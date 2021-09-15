 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericktown Police Department to crack down on child restraint violations
0 comments

Fredericktown Police Department to crack down on child restraint violations

{{featured_button_text}}

Missouri law requires all children under the age of eight to be in an appropriate child safety seat or booster seat unless they are 80 pounds or 4’9” tall.

The Fredericktown Police Department is joining with law enforcement agencies across the state Sept. 19-25 for the annual Child Passenger Safety Week Law Enforcement Campaign to help reduce highway fatalities and serious injuries by cracking down on Missouri’s child safety seat law violators.

Car crashes are one of the leading killers of kids. The proper use of a booster seat can reduce the risk of serious injury by 45 percent for children aged 4-8 years when compared with a standard seat belt by itself. Using the proper child safety seat provides children with the greatest opportunity to survive a crash.

Regular child safety seat and safety belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.

For more information, visit www.saveMOlives.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Debra Jean (Holt) Brookes
Obituaries

Debra Jean (Holt) Brookes

Debra Jean (Holt) Brookes, 61, died Thursday, August 26, 2021. She was born February 29, 1960 in Strafford, Missouri, the daughter of Ray Dean…

Failure of duty
Democrat News

Failure of duty

After the unfolding disaster that we have all witnessed in Afghanistan, the American people expect – and the families of the Marines who were …

Civil War Fashion Show
Democrat News

Civil War Fashion Show

The Warren family, Chris, Twyla and their lovely daughter Abbie visited the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, Aug. 31 to tea…

Linda Ellene Link
Obituaries

Linda Ellene Link

Linda Ellene Link, 68, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born August 5, 1953 at Fredericktown, the daughter of Vernon and Sa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News