The Fredericktown Quest Club held its December meeting at the home of member Diana Thompson.

There was very little business this time (money sent to Girl's Town for gifts). It was Christmas Party time. Good food, games, caroling, secret pals revealed and lots of good conversations.

Several members decorated a pole for the holidays.

The Quest Club wishes everyone a Great Holiday Season and hopes the New Year will be a good one for you.

