Fredericktown Police Department to crack down on child restraint violations

Missouri law requires all children under the age of eight to be in an appropriate child safety seat or booster seat unless they are 80 pounds or 4’9” tall.

The Fredericktown Police Department is joining with law enforcement agencies across the state Sept. 19-25 for the annual Child Passenger Safety Week Law Enforcement Campaign to help reduce highway fatalities and serious injuries by cracking down on Missouri’s child safety seat law violators.

Car crashes are one of the leading killers of kids. The proper use of a booster seat can reduce the risk of serious injury by 45 percent for children aged 4-8 years when compared with a standard seat belt by itself. Using the proper child safety seat provides children with the greatest opportunity to survive a crash.

Regular child safety seat and safety belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.

For more information, visit www.saveMOlives.com.

