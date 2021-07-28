Fredericktown receives State of Missouri Bicentennial Resolution

"It is up to this board as to whether or not you want to put that on the ballot and then the citizens would vote," Boner said. "The pro, and I’m not advocating for it, but the reason why you would do it would be for the businesses in town to even the playing field so that if someone bought online they would have to pay the same sales tax as if they went up here to the hardware store or something like that. It evens the playing field for your in-town merchants."

Boner said the new "use tax" becomes effective Jan. 1, 2023 giving the city enough time to get it to the voters if they decide to put it on the ballot.

"You have to have the ordinance passed at least by the 10th Tuesday before the election if you want to have it on the ballot," Boner said. "So it is something to think about and decide if it is something you want to do. There are pros and cons to it."

Also during work session business, the council approved the purchase of 50 trash carts in the amount of $4,130.70.

A travel request from the fire department to send five firemen to Fire School in Indianapolis, Aug. 2-7 was approved.

A travel request for Sgt. Michael Sletten to attend a Crime Scene Processing Course in La Mars, IA, Aug. 9-12 was also approved.