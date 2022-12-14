 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fredericktown Preschool

  • 0

Fredericktown Preschool

Ms. Paula and Ms. Misty's Class

Dear Santa,

I love all dinosaurs and you also Santa. I also love all of your magical reindeers. I want a super colossal Blue Raptor, and all other Super Colossal Dinosaurs. 

                                                       Love, Maddox Wireman

Dear Santa,

I want mine own puter. (computer) I want mine own tape. I want some more of those Big Big Bouncy Balls, the Big Big ones. And some pretty unicorn socks. I love Santa. I want a pretty cup and deodorant. 

People are also reading…

                                                       Love, Willa Royer

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a blue yo-yo, spiderman legos and a bow and arrow nerf gun. Nothing else more !!

                                                       Love, Carter Stacy

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would a big thing of play doh and some new makeup. Could you also bring my brother some pokemon cards and my older brother a daniel tiger. Oh and we saw your reindeer the other day.

                                                       Love, Charlotte Scott

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. I really want Gabby's Dollhouse a new reborn baby and a Minnie Mouse stuffed animal. Please loving Willow and me some new earrings too. I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer.

                                                       Love, Joey Ball

Dear Santa,

I hope you and the reindeer are happy. I love you. For Christmas I want a big unicorn toy, a new barbie, a Santa stuffy, princess legos, and horses to play with. Can you bring my brother a tractor? Can you also bring us some new books? I will leave you some cookies and milk. The reindeers will have carrots. Thank you. Fly safe.

                                                       Love, Melia

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a Hatchimal and Scribble Scrubbies. I love you, Santa!

                                                       Love, Payton

Dear Santa,

I would like an ultra Paw Patrol toy. I would also like a new Optimus Prime transformer. The last think I would like is a Rocket Scensy buddy.

                                                       Love, Ty England

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like to have a magic mixies, that makes animals dissappear. I would also like a pink race car, a jump rope and Gabby's Doll House.

                                                       Love, Aliza Bingham

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiden, I would like a Grave Digger Monster truck, also a train, with 3 cars, a spiderman house and don't forget my family. I will leave cookies and milk for you.

                                                       Love, Aiden Sutton

Dear Santa,

I want a huge swimming pool with a huge, huge water slide. I also want a Nintendo Switch. I wish I had an electric scooter, remote control car, and a skateboard. I have been trying to be good this year. I love Santa.

                                                       Love, Carter Sherrill

Dear Santa,

Please Santa, bring me for Christmas a dragon. Also a toy for my fish and a shark. For baby Jonah please bring him a Chase from Paw Patrol. Thank you, Santa.

                                                       Love, Finnley Bobbett

Dear Santa,

I want a paw patrol, and a doll, and a baby shark toy.

                                                       Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

I want a monster truck, race car, and a race track. I also want some drums.

                                                       Love, Karson McDowell

Dear Santa,

I care about you and the elves and Mrs. Claus. How are you guys? I wish you a Merry Christmas. I've been good. I like your bard. I want a zebra stuffed animal and a squirrel stuffed animal. I want a barbie doll. I have a lot of Santas and my Christmas tree is so beautiful. Also, is it going to snow on Christmas? And, I care about everyone and wish everybody a Merry Christmas!

                                                       Love, Eliza Quinn Neel

Dear Santa,

Me want mine own tape and my puter. (computer) I be good all day. And I want my own deodorant. I love you Santa. I also want big bouncy balls and unicorn socks. 

                                                       Love, Joleen Royer

Dear Santa,

I would like football stuff, like a helmet, football pants, football shoes, football shirt, and football socks. Maybe a monster truck. Also a ramp.

                                                       Love, Evan Brewen

Dear Santa,

I really would like a football helmet and football clothes. I have been being good this year. I also would like a new spiderman toothbrush that I can press the button on. I really want a power ranger morpher. I will make sure you have cookies and milk at my house.

                                                       Love, Rawson

Dear Santa,

Please can I have a magic puppy, and a rainbow room and a tea party.

                                                       Love, Ensley

Dear Santa,

I would like a kitty and a toy mouse. I would like to have a teddy bear for my kitty.

                                                       Love, Emory

Ms. Tami and Ms. Debby's Class

Dear Santa,

This year I have been very good. I would like a Belle from Beauty and the Beast dress. I want a new family ornament that says, "Sloane, Zack, Casey." I have always wanted a cute-pie fox. I'll leave tons of cookies, a big glass of milk, and carrots for the reindeers. I need an elf on the shelf.

                                                       Love, Sloane

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you? This year for Christmas, I would like a red toy gun with a scope, a toy kitchen that has a sink and dishes, a stuffy joe-doe (deer) mom helped me write this letter.

                                                       Love, Newt Kemp

Dear Santa,

I am Studson Kelly. I am 4 years old. Something nice I did was share my toys. My Christmas list is, video games, spiderman toys, spiderman clothes.

                                                       Love, Studson Kelly

Dear Santa,

I would like a RC car.

                                                       Love, Finn

Dear Santa,

How you been? Can I please have my own youtube camera? I also want my own Giganotosaurus and ice cream scooper. Maybe also minecraft legos. Ocelot lovies are my favorite so maybe that too. Thanks. 

                                                       Love, Ryan Shoemaker

Dear Santa,

I want a real live horse. And I want all the paw patrols, the paw patrol lighthouse, and rider. I also want a pretend wolf. I would love my own special Christmas tree.

                                                       Love, Alice Umfleet

Dear Santa,

How are you? I've tried to be a good boy and helpful big brother. This year for Christmas, I'd like to get a new remote control car or side by side in green or blue. I'd also like a Mario Kart Rainbow truck and for my sister to sleep through the night. You could also bring me a new bed to sleep in. I hope you have a good Christmas.

                                                       Love, Kent

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am asking for a Barbie doll Cutie reveal unicorn, remote control race car, and a robot. I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for your deet.

                                                       Love, Charlee Mae Harbison

Dear Santa,

I am trying my hardest to be good. Please do not bring me a lump of coal, instead I would like Big nerf guns, puppy, red bicycle, kitchen set, blanket and a baby pet turtle. Please keep me off the naughty list Santa. I really want all these things.

                                                       Love, Beau Walker

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a watch, new coloring book, babies, colors and barbie house. I would also like some lights and decorations on my house. If you have any extra jingles bells I'd like one of those too!

                                                       Love, Caroline Hankins

Dear Santa,

I want a horse to paint and a stuffed horse from Frozen II, a glow-in-the-dark horse. Can I please get a monster truck for bubby? I want a rainbow horse too! I want a stuffed reindeer like Rudolph and a penguin. I need makeup to put on my eyes, cheeks, eyelashes, and lips. I'll take a pink dark gun please. I love Christmas and I love Santa!

                                                       Love, Raelyn Berry

Dear Santa,

I wish I had some roller skates Santa. What do you like to do Santa? I think you stay up at night time to watch kids. I want to get mom new garden stuff and I wish we had some new flowers. I think that's all I need thanks.

                                                       Love, Maggie

Dear Santa,

Dinosaurs, Paw Patrol, Hot wheels, Spiderman, and bug exploring equipment. That is all I want for Christmas. Please and thank you.

                                                       Love, Jasper

Dear Santa,

I would like a nerf gun. A pair of rollerskates. Myone TS. Some makeup and some clay and clothes and headbands. Some books, arts and craft supplies with glow in the dark paints. I will leave you milk and cookies on Christmas Eve. I love you Santa! Please bring my brother something for Christmas too!

                                                       Love, Caroline Francis

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie with a baby stroller, a rainbow car, toy kitchen with a washer, and a toy daddy with his big truck so I can always play with him. Also a woody with a hat and a laso, a chew toy for Sophie and Daisy, and a toy Santa with a slay and reindeer, and a bunch of books to read.

                                                       Love, Adison Mitchell

Dear Santa,

I'm Emry and I have been really good. I really want a new doll for Christmas. Oh and a squishy, and a lots of toys. Like six toys. Also a Elsa and Anna doll. Thank you Santa. I love you.

                                                       Love, Emry Hein

Dear Santa,

I want a dinosaur, a cocomelon baby, a toy Christmas tree, a pokemon toy, a marshmellow pillow, dr. pepper, a toy star, bath toys, a fish, a princess dress, a stuffed dog, a monster truck, and a race car, really big loud truck, a train, a candy cane, princess backpack, a princess toy, a princess car.

                                                       Love, Adaleena Jablonowski

Dear Santa,

I want a toy robot dino for my school. And a little more toy foods, some books and a toy robot dino for my home. Also, could I please have a stuffy penguin. Thank you for my gifts from last year. I have been trying really hard to make good choices and I get a lot of smiley faces so please don't give me coal. We will have a surprise for you when you come.

                                                       Love, Arley Dean Bellew

Dear Santa,

I want a toy Lego astronaut with a spaceship. I also need a new pirate sword cause I broke mine. And I want a race car "Race-Creature."

                                                       Love, Charlie Scott

Dear Santa,

I would like a robot dinosaur. I would like a Chase from Paw Patrol, a yo-yo, and a skeleton for my brother Thank you. I will leave you cookies and milk!

                                                       Love, Nolan

Ms. Juli and Ms. Macie's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a big reindeer for Christmas. I think your reindeer will like carrots. I will put them in my field. I don't know what mom, Letty and dad want.

                                                       Love, Mila Vance

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like: Firetrucks, a green truck, 2 cars, LOTS of Legos, more workin' tools, chocolate, Spiderman toys, and lots of other toys. I will leave you cookies and milk as a "thank you." 

                                                       Love, Chase Wright

Dear Santa,

I would like a real makery (bakery) and a real train. You will have to come through our door because we do not have a chimney. Also, could I have a ride in your sleigh? Thank you.

                                                       Love, Essie

Dear Santa,

My name is Holy. I am four years old. I have been good this year. Please bring me a rocket ship that can open three doors and a pirate ship boat with some food on it that can float on water. I want a moon too. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a Merry Christmas. I like dinosaurs and Paw Patrol too.

                                                       Love, Holy Torrez

Dear Santa,

I want a monster truck, airplane, and a car. I want a remote control monster truck, and a remote control tractor. Hi Reindeer!

                                                       Love, Riggs Johnson

Dear Santa,

I want a Minnie car, scarecrow, toy houses, and I also want toy Christmas trees. And I want some toy snowmans. A toy doll and a stuffy. And a toy kitchen.

                                                       Love, Evenly Jean Jenkins. 

Dear Santa,

I would like to have some Bluey toys and a baby doll. Would you bring my pop some house shoes? I think I have been good this year. Thank you Santa for bringing me some presents and being nice.

                                                       Love, Gracelyn 

Dear Santa,

I want a scooter bike. A rainbow one. I would like a toy dinosaurs. I would like some rollerskates and a skateboard. A lightening skateboard. I would like a sonic game. Sonic starts with Sssssss. I would like a new T.V. please. Can you sing Jingle Bells?

                                                       Love, Kevin Zaricor

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like lots of sea animals, little moster trucks, playdo, killer whale stuffed animal, bo head whale stuffed animal, sea animal coloring book, crayons. That is all that I would like for Christmas. Thank you Santa Clause.

                                                       Love, AJ Mair

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all my toys. Please can I have a doll, a red car, ice cream and some toy bracelets. Thank you. I hope I can see your reindeers. I will leave you milk and cookies. I love you Santa.

                                                       Love, Taylin

Dear Santa,

I love you! For Christmas I want a Gabby's doll house and a kitchen set. I also want a pretend video camera. I'm going to leave you candy. What candy do you like? I love you Santa!

                                                       Love, Noelle Smothers

Dear Santa,

I want a Pink Jeep. I have been really good but I still chew on my hair. Tell the reindeer hi for me. I also want a new big baby doll to play with. Merry Christmas and that is all.

                                                       Love, Millie Matlock

Dear Santa,

I would like a barbie house with a tooth brush, a barbie pool, a barbie car, please.

                                                       Love, Mae Lamb

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie dream camper for me. A school bus for my brother. I would like some headphones and a playhouse. I also like to play with playdough. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer!

                                                       Love, Lynlee Spangler

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie house, lipstick, gymnastics bars and cheerleading stuff. And lots of stuff.

                                                       Love, Emma Street

Dear Santa,

I would like a dinosaur motorcycle, a bike, dino rancher toys, and that's it.

                                                       Love, Denton Swearengin

Dear Santa,

This year I have been a very good girl. Will you please bring me a Minnie Mouse motorcycle, a nail spa set and Barbie's? I would also like a unicorn egg surprise toy. My little brother would like some bath toys and toy trucks. I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for reindeer.

                                                       Love, Remy Wood

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I want presents and want you to bring me a babydoll.

                                                       Love, Kami

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I am 3 years old. I've been a good boy this year. I would like a Cobra 50 dirt bike, dirt bike riding gloves, a dirt bike jersey, a spiderman web shooter, a harmonica holder, and an el toro loco monster truck lego set. Please bring my cousin rosie a bicycle so we can ride together.

                                                       Love, Curren

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava. I am 3 years old! This year I've been really good! Since I have been really good this year, there are a few tings I would love you to bring me, a "Frozen" bike, a toy unicorn, and a purple duck call. Mommy and I will make cookies for you to enjoy during your visit!

                                                       Love, Ava Schwier

Mrs. Heather's Class

Dear Santa,

I have a really good girl all year! For Christmas I would like all the barbies  your bag can carry! I would like barbie clothes and a barbie house, and pretty dresses! I love books too! I will leave cookies and milk for you, and apples for your reindeer! Thank you Santa!

                                                       Love, Adalynn Coleman

Dear Santa,

I want a big brachiosaurus, big triceratops, and big stegosaursus, big allosaurus, big dinosaurs, big elephant, big giraffe, big rhino, big lion, big bunny, big animals, gazelle.

                                                       Love, Vincent Oakley

Dear Santa,

I would like some puzzles. I would like some new markers, stickers and paper. I would like a play kitchen with dishes. I really do like wooden blocks too! I have been a good girl.

                                                       Love, Layla Cherry

Dear Santa,

I would like some new cars to play with. I really like to play with kinetic sand. I probably new a new car track for my cars too.

                                                       Love, Maddox Henderson

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I would like some squishy balls. I would also like some poke books too. Don't forget to bring my bother and sister something.

                                                       Love, Raylan Armes

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I like Minnie Mouse toys. I like the play kitchen at my school. Don't forget to bring my baby sister a toy. Thank you.

                                                       Love, Alaina Hornbostel

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: Kenneth E. Renneker & Rebecca E. Renneker to Rebecca E. RennekerQCD: Larry D. Boatright to Sandra L. BoatrightQCD: Benard G. Crews &a…

Doris Ann McFerron

Doris Ann McFerron

Doris Ann McFerron, 75, of Farmington, died Wednesday November 30, 2022, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital. She was born December 7, 1946, in F…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

November 21, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 14, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and Dist…

Cat Spot

Cat Spot

“Valor is stability, not legs and arms, but of courage and the soul.” This quote by Michel De Montaigne reflects the value we see in all our b…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Caleb Michael Reese, 22, of Fort Hood, Texas, to Ryleigh Mae Long, 19, of FredericktownJoshua Mark Kemp, 36, of Fredericktown, to Brianna Jasm…

The truth about the border

The truth about the border

Over the last two years, we have watched President Joe Biden and his administration make a mockery out of our nation’s border security.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News