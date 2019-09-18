{{featured_button_text}}

A Fredericktown man was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Route E last week.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 9:35 p.m. Sept. 11, Calebe M. Hall, 23, of Fredericktown was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram on Route E, eight miles east of Arcadia, when he failed to negotiate a turn, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway, strike a tree and catch fire.

Hall was pronounced deceased on scene by Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison and transported to the Iron County Coroner's Office.

Passengers John R. Aston, 19, and Abigayle M. Albertson, 29, both of Fredericktown, received serious injuries. Aston was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Medical Center St. Louis and Albertson was taken by Arch Helicopter to Southeast Health in Cape Girardeau. 

The report indicates all three were not wearing their seat belts.  

