Fredericktown Rotary Club meeting

The Fredericktown Rotary Club had guest speaker, county commissioner Larry Kemp at a recent meeting.

Kemp discussed the new county justice center under construction on the court square. The project was needed because of the inability to install an elevator and fire escape at the current courthouse, and the need for more office space.

There will be no tax increase for the project. It is being paid for out of general revenue and with low interest bonding through New Era Bank.

The Rotary Club also discussed the three $1,000 scholarships which the club will be giving to students pursuing trade and scholastic education.

