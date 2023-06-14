The Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo is returning to town Friday and Saturday for its 59th year of cowboy competition.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. each night with the event to start at 7:30 p.m. Prices are $10 for ages 14 and up, $7 for 7-13 years old, and 6 and under are free.

The event is presented by Fredericktown Lions Club and is put on by the Chalk Bluff Rodeo Co. at the Lions Club Rodeo Grounds located approximately two miles north of Fredericktown on Route OO.

Like previous year's event, lawn chair seating as well as bleachers will be available. No coolers will be allowed at the event, but concessions will be available for purchase, and parking is free.

Competitors will need to compete both nights to be eligible for buckles.

Events include open chute dog, calf riding, junior barrels, steer riding, open barrels, team roping, junior bulls and open bulls. Returning this year is steer saddling.

Books opened Tuesday, June 13, all entrants must call 573-624-2830 to enter.