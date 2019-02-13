Try 1 month for 99¢
FPD

Fredericktown Police Department will be joining efforts with statewide law enforcement on Feb. 14 for a high visibility “Click It or Ticket” mobilization to get more motorists to buckle up – and save more lives.

Despite evidence proving the benefits of wearing a seat belt, 13 percent of Missouri motorists are still not making it click. Even worse, 63 percent of occupants killed in 2018 crashes in Missouri were unrestrained.

Local motorists should be prepared for stepped up Click It or Ticket enforcement. Remember, seat belts can – and do – save lives.

Buckle Up and Arrive Alive. For information on Missouri seatbelt usage, visit www.saveMOlives.com.

