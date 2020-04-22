Fredericktown Rotary Club announces scholarship winners

The Fredericktown Rotary Club awarded $2,000 scholarships to three Fredericktown High School seniors.
The rotary club recognizes not every student can be first in their class, have an excellent GPA, or score well on the college entrance exams. Therefore the club targets students that have acceptable grades, good attendance, a strong work ethic, love for our community, and a well thought out plan for their future. The three seniors who each received a $2,000 scholarship this year are Abbie Sullens, Libby Mooney, and Madison Bowman.
Abbie Sullens will be attending the University of Missouri with a major in Veterinary Medicine. Abbie graduated 12th in her class with 100% attendance. She was the secretary for the Fredericktown FFA, played volleyball, and ran track. Abbie is a member of the New Life Church and works at Jayce Mountain Pork farrowing baby pigs. Abbie has a real love for all animals, and her goal is to someday open her own veterinary hospital.
Libby Mooney will be attending Mineral Area College and has qualified for the A+ program. Libby graduated seventh in her class with 98% attendance. She was the FFA Chapter President and Student Body Vice President. Libby is a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and works for Brewen’s Processing and Catering. After graduating from MAC, Libby wants to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia and graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Biology Education. Her goal is to teach High School Biology, hopefully in Fredericktown.
Madison Bowman will be attending Mineral Area College and has qualified for the A+ program. Madison graduated 32nd in her class with 96% attendance. She played softball, basketball, and soccer. She was also in the band, Beta Club, the debate club and is a member of the Copper Mines FWB Church. Madison will attain her certification as an EMT and then go on to an Associate of Science degree in Paramedic Technology. Her goal is to become a licensed paramedic and serve people locally and throughout the world on mission trips.
The Fredericktown Rotary Club funds its scholarship program through the annual Azalea breakfast (which is on hold until the Azalea Festival is rescheduled) and a golf tournament in August.
