Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Philip E. Gregory, Q/DDCC, has been promoted to captain and designated commanding officer of Troop E, Poplar Bluff.
Captain Gregory grew up in Fredericktown, and graduated from Fredericktown High School. His parents were Elgin and Betty Gregory, who were owner/operators of West Market in Fredericktown for several years.
Capt. Gregory and his wife, Tanya, have three children and four grandchildren. He is a graduate of the National Training Center of Polygraph Science in New York.
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the MSHP, announced the promotion effective July 1, 2019.
Gregory was appointed to the Patrol on August 1, 1993, as a member of the 66th Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop E, Zone 11, Stoddard County. He transferred to Zone 4, Cape Girardeau, on June 1, 1995. On August 1, 1997, Gregory transferred to Troop I, Zone 2, Phelps County. He was promoted to corporal on September 1, 1998, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 2.
Gregory transferred to the Division of Drug and Crime Control, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, December 1, 1998. While assigned to that division, he was promoted to sergeant on October 1, 2001, and lieutenant on July 1, 2010. As a lieutenant, Gregory served as an assistant division director.
According to a MSHP story, Gregory was named DDCC’s Officer of the Year for 2017, reflecting his work and dedication in 2017. The story said: “Daily, Lt. Gregory displays the ability to assess a situation and provide solid decisions. His subordinates respect his advice. Lt. Gregory’s personality and work ethic have allowed him to forge relationships with individuals and partner agencies throughout his district. Lt. Gregory serves the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force by being a permanent board member. He provides well thought out opinions and respects the opinions of others. He is knowledgeable and able to provide computer technical assistance to both criminal units and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force.”
Troop E serves 13 counties in southeast Missouri: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne.
