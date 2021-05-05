Fredericktown R-I spotlight on FHS

Wow. We have had a busy month of April at Fredericktown High School. As the year is quickly coming to an end, we want to share a few of the events.

Staff

The drink trolley visited the staff as high school principal Craig Gibbs and Student Council Sponsor Mallory Lawson traveled around delivering a refreshing drink to thank staff members for their hard work.

8th Grade Activity Day

April 9, the high school had the privilege to host an activity day to showcase all the clubs, programs, and various activities available next year at the high school for incoming freshmen.

FFA

FFA has been busy this month with third grade tours of the greenhouse. FFA students also participated in Southeast District Agricultural Career and Leadership Developments over three days, as well as holding their annual spring plant sales April 17. May 3, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., FFA sold veggies, so come on over and get your garden started!

Prom