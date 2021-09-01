 Skip to main content
Fredericktown R-I Class of 1996 Reunion
The Fredericktown R-I Class of 1996 is holding a 25 year reunion, from 5 to 10 p.m., Sept. 18 at Victoria Vineyard/Durso Hills Winery. 

The cost is $20 per person and will include a meal of smoked brisket/grilled chicken breast, house salad, green beans, baked potato, and yeast rolls. Coffee, tea and lemonade will be included. Alcoholic beverages will be available to purchase.

The Class of 1996 Reunion organizers hope you can make it and encourage you to bring your spouse, significant other, a friend, or invite a favorite teacher to join. 

You can RSVP to the Facebook group or via text to Heather (Smith) Cheaney at 573-783-0113 by Sept. 10.

Attendance fee can be mailed or dropped off at New Era Bank, attention Paul Hale (Class of 1996), 101 S. Mine La Motte, Fredericktown, MO 63645. Make checks payable to Class of 1996 Reunion Account. 

