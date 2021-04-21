 Skip to main content
Fredericktown man charged with arson
Fredericktown man charged with arson

Man charged with arson after Fredericktown fire

Jeremy James Ishmael

 Madison County Sheriff's Office

A man has been charged with arson following an investigation into the cause of an apartment building fire in Fredericktown earlier this month.

Jeremy James Ishmael, 24, of Fredericktown, was charged Friday with second-degree arson.

According to a probable cause statement from the Fredericktown Police Department, on April 8, at approximately 3:16 p.m., the Fredericktown Fire Department was dispatched to 129 S. Mine La Motte Ave. for a multi-residential structure fire.

The report states Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark requested for the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office to be contacted because the fire was suspicious in nature. The report notes the building had its utilities disconnected due to nonpayment.

An officer later responded to the fire scene and spoke with an investigator from the Missouri Department of Public Safety Division of Fire Safety.

The investigator advised the officer the fire had been intentionally started in the northwest apartment on the lower level. The fire caused damage to that apartment, as well as smoke damage to the other apartments.

On April 9, an officer responded to a business on East Main Street and requested to review its surveillance videos from the day prior. The officer was reportedly able to locate video footage of a white 1981 Toyota Celica parking behind the Democrat News building at 3:06 p.m.

The report states that when the driver exited the Toyota and walked closer to the camera, the officer recognized the man as Ishmael. The man then reportedly proceeded across South Mine La Motte Avenue and walked between 125 and 129 S. Mine La Motte Ave. The officer reports seeing Ishmael walk away from 129 S. Mine La Motte Avenue at 3:10 p.m. and return to his vehicle.

At 3:13 p.m., the officer noticed smoke coming from the front window of the building. The officer stated that he had not seen any other person leave between the time Ishamel was walking away from the building and the first sight of smoke.

Police located Ishmael at his residence Thursday afternoon, and he was placed under arrest for second-degree arson. He was then transported to the Fredericktown Police Department. After being read his Miranda Rights, Ishmael reportedly agreed to speak to police about the fire.

During questioning, the report states that Ishmael confessed to starting a fire in the lower northwest apartment. He reportedly told police that he placed a lit cigarette onto a blanket by some mattresses inside the apartment and then walked away.

Ishmael was booked at the Madison County Jail, and a $20,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.

On Friday, Ishmael appeared in court and was formally arraigned on the arson charge. A counsel status hearing has been scheduled for Thursday in Madison County.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

