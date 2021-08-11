Fredericktown man charged after allegedly assaulting, shooting at man

An area man faces felony charges after allegedly shooting at another man during an altercation in Fredericktown last week.

Hunter A. Morgan, 24, of Fredericktown, has been charged in Madison County with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement from the Fredericktown Police Department, Morgan was at an address on South Mine La Motte Avenue, July 30. There, he reportedly threw another man to the ground and began choking him.

The report states that the alleged victim attempted to leave the scene on foot, heading south on Mine La Motte. As the man was walking away, Morgan allegedly fired two shots at him using a .40 cal. High Point pistol.

An officer noted in the report that the shots were fired south on Mine La Motte toward Domino's Pizza, a church, and many residential homes nearby.

Morgan was booked at the Madison County Jail, and a $100,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.

Morgan was in court Aug. 2 for an initial appearance, where he entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. A bond reduction hearing was scheduled for Aug. 5 in Madison County but was rescheduled to Aug. 13 due to courts exposure to COVID-19.

The probable cause statement mentions Morgan has a history of violence and has previously caused multiple disturbances within the community.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

