 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fredericktown License Office closing

  • Updated
  • 0
MCHD-building

The Madison County License Office will be closed, beginning Aug. 27.

In a July 27 meeting of the Madison County Health Department Board of Trustees, the board moved to close the license office effective Aug. 26. The office will be open Aug. 26 until 5 p.m.

The board has reviewed the cost to operate the license office and paying a living wage with benefits is not cost effective for this service.

The board has asked the Missouri Department of Revenue, License Office Bureau to provide a bid opportunity for the Fredericktown License Office.

If you are interested in bidding the office, when bids are open, they are found at the Missouri Buys website https://missouribuys.mo.gov

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Let's go thrift shopping

Let's go thrift shopping

The Madison County Workshop is more than a place of employment, it is a team, a family, and a great place to go thrift shopping.

Jeffrey James Curtis

Jeffrey James Curtis

Jeffrey James Curtis, 37, died Sunday,  July 17, 2022 in Warrenton, Mo. He was born June 1, 1985 in Mason, Utah.

Ruby G. Spain

Ruby G. Spain

Ruby G. Spain, 91, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Fredericktown. She was born February 18, 1931 in Washington, Missouri, the daughter of Gus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News