Fredericktown Rotary Club announces scholarship winners

The Fredericktown Rotary Club awarded $2,000 scholarships to three Fredericktown High School seniors.

The rotary club recognizes not every student can be first in their class, have an excellent GPA, or score well on the college entrance exams. Therefore the club targets students that have acceptable grades, good attendance, a strong work ethic, love for our community, and a well thought out plan for their future. The three seniors who each received a $2,000 scholarship this year are Abbie Sullens, Libby Mooney, and Madison Bowman.

Abbie Sullens will be attending the University of Missouri with a major in Veterinary Medicine. Abbie graduated 12th in her class with 100% attendance. She was the secretary for the Fredericktown FFA, played volleyball, and ran track. Abbie is a member of the New Life Church and works at Jayce Mountain Pork farrowing baby pigs. Abbie has a real love for all animals, and her goal is to someday open her own veterinary hospital.