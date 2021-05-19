Fredericktown PD participating in Click It or Ticket enforcement

The Fredericktown Police Department will be joining with statewide law enforcement May 24 – June 6, 2021 for a statewide “Click It or Ticket” mobilization to step up enforcement on Missouri’s seat belt law.

More than six out of ten people killed in 2020 Missouri traffic crashes were unbuckled. Even with all the advancements in automobile safety, a seat belt remains a person’s single greatest defense in the event of a crash.

Missouri’s seat belt use has shown significant improvement in the last three years, but the state remains just below the national average in usage. Missouri has an 86.1% seat belt use while the national average is 90.7 percent. Teens and pick-up truck drivers are among those least likely to buckle up at 75.5 and 71.6 percent, respectively.

Nearly every day someone dies in a Missouri traffic crash because they weren’t buckled up. We will be pulling out all the stops to help ensure motorists are making the smart decision to buckle up.

Buckle Up and Arrive Alive. For information on Missouri seat belt usage, visit www.saveMOlives.com.

