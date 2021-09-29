Fredericktown R-I Board Meeting

Fredericktown R-I School Board had a visit from Blackcat Mascot "Freddie," Sept. 21 at its monthly meeting.
The board watched a video introducing Freddie and then he delivered cupcakes to all the board members. The new mascot has been making appearances at school functions and sporting events.
Also, before the start of the meeting, there was a moment of silence for sixteen-year employee Kimberly Cunningham who passed away Sept. 15.
During regular session business, Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen spoke to the board about the district curriculum.
Allen said the district curriculum is currently being transitioned to Google from BYOC to make it more easily accessible for new staff use and to build a K-12 content that keeps instruction focused and cohesive.
Vicki Allgier, Jennifer Miller, Maria Rohan and Kelly Nicholson then reported on each of the buildings progress through the change.
The board then approved the seeking of bids for surplus property. The district currently has five buses, three still complete and two for parts only, that need to be purged from the bus lot and the district insurance.
Rhonda Starkey, representing C.A.R.E., thanked the board for its approval of the recent incentive payment for continuing education.
During his superintendent's report, Chadd Starkey said the district currently has nine students and one staff member with COVID. He said Madison County continues to be a hot spot for cases.
In order to reduce the number of students on quarantine due to close contact, the board approved a policy to allow students who have a close contact, not in their home, to be able to attend school as long as they have no symptoms and wear a mask.
Starkey also updated the board on enrollment. The district currently has 1,949 students from grades K-12 with Unitec enrollment at 84 students up from 54 last year.
Also discussed was the Fan Code of Conduct, a list of consequences for spectators who cause a problem at any school sponsored activity.
There was discussion about schools across the area experiencing trouble getting food supplies delivered. Starkey said OPAA is prepared for the food shortages, but the district is seeing some shortages in a la cart items.
During closed session the board approved one student for early graduation and hired multiple staff members. Dustin Daniels was approved as high school academic team sponsor, Seth Hennes was approved as volunteer fooball coach, Lisa Starkey was hired as special education aide at the middle school, Darren Cook was hired as I.S.S. aide at the high school and Leslie Brewen was hired as a bus driver.
