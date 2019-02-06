A Madison County pair has been charged with burglary and stealing as a result of a Jan. 17 arrest.
Craig Cox, 26, and Donna Cox, 23, of Fredericktown, have both been charged with the Class D felony of burglary in the second degree and misdemeanor stealing.
According to the probable cause statement by Fredericktown Police Department, an officer was conducting a routine patrol late in the evening, Jan. 17. While on Spruce Street, the officer noticed a vehicle parked in front of one of the Brown’s Storage units.
The report states that because of several recent storage shed break-ins, the officer decided to investigate further.
The officer made contact with the male and female at the scene and they were identified, according to the court documents, as Craig Cox and Donna Cox.
Craig Cox said they were loading up some items for a friend.
According to the report the Cox’s vehicle was loaded full of items which appeared to be from the storage unit. The officer stated he then walked up to the unit and noticed the latch was cut.
According to the report, when questioned about the cut lock, Craig Cox said, “it was like that when we got here.”
The officer, according to the report, then advised Craig Cox that he could smell marijuana on him. The man then reached into his pocket and pulled out a baggie containing a green leafy substance, believed by the officer to be marijuana.
The officer then advised both that he would need to make contact with the “friend” who owned the storage unit. On contacting the owner, it was reported that, “there shouldn’t be anyone in the storage unit and the couple did not have permission to take any items from the unit.”
Both Craig and Donna Cox were placed under arrest. Both are currently being held at the Madison County Jail on a $5,000 cash only bond.
