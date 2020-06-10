Fredericktown officials take oath of office

Mayor Kelly Korokis, Alderman Daytona Brown, Alderman Jim Miller and Alderman Harold Thomas took their oaths of office at the Fredericktown City Council meeting, June 8.
The regular session meeting began with roll call, invocation, the pledge of allegiance and approval of minutes before a resolution verifying the election results from June 2 was approved.
After Korokis, Brown, Miller and Thomas took their oaths of office, the council nominated and unanimously voted Alderman Rick Polete as president of the board.
Belinda Lopez was then reappointed as city clerk and Theresa Harbison was reappointed as deputy clerk. The two then took their oaths of office.
Mary Boner was then reappointed as city attorney and Wayne Keller was reappointed as municipal judge.
During work session business, Korokis informed the council members that $8,000 had been raised for the Fourth of July celebration set for July 3 at Rotary Park.
Korokis said after the approval from council and their generous donation, Police Chief Eric Hovis began making calls to gather the rest of the money needed.
The council then voted to purchase tires for three of the Fredericktown Fire Departments fire trucks at the cost of $4,382 for all tires and mounting.
Water District Supervisor Tim Allgier requested the purchase of a utility bed and two toolboxes for the work truck. The council approved the low bid of $4,100 from Mouser Steel Supply, Inc.
City Administrator James Settle made two requests regarding the Sports Complex. First, he requested approval to purchase a four acre fertility program at a cost of $1,865.
Settle said the company came in, assessed the area and came up with a formula of fertilizer to use on the fields for the next year. He said the $1,865 is the cost of those fertilizers recommended.
Next, Settle requested the purchase of overseed for three baseball outfields in the amount of $2,539.
Settle said this second request is to have the company come in and plant bluegrass with a slit seeder. He said the fields are looking good other than some winter wheat which will go away on its own.
The council approved both requests and will go with Advanced Turf Solutions to provide the services.
The council then sent a request for the rezoning of 400 Graham Dr. from R2 to R3 to the Planning and Zoning Commission for consideration.
Korokis brought up a discussion regarding the ball league paperwork, previously discussed at the May 25 meeting. She said Boner tweaked the agreement to make it more clear for the leagues to understand and have had multiple teams complete and turn them in already.
Alderman Miller brought up a concern about occupancy permits and requested Boner look into the current ordinance regarding whether or not electricity and water are a requirement. He said, if they are not required, he would like to see an ordinance with more teeth.
Settle said he would get with Boner and fill her in on the situation.
After the work session, the council went into closed session for one contract matter.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is June 22 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!