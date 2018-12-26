Try 1 month for 99¢
Pictured (lef tto right) are Jon Page - Knit Department Manager, Sarah Page - VP of Overseas Operations, Trae Hastings - CFO, Mark Gammon - President & COO, Sarah Burgin - HR Director, Brett Reutzel - Superintendent of Schools Fredericktown R-1 School District, Maria Weekley - Community Outreach Coordinator, Anessa Fritch - VP of Marketing, Tom Gillespie - VP of Production, and Cory Cissell - National Sales Manager.

The Fredericktown R-1 Foundation is honored to announce a $100,000 donation from Cap America and the Page family.

In 2018, the Fredericktown R-1 Foundation started a project to add an irrigation system and place high quality soil and sod on the Fredericktown High School soccer field. The donation from Cap America will significantly help fund the Fredericktown R-1 Foundation’s next project, building a field house at the Fredericktown High School soccer field. The building will include bathrooms, a concession counter, and mechanical room for the irrigation system. Plans for the building and the bidding process will begin after the first of the year.

Past projects that the Fredericktown R-1 Foundation have helped complete include the Fredericktown High School gym, restoring the tennis courts, and multiple scholarships to Fredericktown High School seniors. With the help of the community and local businesses, the foundation hopes to continue helping the Fredericktown School District with other projects such as the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School stage lighting and curtains. More information about donations or pledges can be found at: www.blackcatpride.net

The Fredericktown R-1 Foundation and the Fredericktown School District are extremely thankful for the donation and continued support shown by Cap America and the Page family.

