Shelby Hinkle

Abbey Mooney's Class

Dear Santa,

For Christmtas I would like an Elsa Karaoke Machine, a big Repunzal doll and Repunzals bow and arrow. Please tell the reindeer Hi for me. I love you Santa and Mrs. Claus. Merry Christmas!

Love, Maren Menteer

Dear Santa,

I would like a dump truck, xbox, truck with a trailer, 4-wheeler with a ramp.

Love, Ryder Duncan

Dear Santa,

I would like to get an Eliza doll, an Elsa doll, an olaf snowman doll, an Anna doll and a unicorn toy please.

Love, Ronnie Sutton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Giant teddy bear, LOL Dolls, and a soft deer toy.

Love, River

Dear Santa,

LOL Dolls, Barbie Dream House, and Barbie, A Toy Motorcycle.

Love, Hailey Graham

Dear Santa,

I want some sled to have some fun in the snow! I would love some tickets for my family and I to go to Monster Jam 2023 in STL. If I have been good enough I would also take some toy dirt bikes, camo bibs, baseball hats and candy. I will make sure to get the milk and cookies ready for you. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Brady Parmer

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want 10 toys, a puzzle, a monster truck and paw patrol toys. Also a paw patrol glider.

Love, Blake

Dear Santa,

I have bin good. Plees igsept to give me presits. I wat Jurassic World. XO XO XO XO XO XO XO XO XO XO XO XO We will give you coocies and milc.

Love, Quinton Shell

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I would like a fire fighter lego set, mine craft toys, a batman bat cave, a kitty cat, and bring a puppy dog for my bubby Theo. Please and thank you!

Love, Oliver

Dear Santa,

I would like roller skates, motorcycle, nerf gun.

Love, Brentley

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can I please have Black Ops 4? Thank you! I also would like Army guys!

Love, Mason Pratt Evans

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Could you please bring me an RC car. Shadow High dolls and anything LOL. I will leave you cookies, milk, a pear, an apple, and blueberries. I will also leave carrots for your reindeer. Rudolph is my favorite.

Love, Aubriella Holland

Dear Santa,

I love you. I hope you have a great day working with elves. I want an excavator with a bucket attachment.

Love, Mason Lunsford

Dear Santa,

I would like a moving horse that is remote controled that I can ride on. I would also like another one for a friend to race with. Also, a remote controled horse for my doll to ride on. I also like some spirit toys and dinosaur toys. T-rex is my favorite.

Love, Amara Boyer

Dear Santa,

LOL dolls, new ball, my life doll shoes, bat with ball, new pony with purple buckets and saddle new cowgirl boots.

Love, Raelee

Dear Santa,

I've been good. I would like, 1. Pokemon stuff. 2. Puppy. 3. PS5. Thank you.

Love, Willa Smith

Dear Santa,

I wunt a sing that looks like a hors, a sun, and a car trac with tres and bildings.

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Gabby doll house and two LOLs. I want Abby to get a new playstation, Kenzie to go skin care stuff, Mya a new baby doll, mommy new decorations, daddy a dancing Santa, Grandma a new desk, Nana a squishy elephant, and pawpaw a soft lion. Also, I want all the kids in the world to have love. I love you bunches Santa!

Love, Bella Rehkop

Dear Santa,

I like to play with toy food and stuffed animals. I would like books for my dad to read to me. I would like some play sand and play dough. I like abc cards too.

Love, Shelby Dennis

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed grinch. I really like the grinch cartoon too. I want my own ABC cards like I have at school. I would like a kitchen with toy food and drinks.

Love, Bella Dennis

Teresa Pogue's Class

Dear Santa,

I would like a kitchen play set, and the fake food to cook for my family and i would like to be a police officer when i grow up.

Love, Vanessa

Dear Santa,

I really want a barbee house, Barbie van, Barbie car, Barbie clothes, Books, puzzles, Baby dolls. My grandma is helping me wright this.

Love, Cadence

Dear Santa,

I want a X-Box and minecraft games and a new bicycle and please make it a red one. Snow boots, a truck I can really drive. I hope you bring lots of snow from the North Pole so I can build a snowman.

Love, Nick Deonas

Dear Santa,

Controller for a ps4, a red one. Ipad, electric skate board.

Love, Jayden Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want a Polly Pocket. When you stop at my house look under the tree! There you will find your gift!

Love, Olivia King

Dear Santa,

I would really love a barbie dream house and a Phone for Christmas. It would be nice to have a huggy stuffed teddy bear. Earrings are ok if you can remember.

Love, Ashley Morris

Dear Santa,

I've been a pretty good girl this year. I am still working on it. I would like to have a glow in the dark fidget pop it, a lol doll and a fake cat and a barbie. My little sister Ozzy has been just a little mean so bring her something too.

Love, Lila Myers

Dear Santa,

I want Go-dog-Go toys for christmas! We will leave cookies and milk out for you! I also want...A batman towel, Spiderman web shooters, Ipad, blue and white Ryan's World robot, Xbox please! Fun clothes to wear, mini brands toy shop, bucket full of toy animals and a Joker Robot with him inside please!

Love, Noah N.

Dear Santa,

I want to leave cookies out for you. i would really like pokemon card booster packs, 10 plushies, a giganotosaurus, a Charley plushy, Fortnite trading cars, Fortnite action figures and 2 roblox nerf guns.

Love, August Peo

Dear Santa,

I want a yeonuckorn.

Love, Eliza

Dear Santa,

Please bring me my own phone and headphones, Barbie Dream House LOL thank you Santa.

Love, Sadie Settle

Dear Santa,

I want IPad, nintendo switch, super hero.

Love, Eli

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a geodzilla collection, lego and thank you. You are amzin and you will have cookies.

Love, Ben Thomas

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch, a Pokemon Nintendo Switch game, Jurassic Park Lego sets, and Lego dinosaurs, and all the Pokemon card packs in the world. I love you, Santa Merry Christmas!

Love, Lucas Ryan Wagganer

Dear Santa,

I am Ariana. I have been good and my little brother has been good. I would like a Bocklagone for my brother and a stuffed animal, a girl one.

Love, Ariana

Dear Santa,

I would like for Christmas is a barbie doll, sparkly clothes, and shoes. I really like unicorns, LOL dolls, and baby dolls. We are going to bake your favorite cookies and milk to go with them. Please share with the reindeers :) Be careful flying your sleigh Christmas night! P.S. my baby brother really like dinosaurs. My 2 little sisters have been good too. My big brother is so nice.

Love, Emberlynn C.

Dear Santa,

My name is Nolan. I am 5. I would like aisle blocks. I also want trains. I also want truck and trailers. I have been good.

Love, Nolan Jones

Kristen Sherrill's Class

Dear Santa,

I would like to go to the North Pole and have hot coco with you. For Christmas I would like a Jojo Bow and Jojo Siwa's make up set. I also would like all my friends to get Jojo lipsticks please. This Christmas please help everyone travel safe to be together on Christmas day. I have been a good girl for my mom and dad.

Love, Amber Christopher

Dear Santa,

God loves you! How many things can I get? I want 7 presents. First, I want a skateboard because I'm real good at it. I want doll stuff, baby stuff, mac-n-chees, ninja turtles and power rangers. I want a farm hat too. I'll leave you come cookies, what kind do you want? I love you! I'm on the good list.

Love, Paisley Collier

Dear Santa,

I want a new lunchbox, new shoes, a new stuffed animal, monkey bars, a yoga mat, and a new blanket. Thank you for giving us presents. You're the best.

Love, Cameron

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet, a unicorn, a switch, a school bus, a horse, a hampster, a baby, a tea set, a kitchen set.

Love, Princess Maelynn Day

Dear Santa,

Tell my dad I said Hi. I want anything for Christmas. I am thankful for everything. The certain thing I want for Christmas is an XBox 5 series X and games.

Love, Teryn

Dear Santa,

What i want for Christmas! Bat box, bike, robo fish, humpty dumpty, back pack, sonic toy

Love, Zayden Duncan

Dear Santa,

How are you? May I have a toy cat, a big pink unicorn with sprinkles on it, a train set, legos, toy rabbit that jumps, runs and hops, and an art supply kit and rocks to paint? Will you bring my sister a new phone? I will leave you milk and cookies on Christmas eve.

Love, Lydia Hafner

Dear Santa,

I would like a clock, a tablet with Minecraft on it, some makeup and nail polish, a unicorn night light, a drawing table with paper, markers, pencils. I love to draw. Some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me. A Peppa Pig a monster truck for my brother Toby.

Love, Raychel Harper Couch

Dear Santa,

I want a hot wheel track for Christmas and a Ipod. I've been a good boy!

Love, River Holland

Dear Santa,

I would like a magic mixies and get one for my brother too please. I would also like a Ryan's World blind bag for me and my brother too. And some new cloths, and some play-dough where we can make ice cream. I love LOL surprise too. We will leave you some milk and cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer. Travel safe.

Love, Abbigail Kemp

Dear Santa,

I will bring you cookies when you come to my home. I really want a robot dog and a slinky dog please.

Love, Phoenix Luye

Dear Santa,

Could I please have a snowball and a whole set of Brier horses along with several nut crackers. I would like some bunny toys for my bunny Richard. And, my own camera to take pictures of happy moments. Could I also ask for some size 2 skates to skate on teh ice/floors.

Love, Saoirse Joey Harlynn Matlock

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want a new door for my room, pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, sleep9ing shoes and bluegbyp, charsiord

Love, Finn Presson

Dear Santa,

minnie mouse toy, makeup, American Doll Accssories

Love, Barbara

Dear Santa,

I would like a Power Ranger Dino Fury set, A Spiderman LEGO set with Venom, lots of bad guys and one Spiderman. Hot Wheels, a set of Lightning McQueen cars with his friends, a Magic Eight Ball, a Monster Hunters Hulk and a Treasure X Dino Set. Also a King Kong toy. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Love, Silas James Revelle

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa, I want a mosasaurus t-rex too, I love Santa. tell the elfs they did a good job.

Love, Jaxon Stevens

Dear Santa,

Can I have a LOL doll, a doll, markers to make letters, playdoh and clay.

Love, Serenity Stevens

Dear Santa,

I want a beg spidrmen. I also want a scatebord, I really want a hover-bord. I wish for my own cross. Some spider toys, a fake squishy kace. I love my family, I love Santa. I love my Grammy. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love, Oliver Teater

Dear Santa,

I would like games, fortnight, toys, pokemon, a four wheeler, and a pokemon game.

Love, Waylen Vance

Dear Santa,

I would like some PJ Mask toys, Pokemon cards and a tRex for my brother Bennett and gel blaster. Pleases and thank you .

Love, Grayson Whited

Chelsea Tawfall's Class

Dear Santa,

I would like baby dolls, binkies, bottles and baby hats. I would also like barbies, barbie furniture, squishies, play food, dinosaurs that pop out eggs, a stuffed bunny, a super soft pillow, watering can, and puppets? Can you please bring my sister a baby rattle? Also she really need new binkies, she lost all hers. I will leave you cookies and carrots for the reindeer! See you soon.

Love, Raelynn B.

Dear Santa,

I would like an XBox and games.

Love, Ryker

Dear Santa,

I really want a stuffed porcupine its huge. I like you, love you and care about you. Thank you.

Love, Abraham Brewen

Dear Santa,

I would like a soggy doggy game, peppa pig race track, girafe toy, blocks and train set.

Love, Kroy

Dear Santa,

I would love you to come to my house and have ravioli with me. For Christmas I would like a mewtwo Pokemon and bulbasaur pokemon with its pokeball. Please give my sister and brothers lots of candy. My teacher needs a pokemon too; maybe a Charizard that breathes fire.

Love, Aiden Christopher

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I would love a Barbie Gymnastics Bar, Pajamas for my Frenchie dogs, and a Cakey stuffed animal from Gabby's Doll House. I will leave you homemade cookies and milk. There will also be some carrots and a little bit of lettuce for the Reindeer. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Grace Cook

Dear Santa,

I would like a new baby doll, a new pair of hey dudes, a new camera, some new clothes, and a new pair of boots. I would also like a picture of you and rudolph.

Love, Steele Crass

Dear Santa,

I have tried my best to be good all year. For Christmas I would really like a real cat, make-up, and a barbie house with a pool and lots of barbies. I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Remi Dalton

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a little fairy finder, Majic Mixies all of them to collect, make-up, and also a Santa toy, lots and lots of books pleas, slime and playdoh. thank you so much. Merry Christmas.

Love, Jessa

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. Can I have some LOL Surprise, makeup, nail polish, and some fancy dresses. Thank you.

Love, Lily H.

Dear Santa,

I would like to have dinosaur legos, Paw Patrol, dinosaurs. Please bring my brother Rawson a web shooter. Jurassic Park toys, toy farm animals. Thank you.

Love, Baylor Hendrix

Dear Santa,

I would like a poopsie toy, fidget toys, squishies like grandma buys me, mystery toys, and dinosaur bath bombs. I love you.

Love, Cloe Kelley

Dear Santa,

This has been the best year ever. Please can I have a robot unicron, puprle llama, blue reindeer, white llama for my baby sister and a snail. Love ya.

Love, Anna XOXO

Dear Santa,

I would like a Reborn baby, a mickey mouse car, Peppa Pig family, new scooter, Red Remote Control Car and the Gabby's doll house. I love you so much, you are the best Santa in the whole world!

Love, Braylee Neel

Dear Santa,

I want a makeup set and a new bike, and a new cover Rainbow Unicorn and a puppy dog stuffed animal, and lots of candy. And a pretend doll Baby that looks real and I want baby dolls, and new jacket and clothes for my new baby and a pink nerf gun.

Love, Athena

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I would love a remote control monster truck, remote control jeep, a good deer hunting gun and a big basket of snacks. could you also give my sis a big pink ball and my baby brother a blue jingle ball? My mom would possibly like a new bow and Daddy would go crazy for a new blue SXS.

Love, Craig Slinkard

Dear Santa,

I love you. I would like a stuffie bat, a Baby Patch dog, and Gabby's Dollhouse ears that light up. Please bring foam makeup for Avery. I like the reindeer and will leave you cookies and milk. Thank you!

Love, Nora Marie Spangler

Dear Santa,

Monster high vampire doll, Rainbow High Blue Doll, Christmas Unicorn PJs, baby shopping cart, POP it notebook, glitter eye doll/baby, cash register that glittery, LOL Doll, Real Life Bunny, Drawing board, slime, glowing stars for ceiling, rainbow unicorn umbrella.

Love, Jersie

Dear Santa,

I would like a big balloon, Mini mouse bed sheets, and a new skate board. Also I would like a Santa hat and I want to help my mom and dad with their chores. I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for your reindeer. I hope you stay warm this Christmas.

Love, Tessa Stevens