Fredericktown receives State of Missouri Bicentennial Resolution

At its July 26 meeting, the Fredericktown City Council was presented a State of Missouri Bicentennial Resolution for the Trail of Tears and Plank Road.
Trail of Tears Committee Chairperson, Project Founder and DAR Member Nancy Cozean presented the council with a beautiful framed resolution.
"I can't tell you how very proud I am for this region coming together in terms of these two incredible trails," Cozean said. "Now I realize the true significance of what the Plank Road did in terms of this region and really providing a true commerce belt from Ste. Genevieve all the way through here and up through the rest of the region. It was just an amazing feat, and it was the longest wooden highway in the United States for a long time. It really made a difference these two magnificent trails and it is with great honor that I give this to you now."
The resolution, which is signed by Missouri House Representatives Dale Wright, Mike Henderson, Mick McGirl, Chris Dinkins, Rick Francis and Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr, recognizes the historical and regional significance of the Plank Road and the Trail of Tears.
Also during regular session business, the council passed an ordinance allowing the mayor and city clerk to execute a quit claim deed transferring a 50-foot wide strip of property to Cap America for its expansion project. The deed will include both a utility easement and an access easement to allow access to the substation located on the other side of the Cap America parking lot.
The ordinance says the proposed expansion of the facility will create jobs and job opportunities within the city limits which will result in additional tax revenue and the increase and growth of the city's tax base.
During her mayor's report, Kelly Korokis applauded the city crews for doing a good job bringing down the condemned buildings and cleaning the lots.
"Like the mayor said a huge thanks to James (City Administrator Settle) and his crew for taking care of the couple of buildings that needed to come down," Alderman Daytona Brown said. "They are empty now but they are a lot closer to being something empty than they were with derelict buildings on them."
During work session business the council heard from Karen Fulton, a citizen who has been having issues getting her sewer bill in a timely manner.
"All of the sudden our billing has been late getting to us and we don't know why," Fulton said. "When I can get through to city light and ask them, they told me if your bill is postmarked by the 10th you are not charged a late billing fee. The last couple of bills they are charging me the late billing fee even though my bill is postmarked before the 10th."
Fulton said, she contacted the city administrator and still did not have a solution, so she is now coming to the council. She asked them to explain how the bills are taken care.
The council referred to City Light and Water Utility Billing Clerk Ashley Baudendistal to explain.
"All of our bills get mailed the last business day of the month," Baudendistal said. "I do have a receipt that shows we did drop them off the last business day of the month. This last month the post office didn't postmark them until the 6th of July and so that is part of the problem. Once they leave our office we have no control over how long the post office holds them or how long they float around."
Baudendistal said, the post office is planning to try something new this month. She said the post office plans to send the bills directly to Cape for processing and see if that improves the processing time.
"As far as your bill being postmarked, you mail yours through the bank and they are not postmarked," Baudendistal said. "This is your envelope with your check in it because it comes from the bank they are not postmarked. That is something you would have to talk to your bank about."
Baundendistal said, the postmark needs to be on the envelope in order to wave the late fee because it needs to be justified for the auditors.
The City of Fredericktown offers multiple ways to pay city bills to try and accommodate its customers such as by mail, in person, over the phone, online or by leaving a payment in the night drop box.
The council also heard from Renee Sargent who made a request for the council to help with costs to build an information board at the First Town Cemetery on Franklin Street. The council said it sounded like a good idea but would like to consult the city sign ordinance and continue the discussion at the next meeting.
Settle requested the purchase of one softball scoreboard, to match the one purchased by the Fredericktown R-I School District, and one baseball scoreboard for the sports complex. He said he would like to go ahead and purchase them and continue to try and get sponsors instead of waiting for sponsors to purchase them.
The purchase for the two scoreboards for $7,995 and $9,625 was approved with three "yes" votes by Alderman Rick Polete, Daytona Brown and Harold Thomas. Alderman Kevin Jones and Jim Miller voted "no."
In other business, City Attorney Mary Boner brought up a discussion regarding "use tax."
"I just wanted to bring to your attention that a bill did pass in the general assembly this year and was signed by the governor on June 30 changing the use tax," Boner said. "The use tax is kind of like a sales tax on online sales. So if you buy something on Amazon you don’t pay a sales tax well that is changed now."
Boner said the use tax will require shoppers to pay state tax on online goods and if the city wants to have the equivalent amount of city sales tax collected they would have to put it on a ballot for the citizens to vote.
"It is up to this board as to whether or not you want to put that on the ballot and then the citizens would vote," Boner said. "The pro, and I’m not advocating for it, but the reason why you would do it would be for the businesses in town to even the playing field so that if someone bought online they would have to pay the same sales tax as if they went up here to the hardware store or something like that. It evens the playing field for your in-town merchants."
Boner said the new "use tax" becomes effective Jan. 1, 2023 giving the city enough time to get it to the voters if they decide to put it on the ballot.
"You have to have the ordinance passed at least by the 10th Tuesday before the election if you want to have it on the ballot," Boner said. "So it is something to think about and decide if it is something you want to do. There are pros and cons to it."
Also during work session business, the council approved the purchase of 50 trash carts in the amount of $4,130.70.
A travel request from the fire department to send five firemen to Fire School in Indianapolis, Aug. 2-7 was approved.
A travel request for Sgt. Michael Sletten to attend a Crime Scene Processing Course in La Mars, IA, Aug. 9-12 was also approved.
The council also approved a travel request by the electric department for Ron Day and Gordan Lindsey to attend Storm Restoration and Safety, Aug. 11, in Hannibal.
A request by the fire department to have hydrostatic testing for the SCBA cylinders performed by Sentinel Emergency Solutions for the cost of $1,620 was approved.
Prior to the work session meeting the council held a public hearing at 5:15 p.m., regarding a recommendation from the planning and zoning commission to approve the 4J Minor Subdivision located off of Buford Boulevard. No public comments were made.
The council set a public hearing for proposed property tax rates for 5:15 p.m., Aug. 23 at City Hall.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is Aug. 9, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
