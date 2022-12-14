Fredericktown Preschool

Ms. Paula and Ms. Misty's Class

Dear Santa,

I love all dinosaurs and you also Santa. I also love all of your magical reindeers. I want a super colossal Blue Raptor, and all other Super Colossal Dinosaurs.

Love, Maddox Wireman

Dear Santa,

I want mine own puter. (computer) I want mine own tape. I want some more of those Big Big Bouncy Balls, the Big Big ones. And some pretty unicorn socks. I love Santa. I want a pretty cup and deodorant.

Love, Willa Royer

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a blue yo-yo, spiderman legos and a bow and arrow nerf gun. Nothing else more !!

Love, Carter Stacy

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would a big thing of play doh and some new makeup. Could you also bring my brother some pokemon cards and my older brother a daniel tiger. Oh and we saw your reindeer the other day.

Love, Charlotte Scott

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. I really want Gabby's Dollhouse a new reborn baby and a Minnie Mouse stuffed animal. Please loving Willow and me some new earrings too. I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer.

Love, Joey Ball

Dear Santa,

I hope you and the reindeer are happy. I love you. For Christmas I want a big unicorn toy, a new barbie, a Santa stuffy, princess legos, and horses to play with. Can you bring my brother a tractor? Can you also bring us some new books? I will leave you some cookies and milk. The reindeers will have carrots. Thank you. Fly safe.

Love, Melia

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a Hatchimal and Scribble Scrubbies. I love you, Santa!

Love, Payton

Dear Santa,

I would like an ultra Paw Patrol toy. I would also like a new Optimus Prime transformer. The last think I would like is a Rocket Scensy buddy.

Love, Ty England

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like to have a magic mixies, that makes animals dissappear. I would also like a pink race car, a jump rope and Gabby's Doll House.

Love, Aliza Bingham

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiden, I would like a Grave Digger Monster truck, also a train, with 3 cars, a spiderman house and don't forget my family. I will leave cookies and milk for you.

Love, Aiden Sutton

Dear Santa,

I want a huge swimming pool with a huge, huge water slide. I also want a Nintendo Switch. I wish I had an electric scooter, remote control car, and a skateboard. I have been trying to be good this year. I love Santa.

Love, Carter Sherrill

Dear Santa,

Please Santa, bring me for Christmas a dragon. Also a toy for my fish and a shark. For baby Jonah please bring him a Chase from Paw Patrol. Thank you, Santa.

Love, Finnley Bobbett

Dear Santa,

I want a paw patrol, and a doll, and a baby shark toy.

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

I want a monster truck, race car, and a race track. I also want some drums.

Love, Karson McDowell

Dear Santa,

I care about you and the elves and Mrs. Claus. How are you guys? I wish you a Merry Christmas. I've been good. I like your bard. I want a zebra stuffed animal and a squirrel stuffed animal. I want a barbie doll. I have a lot of Santas and my Christmas tree is so beautiful. Also, is it going to snow on Christmas? And, I care about everyone and wish everybody a Merry Christmas!

Love, Eliza Quinn Neel

Dear Santa,

Me want mine own tape and my puter. (computer) I be good all day. And I want my own deodorant. I love you Santa. I also want big bouncy balls and unicorn socks.

Love, Joleen Royer

Dear Santa,

I would like football stuff, like a helmet, football pants, football shoes, football shirt, and football socks. Maybe a monster truck. Also a ramp.

Love, Evan Brewen

Dear Santa,

I really would like a football helmet and football clothes. I have been being good this year. I also would like a new spiderman toothbrush that I can press the button on. I really want a power ranger morpher. I will make sure you have cookies and milk at my house.

Love, Rawson

Dear Santa,

Please can I have a magic puppy, and a rainbow room and a tea party.

Love, Ensley

Dear Santa,

I would like a kitty and a toy mouse. I would like to have a teddy bear for my kitty.

Love, Emory

Ms. Tami and Ms. Debby's Class

Dear Santa,

This year I have been very good. I would like a Belle from Beauty and the Beast dress. I want a new family ornament that says, "Sloane, Zack, Casey." I have always wanted a cute-pie fox. I'll leave tons of cookies, a big glass of milk, and carrots for the reindeers. I need an elf on the shelf.

Love, Sloane

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you? This year for Christmas, I would like a red toy gun with a scope, a toy kitchen that has a sink and dishes, a stuffy joe-doe (deer) mom helped me write this letter.

Love, Newt Kemp

Dear Santa,

I am Studson Kelly. I am 4 years old. Something nice I did was share my toys. My Christmas list is, video games, spiderman toys, spiderman clothes.

Love, Studson Kelly

Dear Santa,

I would like a RC car.

Love, Finn

Dear Santa,

How you been? Can I please have my own youtube camera? I also want my own Giganotosaurus and ice cream scooper. Maybe also minecraft legos. Ocelot lovies are my favorite so maybe that too. Thanks.

Love, Ryan Shoemaker

Dear Santa,

I want a real live horse. And I want all the paw patrols, the paw patrol lighthouse, and rider. I also want a pretend wolf. I would love my own special Christmas tree.

Love, Alice Umfleet

Dear Santa,

How are you? I've tried to be a good boy and helpful big brother. This year for Christmas, I'd like to get a new remote control car or side by side in green or blue. I'd also like a Mario Kart Rainbow truck and for my sister to sleep through the night. You could also bring me a new bed to sleep in. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love, Kent

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am asking for a Barbie doll Cutie reveal unicorn, remote control race car, and a robot. I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for your deet.

Love, Charlee Mae Harbison

Dear Santa,

I am trying my hardest to be good. Please do not bring me a lump of coal, instead I would like Big nerf guns, puppy, red bicycle, kitchen set, blanket and a baby pet turtle. Please keep me off the naughty list Santa. I really want all these things.

Love, Beau Walker

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a watch, new coloring book, babies, colors and barbie house. I would also like some lights and decorations on my house. If you have any extra jingles bells I'd like one of those too!

Love, Caroline Hankins

Dear Santa,

I want a horse to paint and a stuffed horse from Frozen II, a glow-in-the-dark horse. Can I please get a monster truck for bubby? I want a rainbow horse too! I want a stuffed reindeer like Rudolph and a penguin. I need makeup to put on my eyes, cheeks, eyelashes, and lips. I'll take a pink dark gun please. I love Christmas and I love Santa!

Love, Raelyn Berry

Dear Santa,

I wish I had some roller skates Santa. What do you like to do Santa? I think you stay up at night time to watch kids. I want to get mom new garden stuff and I wish we had some new flowers. I think that's all I need thanks.

Love, Maggie

Dear Santa,

Dinosaurs, Paw Patrol, Hot wheels, Spiderman, and bug exploring equipment. That is all I want for Christmas. Please and thank you.

Love, Jasper

Dear Santa,

I would like a nerf gun. A pair of rollerskates. Myone TS. Some makeup and some clay and clothes and headbands. Some books, arts and craft supplies with glow in the dark paints. I will leave you milk and cookies on Christmas Eve. I love you Santa! Please bring my brother something for Christmas too!

Love, Caroline Francis

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie with a baby stroller, a rainbow car, toy kitchen with a washer, and a toy daddy with his big truck so I can always play with him. Also a woody with a hat and a laso, a chew toy for Sophie and Daisy, and a toy Santa with a slay and reindeer, and a bunch of books to read.

Love, Adison Mitchell

Dear Santa,

I'm Emry and I have been really good. I really want a new doll for Christmas. Oh and a squishy, and a lots of toys. Like six toys. Also a Elsa and Anna doll. Thank you Santa. I love you.

Love, Emry Hein

Dear Santa,

I want a dinosaur, a cocomelon baby, a toy Christmas tree, a pokemon toy, a marshmellow pillow, dr. pepper, a toy star, bath toys, a fish, a princess dress, a stuffed dog, a monster truck, and a race car, really big loud truck, a train, a candy cane, princess backpack, a princess toy, a princess car.

Love, Adaleena Jablonowski

Dear Santa,

I want a toy robot dino for my school. And a little more toy foods, some books and a toy robot dino for my home. Also, could I please have a stuffy penguin. Thank you for my gifts from last year. I have been trying really hard to make good choices and I get a lot of smiley faces so please don't give me coal. We will have a surprise for you when you come.

Love, Arley Dean Bellew

Dear Santa,

I want a toy Lego astronaut with a spaceship. I also need a new pirate sword cause I broke mine. And I want a race car "Race-Creature."

Love, Charlie Scott

Dear Santa,

I would like a robot dinosaur. I would like a Chase from Paw Patrol, a yo-yo, and a skeleton for my brother Thank you. I will leave you cookies and milk!

Love, Nolan

Ms. Juli and Ms. Macie's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a big reindeer for Christmas. I think your reindeer will like carrots. I will put them in my field. I don't know what mom, Letty and dad want.

Love, Mila Vance

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like: Firetrucks, a green truck, 2 cars, LOTS of Legos, more workin' tools, chocolate, Spiderman toys, and lots of other toys. I will leave you cookies and milk as a "thank you."

Love, Chase Wright

Dear Santa,

I would like a real makery (bakery) and a real train. You will have to come through our door because we do not have a chimney. Also, could I have a ride in your sleigh? Thank you.

Love, Essie

Dear Santa,

My name is Holy. I am four years old. I have been good this year. Please bring me a rocket ship that can open three doors and a pirate ship boat with some food on it that can float on water. I want a moon too. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a Merry Christmas. I like dinosaurs and Paw Patrol too.

Love, Holy Torrez

Dear Santa,

I want a monster truck, airplane, and a car. I want a remote control monster truck, and a remote control tractor. Hi Reindeer!

Love, Riggs Johnson

Dear Santa,

I want a Minnie car, scarecrow, toy houses, and I also want toy Christmas trees. And I want some toy snowmans. A toy doll and a stuffy. And a toy kitchen.

Love, Evenly Jean Jenkins.

Dear Santa,

I would like to have some Bluey toys and a baby doll. Would you bring my pop some house shoes? I think I have been good this year. Thank you Santa for bringing me some presents and being nice.

Love, Gracelyn

Dear Santa,

I want a scooter bike. A rainbow one. I would like a toy dinosaurs. I would like some rollerskates and a skateboard. A lightening skateboard. I would like a sonic game. Sonic starts with Sssssss. I would like a new T.V. please. Can you sing Jingle Bells?

Love, Kevin Zaricor

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like lots of sea animals, little moster trucks, playdo, killer whale stuffed animal, bo head whale stuffed animal, sea animal coloring book, crayons. That is all that I would like for Christmas. Thank you Santa Clause.

Love, AJ Mair

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all my toys. Please can I have a doll, a red car, ice cream and some toy bracelets. Thank you. I hope I can see your reindeers. I will leave you milk and cookies. I love you Santa.

Love, Taylin

Dear Santa,

I love you! For Christmas I want a Gabby's doll house and a kitchen set. I also want a pretend video camera. I'm going to leave you candy. What candy do you like? I love you Santa!

Love, Noelle Smothers

Dear Santa,

I want a Pink Jeep. I have been really good but I still chew on my hair. Tell the reindeer hi for me. I also want a new big baby doll to play with. Merry Christmas and that is all.

Love, Millie Matlock

Dear Santa,

I would like a barbie house with a tooth brush, a barbie pool, a barbie car, please.

Love, Mae Lamb

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie dream camper for me. A school bus for my brother. I would like some headphones and a playhouse. I also like to play with playdough. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer!

Love, Lynlee Spangler

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie house, lipstick, gymnastics bars and cheerleading stuff. And lots of stuff.

Love, Emma Street

Dear Santa,

I would like a dinosaur motorcycle, a bike, dino rancher toys, and that's it.

Love, Denton Swearengin

Dear Santa,

This year I have been a very good girl. Will you please bring me a Minnie Mouse motorcycle, a nail spa set and Barbie's? I would also like a unicorn egg surprise toy. My little brother would like some bath toys and toy trucks. I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for reindeer.

Love, Remy Wood

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I want presents and want you to bring me a babydoll.

Love, Kami

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I am 3 years old. I've been a good boy this year. I would like a Cobra 50 dirt bike, dirt bike riding gloves, a dirt bike jersey, a spiderman web shooter, a harmonica holder, and an el toro loco monster truck lego set. Please bring my cousin rosie a bicycle so we can ride together.

Love, Curren

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava. I am 3 years old! This year I've been really good! Since I have been really good this year, there are a few tings I would love you to bring me, a "Frozen" bike, a toy unicorn, and a purple duck call. Mommy and I will make cookies for you to enjoy during your visit!

Love, Ava Schwier

Mrs. Heather's Class

Dear Santa,

I have a really good girl all year! For Christmas I would like all the barbies your bag can carry! I would like barbie clothes and a barbie house, and pretty dresses! I love books too! I will leave cookies and milk for you, and apples for your reindeer! Thank you Santa!

Love, Adalynn Coleman

Dear Santa,

I want a big brachiosaurus, big triceratops, and big stegosaursus, big allosaurus, big dinosaurs, big elephant, big giraffe, big rhino, big lion, big bunny, big animals, gazelle.

Love, Vincent Oakley

Dear Santa,

I would like some puzzles. I would like some new markers, stickers and paper. I would like a play kitchen with dishes. I really do like wooden blocks too! I have been a good girl.

Love, Layla Cherry

Dear Santa,

I would like some new cars to play with. I really like to play with kinetic sand. I probably new a new car track for my cars too.

Love, Maddox Henderson

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I would like some squishy balls. I would also like some poke books too. Don't forget to bring my bother and sister something.

Love, Raylan Armes

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I like Minnie Mouse toys. I like the play kitchen at my school. Don't forget to bring my baby sister a toy. Thank you.

Love, Alaina Hornbostel