Fredericktown man charged after allegedly setting up cell phone to record underage female co-worker showering

  • Updated
An area man faces felony charges this week after reports that he allegedly set up a cell phone to secretly record a female co-worker inside a workplace shower room.

Justin Cody Walls, 31, of Fredericktown, has been charged in Madison County with sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted possession of child pornography, and invasion of privacy - victim less than 18 years of age.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) probable cause statement, on April 1, at 9:35 a.m., a trooper spoke with a man who said he wanted to report an incident that had occurred at an agricultural business outside Fredericktown.

The man reportedly told police that on March 31, a 17-year-old female employee located a phone recording video of her while inside the shower room. The incident reportedly happened about 3:30 p.m. The man said the teenage employee had reviewed the video recording and observed Walls on the same video. The man told police the female had observed Walls at the beginning of the video "propping up" the cell phone, according to the statement.

During an interview with MSHP investigators, the report states that the female said she exited the shower and observed a cell phone on some clothes in a "cubby." The teen said she realized the only employee working was Walls. The teen reportedly said she flipped the phone over and saw that it was recording her.

The female employee reportedly reviewed the video and saw she had been recorded exiting the shower nude with private areas exposed. The girl told investigators she observed Walls' face on the video as he was setting up the cell phone to record. The teen reportedly deleted the footage from the cell phone and placed the device back in the cubby.

Walls was booked at the Madison County Jail, and a $25,000 cash-only bond has been set in the case.

Man charged after allegedly setting up cell phone to record underage female co-worker showering

Justin Cody Walls

 Madison County Sheriff's Office

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

