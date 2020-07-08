Fredericktown, Marquand-Zion changing up Back to School Fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison County Back to School Fair Committee announced the Back to School Fair will be done differently this year.

The committee will provide students and parents from the Fredericktown and Marquand-Zion districts with a backpack of basic school supplies at no cost. Only individuals who register will be able to pick up the backpack at registration and/or open house.

The supplies will not include everything a student needs, so parents may still need to purchase additional items.

"We're happy to provide this opportunity for the families in our community who are in need or experiencing financial difficulties," Back To School Fair Committee Member Jane Kopitsky said.

Registration forms are due by July 31 in order for individuals to be eligible to receive the school supplies. The forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Madison County Health Department at 806 W. College Ave., in Fredericktown.

Individuals, organizations or businesses can make donations of supplies or money to the event. For more information about donating, email Jane Kopitsky at Jane.Kopitsky@blackcatsk12.org or Anne Barnes at anne.barnes@health.mo.gov or Maria Weekley at mariaw@capamerica.com.

The items most needed for donation are scissors, 2-pocket folders, spiral notebooks, highlighters, art boxes, dry erase markers, glue sticks and backpacks. However, any and all supply or monetary donations are appreciated.

