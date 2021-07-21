 Skip to main content
Fredericktown man airlifted after accident on CR 504
A Fredericktown man was airlifted to St. Louis after being seriously injured in an accident on County Road 504 July 13 in Madison County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 9:20 p.m., a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Eric J. Francis, 50, of Fredericktown, was traveling east on County Road 504, two miles west of Fredericktown. The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway, and struck several trees.

Francis, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Medical to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as total.

In a separate incident, July 14, the patrol reports, at 9:15 p.m., Danielle A. Gorman, 32, of Fredericktown was driving a 2006 Honda Pilot north on County Road 275 when she tried to overtake a 2000 Toyota Four Runner, also traveling north, and driven by Jeremy J. Ishmael, 24, of Fredericktown.

According to the report Gorman's Honda struck the side of the Ishmael's Toyota causing Gorman to run off the side of the roadway and overturn.

Ishmael, who reportedly was not wearing his seat belt, was transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center with minor injuries. 

Damage to the Honda was listed as total, and it was towed from the scene. The Toyota's damage was listed as moderate, and it was driven from the scene.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

