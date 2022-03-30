 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fredericktown Rotary Club meeting

RotaryWheel

The Fredericktown Rotary Club met March 7 at A&M Restaurant. The guest speaker was Officer Tobe Barton with the U.S. Federal Forest Service. His area includes 300,000 acres of Mark Twain Forest.

In a very interesting and informative talk, he spoke of his responsibilities which included federal law enforcement on public and federal land.

Other topics discussed included the Azalea Rotary Breakfast. Again this year, it will be the Methodist Church on Saturday morning, May 7.

A committee was appointed to review the 16 excellent scholarship applicants. The awards are presented to Fredericktown High School students each year. 

