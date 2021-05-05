Fredericktown R-I spotlight on FHS

Wow. We have had a busy month of April at Fredericktown High School. As the year is quickly coming to an end, we want to share a few of the events.
Staff
The drink trolley visited the staff as high school principal Craig Gibbs and Student Council Sponsor Mallory Lawson traveled around delivering a refreshing drink to thank staff members for their hard work.
8th Grade Activity Day
April 9, the high school had the privilege to host an activity day to showcase all the clubs, programs, and various activities available next year at the high school for incoming freshmen.
FFA
FFA has been busy this month with third grade tours of the greenhouse. FFA students also participated in Southeast District Agricultural Career and Leadership Developments over three days, as well as holding their annual spring plant sales April 17. May 3, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., FFA sold veggies, so come on over and get your garden started!
Prom
This year prom was a major success. April 24, the high school gym was transformed into a glowing black, white, and gold theme of “Dripping in Luxury.” With the warm glow of lights under the indoor canopy, students danced the night away. The evening ended with the coronation of prom king and queen Brayden Lee and Laci Francis.
Prescription Drug Take Back
April 24 from 10-2 at Parkland Health Mart, the Fredericktown Safe and Drug Free Schools and Community Coalition along with the Fredericktown Police Department worked to prevent prescription pill abuse by collecting unused and expired medication. FHS was represented by social worker Amy Long and resource officer Jordan Meyers.