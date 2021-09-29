Fredericktown R-I Board Meeting

During his superintendent's report, Chadd Starkey said the district currently has nine students and one staff member with COVID. He said Madison County continues to be a hot spot for cases.

In order to reduce the number of students on quarantine due to close contact, the board approved a policy to allow students who have a close contact, not in their home, to be able to attend school as long as they have no symptoms and wear a mask.

Starkey also updated the board on enrollment. The district currently has 1,949 students from grades K-12 with Unitec enrollment at 84 students up from 54 last year.

Also discussed was the Fan Code of Conduct, a list of consequences for spectators who cause a problem at any school sponsored activity.

There was discussion about schools across the area experiencing trouble getting food supplies delivered. Starkey said OPAA is prepared for the food shortages, but the district is seeing some shortages in a la cart items.

During closed session the board approved one student for early graduation and hired multiple staff members. Dustin Daniels was approved as high school academic team sponsor, Seth Hennes was approved as volunteer fooball coach, Lisa Starkey was hired as special education aide at the middle school, Darren Cook was hired as I.S.S. aide at the high school and Leslie Brewen was hired as a bus driver.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

