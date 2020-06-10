Fredericktown officials take oath of office

Water District Supervisor Tim Allgier requested the purchase of a utility bed and two toolboxes for the work truck. The council approved the low bid of $4,100 from Mouser Steel Supply, Inc.

City Administrator James Settle made two requests regarding the Sports Complex. First, he requested approval to purchase a four acre fertility program at a cost of $1,865.

Settle said the company came in, assessed the area and came up with a formula of fertilizer to use on the fields for the next year. He said the $1,865 is the cost of those fertilizers recommended.

Next, Settle requested the purchase of overseed for three baseball outfields in the amount of $2,539.

Settle said this second request is to have the company come in and plant bluegrass with a slit seeder. He said the fields are looking good other than some winter wheat which will go away on its own.

The council approved both requests and will go with Advanced Turf Solutions to provide the services.

The council then sent a request for the rezoning of 400 Graham Dr. from R2 to R3 to the Planning and Zoning Commission for consideration.