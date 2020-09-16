 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericktown Police Department will crack down on child restraint violations
0 comments

Fredericktown Police Department will crack down on child restraint violations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Missouri law requires all children under the age of eight to be in an appropriate child safety seat or booster seat unless they are 80 pounds or 4’9” tall.

Fredericktown Police Department announced it is joining with law enforcement agencies across the state September 20-26 for the annual Child Passenger Safety Week Law Enforcement Campaign to help reduce highway fatalities and serious injuries by cracking down on Missouri’s child safety seat law violators.

Car crashes are one of the leading killers of kids. The proper use of a booster seat can reduce the risk of serious injury by 45 percent for children aged 4-8 years when compared with a standard seat belt by itself. Using the proper child safety seat provides children with the greatest opportunity to survive a crash.

Regular child safety seat and safety belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.

For more information, visit www.saveMOlives.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chris Edward Hansmann
Obituaries

Chris Edward Hansmann

  • Updated

Chris Edward Hansmann, 59, died Wednesday, September 2, 20020. He was born November 17, 1960 in St. Louis, the son of Erwin Jay Hansmann and D…

One shoe at a time
Democrat News

One shoe at a time

  • Updated

The Madison County MU Extension is putting its best foot, or more specifically its best shoe, forward in an attempt to help out a fellow exten…

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Lonnie Kyle Smallen II, 35, of Fredericktown to Charity Lynn White, 37, of FredericktownRochelle Elizabeth Moore, 26, of Fredericktown to Sier…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News