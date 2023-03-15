One man was flown to St. Louis after an evening crash, Feb. 23, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the report, at 6:55 p.m. at Highway 72 and City Lake Road in Fredericktown, a northbound 2007 Chrysler 300 driven by 71-year-old Oscar R. Robertson of Fredericktown pulled into the path of a westbound 2013 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Aaron B. Laferney, 42, of Bonne Terre.

Robertson, who the MSHP said was not wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was flow by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Laferney was unijured.

Both the truck and the car were reported as totaled according to the highway patrol and both were towed by D & D Towing.