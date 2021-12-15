Fredericktown Preschool

Ms. Juli and Ms. Macie's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a toy rocketship. I want a toy plane too. Please bring me another toy motorcycle. I lost my other one at home. I need a toy race car, too. I'm going to leave you cookies and some more milk.

Love, Maggie Z.

Dear Santa,

Bring me a lucky toy. I want a rocket toy, too. Please bring me a Paw Patrol "chase." I want to see your sleigh, Santa. And bring me a reindeer. That's it.

Love, Avery Smallen

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all my gifts last year. I'm so excited for you to come this year! I would really like a kitchen and pink shoes. I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Please bring something nice for my sister, Willow too! I love you, Santa!

Love, Joey Ball

Dear Santa,

I would like a new train. And a green new car. I would also like a bike for Christmas.

Love, Evan Brewen, Age 3

Dear Santa,

I can't wait to see you! I would like a pink real life unicorn pet. I want to brush her long pink hair. Be safe and pet your reindeer for me.

Love, Charlee Mae Harbison

Dear Santa,

I would like a blue robot, a blue helicopter. I also would like monster trucks, race car, a phone and a charger.

Love, Karson McDowell

Dear Santa,

I can't wait for you to come to my house this Christmas! Make sure you bring your reindeer because Rudolph is my favorite. I want you to bring me a flamingo that poops in the toilet. I also want some dinosaurs and the jurrasic world lego set. I think a toy Big Bad Wolf would be awesome. I promise I have been a really good listener this year. My little sister has been good to so please bring her some toys too! Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Rhett

Dear Santa,

I would like new Paw Patrol toys. I would also like some new monster trucks and the air patrol from Paw Patrol.

Love, Ty

Dear Santa,

I want a dog and a cat that don't scratch me. I want two spirit horses and a place to put them.

Love, Alice Umfleet

Dear Santa,

My name is Melia and I am 3 years old. this year I have been very good. For Christmas please bring me Castle Legos, Polly Pockets, princess dolls, and a horse/farm animals and barn. Can you please bring my bubby a T-Rex? Thank you so much! Have a safe flight and I will leave you cookies and milk! And I will also leave carrots for the reindeer!

Love, Melia Tawfall

Dear Santa,

I've been good! I really want a robot for Christmas. My baby Jonah needs a car for Christmas. That's all, thank you Santa!

Love, Finnley Bobbett

Dear Santa,

Please, I want presents for my daddy and Jessica's house. I want batman presents and daddy presents.

Love, Charlie Scott

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be good this year. I would really like Dino Paw Patrol. I am missing my Elf Buddy. Can you please send him soon. I also really want a race track. Can I also get your phone number? I really want to call you!

Love, Carter Sherrill

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. I want a PJ Mask toy and a pink toy. My brothers have been good too. I drew a picture for you.

Love, Charlotte Scott

Dear Santa,

Can you give me an airplane, a book, and a car. I have been really good.

Love, Me! Emry Hein

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy castle for Christmas. I've been a good girl this year! I would also like a JJ school. I love to read! I would like some Peppa Pig books to read with my mom and dad. My brother Porter is a good boy. He would love a big orange car. I hope you like our cookies!

Love, Paxton Sikes

Dear Santa,

This year I would like to have a cocomelon car, any Mickey Mouse toys, a new pair of shoes, and I also want beyblades.

Love, Carter Stacy

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy most of the time. I would like a Spiderman motorcycle and another Spiderman action figure. Just bring me everything Spiderman.

Love, Maddox

Dear Santa,

This year I want robots, Spiderman stuff, moms phone, and a blue car with blue wheels.

Love, Finn Kemp

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a kitchen set, dishes and a horse. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I also want an Easy Bake Oven and an Elsa doll.

Love, Raelyn Berry

Ms. Tami, Ms. Abby and Ms. Debby's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a present with an Eevee. And a Torquer plushie. I also want a Gamongus character. And a Tails game for the Switch. Please also leave ice cream.

Love, Finn P.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like some P.J. Mask toys, hot wheels, and a dinosaur toy.

Love, Grayson Whited

Dear Santa,

I want ALL the toys. This includes PJ Mask toys and Spiderman toys. I want a helicopter just because I'd also like a fire truck. I want to get my sister Caroline a baby, my sister Haylie all the puppies and my brother Richard a ball to play outside with me.

Love, Blake

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want to meet baby and get lots of pokemon cards. Then, I want a racetrack to play cars with Landon and take turns with dad. P.S. mom wants to know if you can bring fuzzy socks.

Love, Emerson

Dear Santa,

I'd like a T-Rex, a Bumblebee and Optimus PRime. And 6 Goo Jit Zu's. Thank you.

Love, Silas Revelle

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. Would you please bring me a Frozen Castle, a real live fish, an Elsa doll, and my own little basketball goal. Also, would you please bring my dog Mabel a dog bone, and a hard chew toy. Thank you so much, Santa! I will be sure to leave you some sugar cookies.

Love, Grace Cook

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want Legos, "Marvel stuff," Christmas tree for my room, super heros, paw patrol stuff, Spiderman bike.

Love, Levi S.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Bernard the elf? I want lots of Batman and Marvel action figures for Christmas. I want some Ryan toys, too. I want some Jurrasic Park toys, but not the Lego ones. I have been good.

Love, Lucas Ryan Wagganer

Dear Santa,

I would like a new wagon, a dirt bike and a dump truck. Also, if you could I want a baby sister. Please don't forget my brother Tucker. Merry Christmas Santa! P.S. I love m&m's and plain Hersheys.

Love, Brady Parmer

Dear Santa,

I am Maren Menteer. I am 4 years old. For Christmas this year, I would like a big Elsa doll and a big Anna doll.

Love, Maren

Dear Santa,

I want 'Pop Llamas' and a mystery surprise present. And Ryan toys and Blippi toys. Also two lipsticks (raspberry and bubble gum). I also want everybody to have a happy and good and Merry Christmas! P.S. and also more toys and cupcakes that pop into heart toys.

Love, Reign

Dear Santa,

I really like you! I would like a toy Santa and a car with eyes and a mouth. I also want a glow in the dark Jeep.

Love, Roger Vance

Dear Santa,

My name is Remi. I am 5 years old. I have been a very good girl this year! I ahve been so nice to my mom and Everly. For Christmas I would like kitty roller skates, make up, shopkins, and pink clothes. I will leave some milk and cookies out for you and carrots for the reindeer!

Love, Remi Dalton

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a doll that I will like and a puppy. I want my mom to know she is the best mom in the world. I want my sisters to know they are my most favorite sisters. Thank you Santa. And a toothbrush, please.

Love, Barbara Pyeatt-Young

Dear Santa,

I would really like Batman, Joker, and Avengers stuff. A Joker and Thanos action figures. I would really like a Marshall's fire truck from Paw Patrol also. P.S. I will have milk and cookies waiting for you.

Love, Tommie Lawler

Dear Santa,

I want a fish tank and a doll house with lots of stuff. I want a unicorn and a dinosaur. I want eye make-up and to fly to the moon. I want to see my big sister, Nena, and my brother, Ryder.

Love, Shelby

Paul Sawyer and Misty Umfleet's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie ambulance please. I want a nurse Barbie and a doctor Barbie please. I want an Elsa bike please. Can I please have a Elsa book with stickers.

Love, Riley Lamb

Dear Santa,

You are the best Santa EVER in the whole world. Please make sure all the boys and girls get something special for Christmas and know Jesus. I would really like a unicorn I can ride. I would like my sister Kenzie to get a Rainbow High Doll, my sister Abby a large squishy, my sister Mya a duck stroller, my mommy a rainbow folder, my daddy a nerf gun, my nana and papa a stuffed giraffe and my grandma to not be sick anymore. Thank you Santa.

Love, Bella Rehkop

Dear Santa,

I want a princess barbie doll with a crown and necklace, toy food things, a new barbie shirt, princess, play do and a toy house. Thank you Santa.

Love, Bryer Roberts

Dear Santa,

How is Prancer? I like your reindeer. I would like a baseball like at my Grandma Patsy's, a pair of scissors, a sit and spin, and a big fire spirit from Frozen. Thank you and I wish I had my own real reindeer named Sven.

Love, Nora Spangler

Dear Santa,

I would like a new bike, Nerf Gun and boat. Thank you.

Love, Glen

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa and I love your reindeer names. I love our elves; Jake, Snowball and Snowflake. I really love Christmas. I hope it snows on Christmas because I love the snow. I would really love a new baby doll, new Barbies, food for my kitchen, a new kitchen set, a playset for outside, a playhouse for outside and maybe a Nintendo Switch. I really, really want a picture of you, Santa, to put on my wall.

Love, Maylianna Heifner

Dear Santa,

I hope you can deliver all the toys all the houses. I love you. My family is so great. My baby brother is so great. Jesus loves you. Please remember the kids without families. For Christmas I want a kitchen set with water that works.

Love, Piper

Dear Santa,

I would like a watch, building blocks, a swing, a shark toy for my brother, a stuffed unicorn, make-up, puzzles, a baby, and a princess vanity.

Love, Elena

Dear Santa,

I want a fishing pole. I want 2 tackle boxes and my own camouflage gun. And every else you will have to surprise me with. I'm a super hero so I think I'm on the good list. But I hope all those mean people are on the naughty list.

Love, Eli

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like a Spirit doll with the horse Spirit. I would also like a new bike, tree house, toy kitchen that is purple, my favorite color.

Love, Raelee Cunningham, Age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy grill with toy hot dogs, a cat that is not on a leash, a hoverboard and a big erasing board that is purple. I would also like an American girl doll and hatchimals. Thank you Santa!

Love, Braylee Neel

Dear Santa,

I want a robot that moves by itself with diamond and gold armor and a dinosaur thats 5502 meters tall. I would like my friends to come over and throw snowballs at my dad. Thank you Santa. I like your list and all the things you did and that you feed you elves and babies.

Love, Jase Moser

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a llama stuffed animal dog unicorn Santa and a toy Elf. And a sparkly jump rope. Thats all.

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

I want a Bluey family camper and a Bluey stuffed animal. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer. Thank you!

Love, Clark Miller

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would love to have my very own sewing kit, a Jeep just my size, a McDonalds playset for my Barbies and my very own bookshelf for my very own books.

Love, Evie

Dear Santa,

I've tried to be a really good girl this year. A few things that I would like for Christmas are a new pair of tennis shoes, hoodie and a Santa outfit. I'd also like a Minnie Mouse car, barbie doll, toy puppy, toy alligator and a toy farm with animals. Can you also bring me colored pencils and new headphones in my stocking? Most of all, I would like a pretty blue bike. I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. We moved so make sure you come to our new house. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Tessa Stevens

Dear Santa,

Unicorn pajamas, play do, ice cream set, dolls baby doller, play do, coloring books.

Love, Cadie Atherton

Dear Santa,

I have been kinda good. Please bring me a build-it Michelangelo. I will leave you milk and cookies and leave your reindeer carrots as a Christmas present. Don't tell the reindeer.

Love, Quinton Shell

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy race car track, toy car, new books to read, small tablet, a train set and a set of building blocks. I will leave you cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.

Love, Kroy Bridges

Dear Santa,

I would like Lightning McQueen race cars, Sonic the Hedgehog shoes, a real phone and a disco light for my room. I will have milk and cookies for you. I love you Santa!

Love, Cade Allgier

Ms. Heather and Ms. Angela's Class

Dear Santa,

I would like a tablet, puzzles, big hollow blocks, and Paw Patrol toys. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love, Ben Jensen

Dear Santa,

I would like headphones, Ryan's World Mystery case, Minnie Mouse dress-up clothes, tablet, Barbie Dreamtopia doll, Barbie Bride and unicorn. Thanks, Santa!

Love, Autumn Benson

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie Dreamtopia doll, Barbie Bride, mermaid, Na! Na! Na! Surprise family, Cruella doll, and Raya doll. Thanks, Santa!

Love, Alyanna Benson

Dear Santa,

I would like an Avenger's bed, dino shoes, Spiderman web quarters, Tonka steel crane, Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage, Lego Jeep Wrangler and Lego Duplo Spidey and his Amazing Friends set. Thanks!

Love, Clarence Brown

Dear Santa,

I would like a big dinosaur, Hot Wheels racetrack and a Paw Patrol fire truck. Don't forget to stop at Mimi and Pops!

Love, Glen Gillespie

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll. I would also like a kitchen set. I really like the one I play with at school. I have been a good girl. I will set cookies out for you.

Love, Adalynn Coleman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.