Fredericktown resident wins $50,000 scratchers prize

One lucky man was seeing hearts for Valentine’s Day. Daniel Francis of Fredericktown uncovered a $50,000 Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize a few days before the holiday. Francis purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 507 Lincoln Dr., in Fredericktown.
The “$50,000 Crossword Extra” Scratchers game is a $3 ticket with prizes ranging from $3 to $50,000. Francis claimed one of seven $50,000 top prizes offered in the game.
During the most recent fiscal year, players in Madison County won more than $1.7 million in prizes. Retailers received more than $183,000 in bonuses and commissions, and more than $420,000 went to education programs in Madison County.