Fredericktown Police Department to participate in youth seat belt enforcement

Fredericktown Police Department announced it is joining with statewide law enforcement March 15-31 for a high visibility youth seat belt mobilization to help increase seat belt use among teens and to reduce highway fatalities.

Only 75.5 percent of Missouri teens wear their seat belts when driving or riding in a motor vehicle. Seven out of ten teen vehicle drivers and passengers killed in traffic crashes are unbuckled.

Under the Graduated Driver’s License law, teens are required to wear their seat belt as it is a primary offense, meaning they can be pulled over solely for not wearing their seat belt.

Local motorists should be prepared for stepped up seat belt enforcement. Officers will be out there to remind you seat belts can – and do – save lives.

Seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.

Buckle Up and Arrive Alive. For more information on Missouri seatbelt usage, visit www.saveMOlives.com.

