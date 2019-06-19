The Madison County Back to School Fair Committee announced this year’s Back to School Fair will be Aug. 8.
The fair provides students and parents from the Fredericktown and Marquand-Zion school districts the opportunity to obtain basic school supplies at no cost.
This year’s Back to School Fair will be from 5 to 7 p.m., at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. Only individuals who register will be able to pick up a bag of basic school supplies for the school year. The supplies will not include everything a student needs, so parents may still need to purchase additional items.
"We're happy to provide this Back to School Fair for the families in our community who are in need or experiencing financial difficulties," Back To School Fair Committee Member Jane Kopitsky said.
Registration forms are due by June 28 in order for individuals to be eligible to receive the school supplies. The forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Madison County Family Support Division at 413 Burris St., in Fredericktown.
Individuals, organizations or businesses can make donations of supplies or money to the event. For more information about donating, email Jane Kopitsky at Jane.Kopitsky@blackcatsk12.org or Anne Barnes at anne.barnes@health.mo.gov or Maria Weekley at mariaw@capamerica.com. Clubs or organizations interested in having a table or booth at the Back to School Fair can also contact Kopitsky at the same address.
The items most needed for donation are scissors, 2-pocket folders, spiral notebooks, highlighters, art boxes, dry erase markers, glue sticks and backpacks. However, any and all supply or monetary donations are appreciated.
Donated items can also brought to the Stuff the Bus event 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 3, at Fredericktown Walmart.
