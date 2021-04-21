Fredericktown man charged with arson

The report states that when the driver exited the Toyota and walked closer to the camera, the officer recognized the man as Ishmael. The man then reportedly proceeded across South Mine La Motte Avenue and walked between 125 and 129 S. Mine La Motte Ave. The officer reports seeing Ishmael walk away from 129 S. Mine La Motte Avenue at 3:10 p.m. and return to his vehicle.

At 3:13 p.m., the officer noticed smoke coming from the front window of the building. The officer stated that he had not seen any other person leave between the time Ishamel was walking away from the building and the first sight of smoke.

Police located Ishmael at his residence Thursday afternoon, and he was placed under arrest for second-degree arson. He was then transported to the Fredericktown Police Department. After being read his Miranda Rights, Ishmael reportedly agreed to speak to police about the fire.

During questioning, the report states that Ishmael confessed to starting a fire in the lower northwest apartment. He reportedly told police that he placed a lit cigarette onto a blanket by some mattresses inside the apartment and then walked away.

Ishmael was booked at the Madison County Jail, and a $20,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.

On Friday, Ishmael appeared in court and was formally arraigned on the arson charge. A counsel status hearing has been scheduled for Thursday in Madison County.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

