These days finding a pretty rock does not always necessarily mean granite or quartz. The fad of hand painting, hiding and rehiding rocks is one that may be here to stay.
The Fredericktown Rocks Facebook group has accumulated more than 2,000 members in its two-year existence and continues to grow every day.
Group Administrator Christall Johnson said painting rocks is relaxing, therapeutic and is good for the soul.
"Painting rocks allows us to be creative without any pressure," Johnson said. "We use our imagination and creativity and hiding the rocks is fun too. It gives us a reason to get out of the house away from electronics, get some fresh air and exercise too."
Johnson said, while hiding rocks she explores new parks and trails and bonds with other members of the community.
"But most importantly we hide our rocks as a random act of kindness to bring smiles to others," Johnson said. "It's about sharing a little message of encouragement to someone who may need it."
Johnson has been painting rocks for about three years and was introduced to the hobby in a very inspiring way.
"I first got involved after a treatment I was undergoing at the infusion center I was at," Johnson said. "That was when I found a stone outside the door and it said 'Be Brave.' I took that stone and I actually have it out in my front yard right now. That stone made an impact, and I just wanted to be brave because I was undergoing those treatments."
Johnson said she then began thinking of things she could paint on rocks to help others get through a bad day, a bad situation or just to encourage them.
"It just took off from there," Johnson said. "I got a lot of smiles when they found my rocks. I got a lot of private messages requesting me to paint different items on rocks for people."
Johnson said whenever she sees a child smiling because of one of her painted rocks it just makes her want to keep doing it and keep making the kids happy.
"My favorite stone to hide would have to be the ones for the children," Johnson said. "The ones with cartoon characters on them or something familiar for them. Also, encouragement rocks, I think those are what I really like to put out there and are my favorite part."
Encouragement stones are something that has followed Johnson throughout her entire involvement with the group and is something she pulled from when introducing the group to the Kindness Stone Project.
"The Kindness Stone Project was started by Megan Murphy in 2015 when she wrote 'you got this' on a rock and left it on the beach in Cape Cod," Johnson said. "A friend found it and was inspired to do the same thing so it just kind of blossomed from there."
Johnson has been involving the Fredericktown Rocks group in the kindness project by leaving rocks with positive messages for someone to find.
"It is a pay it forward service project created in hopes of sparking joy in people's everyday lives," Johnson said. "My hope is that Fredericktown Rocks, as a group, will make it our mission to make someone's day in the form of a hand painted rock."
Johnson said giving a rock a friendly face or inspirational messages is all it takes.
"Let's face it, everyone wants to feel like someone is thinking of them," Johnson said. "An encouraging message on a stone does just that plus it encourages them to do the same for someone else. It's contagious."
As for why the fad has stayed so popular over the years, Johnson said thanks to social media there are groups all over launching different rock groups and having rock swaps all around the world.
"For parents it's proving to be a pastime for their kids because they can encourage them to go outside, put the video games down, their cell phones down and go out and get some rocks, decorate them and go around own hiding them," Johnson said. "They want to see just as much as anybody where the rocks are going, whether they left Missouri or if they've left Fredericktown."
Johnson said it has become a favorite activity for people and is a hobby for her which she has found pretty addictive.
"We're just a group of people who are encouraging others to promote kindness," Johnson said. "The idea is pretty simple. We want to promote random acts of kindness to unsuspecting recipients."
Johnson said it is easy to get involved. All someone has to do is find a rock, clean it, let it dry, paint something on it, let it dry, seal it and hide it. She said when someone comes and finds it, they can either rehide it or put another one in its spot.
"You don't have to have any kind of experience or training," Johnson said. "In fact Fredericktown Rocks participated in a worldwide event that brought people together all around the globe. We took rocks and we painted them blue with a red heart on it. The blue represents the world and the red represents kindness."
Johnson said the design was meant to be simple, so anyone regardless of age or ability could participate and enjoy "Paint a Rock, Hide a Rock Day."
The idea has sent a spark through the community and Johnson is determined to continue spreading joy through the arts. Johnson planned a "Paint in the Park Day," Aug. 9 where many turned out to partake in the fun. To get involved follow Fredericktown Rocks on Facebook.
"You never know what a small painted rock can do to someone's day, outlook or even their life," Johnson said. "So keep on sharing those smiles one rock at a time."
