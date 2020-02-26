Fredericktown resident wins $50,000 scratchers prize
0 comments

Fredericktown resident wins $50,000 scratchers prize

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One lucky man was seeing hearts for Valentine’s Day. Daniel Francis of Fredericktown uncovered a $50,000 Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize a few days before the holiday. Francis purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 507 Lincoln Dr., in Fredericktown.

The “$50,000 Crossword Extra” Scratchers game is a $3 ticket with prizes ranging from $3 to $50,000. Francis claimed one of seven $50,000 top prizes offered in the game. 

During the most recent fiscal year, players in Madison County won more than $1.7 million in prizes. Retailers received more than $183,000 in bonuses and commissions, and more than $420,000 went to education programs in Madison County.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Noby LaPlant

Noby LaPlant, 93, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence in Fredericktown. He was born November 20, 1926 in the C…

Obituaries

Gary D. Damouth

Gary D. Damouth, 69, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born November 27, 1950 in St. Louis, the son of Author and Pearl Damouth Jr.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News