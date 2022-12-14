Fredericktown Second Grade

Fredericktown Elementary Second Grade

Buffi Ayyagari's Class

Dear Santa,

I am gratfl for fins and family. I want a OMG Pet. I want summber my sister to git crafs. I want a hurbod. Ples git me the stuf I asck fro. I was good ol yers.

Love, Lilly Hodges

Dear Santa,

can i ples a drbick. can Brady have sum Deer form elsa. Can me and Brady have a sole and fatbed. thank you for presints.

Love, Tucker Parmer

Dear Santa,

I am grafle for everythang that god did for me. I want evry one to git a gift. I want a intwindwitch. I want a tablit. I want a bike. I want sum cars for my bruthr. I will livv sum cookes and milke for sant clos and I will giv his Rander Rander food to eat.

Love, Jaidence Maness

Dear Santa,

I wish for a mag mixe. and a migix flir. I wut fake laos. Kan you git my mom pajamas pleas. I will liv tris for the randers.

Love, Addison Jones

Dear Santa,

Aer Santa i am thankfl for that i have a teve in my room. My mom wuhs a chwowu for krismus. for krismus my dad wuhs sum tols for krismus. my sistr moggie wuhs sum makup and sum klows. my utr sistr Molle wuhs sum aportmint sutf.

Love, Charlee Gresham

Dear Santa,

I am thacef for my horses. I wunt a slick. I wunt charlee to git a slick to.

Love, Madelyn Koenig

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for my house. I wut a xbox. thim I wut sum pokemon rare pokemon. I wut sum cos. I wuve luke morns to git pokmon.

Love, Isaiah Evans

Dear Santa,

I am graful for my famle. I whad like hach mls. I whad like you to help the home les pepl. I whad like a minnie mous toys. I whad like my Elf. I will lefe you cookes.

Love, Harley-Ann Pyeatt-Young

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the presins Santa. Santa please hlep the poor for Chims. I want a fox frum bass prowe and I want a POP it backpack. I will lethe you cookes and milk.

Love, Sadie Lee

Dear Santa,

I am grate for my hows. I am grate for my Dad. I want Isaiah Even to git pokemon. I want Pokemon for crismmis. I want a toy car. I chri to be good.

Love, Luke Morris

Dear Santa,

Santua I am gratfol for my hol famley. Santua I wante a Big Haomol with the little eggs withe it. Santua the nexst than I wante is a Big Skwishomolo. Santua next I want is a Big lol. The last than I wante is a Big walking dog.

Love, Phoenix Mills

Dear Santa,

I wut my dad to have a happy day on Chismis speer it me and dad I wut a ndwnetedo switch and a Iphone me and dad wuts a playstaynen five. Me and dad will put Mike and cooke deer food.

Love, Bryson Chaffin

Sarah Burlison's Class

Dear Santa,

I would Love it if you brought me a littl Avat av boy Thags, Phone, stitch thags, gold computer, squishma, Art spliez, horse treats, horse bridle, appl watch.

Love, Kember Anthony

Dear Santa,

I would love it if you brought me a phone, x-box, booe dalles, R2D2 stuffed animal.

Love, Espn Archer-Mueller

Dear Santa,

I whould realy like it if you brout me a nintindo games, big hershes kises, remote control spider, part for car, elf on the shelf pleas, bateris, and puppy.

Love, Cole Autry

Dear Santa,

Charly and the chochoate factory disck. fornite clotecshon. full, little nhite mares2 toys. t,rex, and owen. Gta, 5. little nnite mares, 3. Garys mod.

Love, Lucas Blaney

Dear Santa,

I would love it if you brought me a family picture.

Love, Linzie Bohnert

Dear Santa,

I want a phone tablet, a disco boll for my room, a dance floor, a new house, squisshmallow, a new kitten, a Black Panther poster, a sharks set, and a Panther set.

Love, Hunter Curtis

Dear Santa,

I woud like it if you wll git me a baby kitten. I woud also like a book.

Love, Coraline Duncan

Dear Santa,

I would love it if you brought me a oculus. I would love it if you brought me a iphon. I would love it if you brought me sum pokemon.

Love, Gabriel Elrod

Dear Santa,

I would love it if you brought me a vr hidset, unspetuberrthng, sonic toys, and x-box. That is all I want.

Love, Aiden Fellner

Dear Santa,

Can you bring a box of slimelicker? And bring facemask. And a pink computer pleas?

Love, Genesis Garcia

Dear Santa,

I would love it if you bring some pokemon cards. Next i would love it if you bring some money. Last i would like it if you bring an iphone.

Love, Levi Kelley

Dear Santa,

I love you so much. May I place have a big avocado stuffed animal, fidgets, vanity, big squishmallow, stuffed stitch, stitch blanket, Art kit, stick back pack, makeup kit, Lol, purple lip stick. Place and thanck you.

Love, Anna Matthews

Dear Santa,

Will you bring me a phone, big bear, PS5, and candy please?

Love, Ember McCain

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like and IPhone 13 Pro. I would like this phone because it takes great pictures. I would like to send messages to my mom and dad. Thank you,

Love, Anthonella

Dear Santa,

I would love it if you brought me a phone, money, candy, art kit, makeup kit, fidgets, toy puppy, and slim.

Love, Sawyer Roberts

Dear Santa,

May I have a gigantic squishmallow for chrimas place. Can I have a art kit, makeup kit, a little charm with an anmil.

Love, Madilyn Smith

Dear Santa,

I would like a ipad, and a Elf pet Fox, and a office chair, and a office desk, a new saddle blanket, and a saddle, and a travl Dark pack, and a horse tree and play house, and a play Barn.

Love, Suede Swearengin

Dear Santa,

I wuld love it if you brought me a x-box and a phone. And a garey, and a doll, and a new wottr bottle, and a baby bear, a cat, and some money. some toys. I love you.

Love, Alias Whited

Dear Santa,

I would like some sensory toys. I would also like a Floogals themed playset. When playing with toys, I love to swing them around! Other things I also would love would be any toys that make music!

Love, Rhett Rehkop

Barb Coleman's Class

Dear Santa,

I what a poopse and i ose a Lol. and i want a big prize. But if you could can you just get me a magi mixy plz. Thank Santa.

Love, Makayla Evans

Dear Santa,

I want a Minecraft dog and I want everyone to get their presents.

Love, Judah Johnson

Dear Santa,

I was a really good boy This year. You are the Best person in the world. For christmas I want Legos and other things to build with.

Love, Noah Francis

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. I want a Play Station six. I would also like a popcorn machine.

Love, Jeremiah Snow

Dear Santa,

I want makeup and nel polish and a phone. and a seweing mashing. and Doctr toys. and a xbox1.

Love, Bella Bowman

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a PS5 and hot wheels, and a Mario cart game.

Love, Matthew Jordan

Dear Santa,

I will like a nice shirt, a new backpack. idk what I want in my shok yet, a new pony (not a real pony), a sqishmello, a chrasye barbe set, a a small squishmollo, a VR, a normal phone.

Love, Michante Burshia

Dear Santa,

I would like to have Pottery kit, walmart card, kitten, iPhone, lol's, figets, slime, mcdonald's gift card, new hover board and a penny doard. please don't forget my family!

Love, Jesse Sutton

Dear Santa,

I would like a barbie house and travel barbie. Thank you, Santa. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Love, Cora Miller

Dear Santa,

I want a new game for christmas and also a nurf gun for crismis. and also a new micer skop. and also a new telaskop. and a new monser chucke. a new guitar for christmas.

Love, Waylon Stricklan

Dear Santa,

how is yor raendeer. I have Ben good. could you bring me 3 King Kong toys, a dark red squid and a new football. Can I have a 100 candy canes. have a merry christmas.

Love, Cole Page

Dear Santa,

I would liek a Pokemon Bed set, a Pokemon notebook, and a steelers backpack please.

Love, Adalynn Sutton

Dear Santa,

I would like to Have a godzilla action figure, VR head set, preditor action figure, my own game2. Thank you :)

Love, Colin Evans

Dear Santa,

been good! for chrstmas Sataol Krul I leave cookes and Im thah and footbal gear. I will I indominus REx momster truck I card. Patrick mahomes H15 card. I would like a michael Jordan.

Love, Brenden Hamel

Dear Santa,

I want a new keyboard and mouse and Madden 22 for PS4.

Love, Ja'mykis Abbey

Dear Santa,

I have been such a good boy again this year! For Christmas I would love to have the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone book and the Lunch Lady and the Cyborg Substitute book. I would also like a Lego Star Wars ship, a Jordan Kyrov jersey, puppet characters, a diner set, and a new squishmallow. Can you also bring my mom, Dad, Cat Bolt and Dog Frank something too? Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Harrison McDowell

Amber Parish's Class

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a five nights at freddiy's plushy. and I would also like a roblox figure. and a I would also like a 10 Pokemon cards.

Love, Teddy Brewen

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm so excited for cristmas. I would love some legos. I also want a play station 4. Thank you very much.

Love, Ryan Carey

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm so exited for Chritmas! For Christmas, I would love a Rainbow High doll. I would also like rollerskates and a giant squishmallow. Thank you Santa.

Love, Lydia Davis

Dear Santa,

I wunt a Playstation, Pokemon, Ninjajago, Bakugan. I hop you an make it to my haws to git me and my bruther. I love Santas. I love christmas.

Love, Tucker England

Dear Santa,

How are you? I woulb love a fiv nithgs at freddys plushy. I would allsow love some dinosor and a stichmallow and crombook, pokemon plushy. Anamal plushy, braslete maker, my own tv. Thank you Santa.

Love, Jocellyn Frizzell

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm so excited for Christmas! For Christmas I would love more Pokemon and Robux. Thank you very much.

Love, Luke Greene

Dear Santa,

I wish my cat lock cold come back. and I wish I could have Hatchimals. and a stuffed animal Koala.

Love, Lyla Jones

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! I'm very excited! May I please have a robot pteranadon, an Amazon Fine tablet, a big eagle stuff, a beyblade, a beyblade stadium, and a mine craft dungeons switch card. May I please have all of these things, if you do or don't, thank you.

Love, Elliott Mills

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm so excited for Christmas! For Christmas, I would love a Stronger Things Lougefly. I also would love the new Harry Potter game for the Switch.

Love, Aerie Parker

Dear Santa,

Could I have a big stuffed animal giraffe. and a new box of pokemon and a new box of bakugans. and could I please have all kinds of lego sets.

Love, John Peterman

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm so excited for Christmas. I would like a Mega box of v jumbo pack of pokemon cards. thank you Santa.

Love, Kase Pogue

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am so excited for Christmas. for Christmas I would like a new Lego set. Some new Barbies , some squishmallows, a notebook. thank you Santa for every thing.

Love, Parker Proffer

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a plushy and a iphone and a koala and a Rainbow High doll and some slime and a xbox thake you. Santa you are the best and one more thage I wut a hug!

Love, Sophia Rose

Dear Santa,

I wold like 18 Pokemon cards. and two xboxes. and a medium venom bye Santa. I hope you ahve a good day.

Love, Layne Scott

Dear Santa,

How are you? can you git my a squishmallow, Pokemon, Rainbow High doll, iPhone, animal pappys, koala, American doll girl. ma gis a new back pack.

Love, Aubree Skaggs

Dear Santa,

I would like a raindeer plushy, squishmallow, chapter books, junie B jones, headbanz game, minine ears, books to read, a lunch box, and a new back pack.

Love, Traery Stafford

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa I want 20 Hot weels and I want 20 Robex. I want 100 Pokemon and I want 1,000 legos and i want 1 iPhone and I wnnt a coulr for my dog and 20 paupr.

Love, Adam Steiner

Dear Santa,

I want a remote control car. I want an ambulance, fire truck and tdyl.

Love, Kohenn Stephens

Dear Santa,

How are you? for Christmas can i have 20 pokemon cards and a playstation 5 and a puppy and a plushy and a bike, and a racing gaem.

Love, Bentley Stidem

Kalyn Parson's Class

Dear Santa,

I want an Iphone 14 Pro. I can watch Youtube and play video games. If you can't bring me an Iphone, then could you bring me an RC car. Thanks.

Love, Sahit

Dear Santa,

RC car. Legos. Paint Ball gun. XBox series X. Stuffed animals. Roblox card. V-bucks.

Love, Bentley Culton

Dear Santa,

I want a balloons. I want slime. I want a ball pit. I want mario toys. I want Hocus Pocus toy. I want a hula hoop. I want a Parises Pecn toy. I want a super pets toys.

Love, River

Dear Santa,

I would like a pokeball. A gell balster, a big shark toy, phone case, geko toy for my drather Grayson and an amphibian Adrayin toy, please and thank you.

Love, Bennett Whited

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. Can I have barbies, a baby yoda toy, a paw patrol skye toy, head phones, vamparina toys and power ranger toys.

Love, Aria

Dear Santa,

Eesy bake uvin. Breardy cadr. thoweup dol. goset sahr. Pet brad and brad food. Plastik paper with meatcts. fake food with chukout. unicorn books, baby toos. 1000 blagke papers.

Love, Rita Marler

Dear Santa,

I would like a tent, a tv, a klock, and drums, a doll houes, a littie table, a colring book.

Love, Hayden

Dear Santa,

I want a basket ball. I would like a rubix cube. I would like a fidget pack. I would like a rc monster truck. I want Minecraft legos. I want Mario legos. Thats all i want for xmas.

Love, William Jordan

Dear Santa,

I want Pokemon Starlight, an Pokeman Violet, an a stuffed animal of charmander. I want the rariest Pokeman card. I want a pokemon clock, a vital hero with the case and chip, a mario game, a thing to hook my nintendo switch lite to the tv, a new bed.

Love, Jaxston Mell

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a robot for christmas thank you.

Love, Connor Hagy

Dear Santa,

I want a pony and I want a Lisa doll. I want some lip stick and perfume and a dress like pinky pie. If I can I want some games to play at home.

Love, Bella Firebaugh

Dear Santa,

Chromebook, POP It's, sharpie, maxmy pig, sans plush, Sonic plush.

Love, Treylynn

Dear Santa,

Sppis eggs, puping flamingo, mollstr, chuckys, crhrol, grani, gnew tablit, LOL, LOL, LOLs, pet horse to ribe, crcin watr ball, wallte cune.

Love, Brihana

Dear Santa,

Would like a Barbie in a Christmas dress, I would like Mrs. Santa to knit me a sweater. A pretty Christmas tree and a fuzzy blanket, a Christmas dress and a puppy.

Love, Ivy Scott

Ryan Thompson's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a super mighty pup tower. I want to be a super hero. I want help counting to 1000. I want a Minecraft Sword and pick axe.

Love, David Freeman

Dear Santa,

I wold like Haddes, blue video game controller. I wold like a football. I wold like a Iphone 14. I wold like slime. I wold like computer. I wold like a football uniform. I wold a thousand dolls.

Love, Nolan Sebastian

Dear Santa,

I would like hoodies, nerf guns, lego sets, slime, toys, books, computer, hot wheels, squishmallow, football, TV, hoverboard, candy, PS5, Robucks, paper, paintball guns.

Love, Sam Tomlinson

Dear Santa,

I wolub for crismis like scishmelos and ate doe ar and a hoverboard, and a plushe. Fo Santat and sum slime and da6d squishmallows.

Love, Kayleigh Jorgensen

Dear Santa,

I wate a hoverboard, squishmallow and small stuffed animals and barbie bolls and a nintendo switch and a toy cat and a comera, Hatchable and Polly Pockets and robucks.

Love, Eve Royer

Dear Santa,

I want a huvrbord and i want a new sister and a 24 hawrs with my Parnts hafe to listin to me for 24 hawars and PJamas and a xbox and the gta 6 game. I wold like a Popcorn and Sline and a animals, iphone.

Love, Bentley Hiles

Dear Santa,

I would like a globe, hoverboard, schleich, squishmallow, scoole set to play whth, slime, fake glasis, a squishmallow of my mom, you, me, oliver, scarlet, benson, intendo switch, toy dog, camera, chromebook, 1 thousand dolrs.

Love, Haddie Black

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5! i want a vbucks card! i want mancraft on the PS5 and fortnit! i want to donat many to my mom! And a cmpootr and a phone and a camera.

Love, Kort Tiefenauer

Dear Santa,

globe, chromebook, hoodies, thousand, schleich, hatchane, squishmallows, I like bears, slime, monster hive dolls, shoes, leave, phone, camera, nintendo, PJs.

Love, Madalynn Day

Dear Santa,

I would like horizen on PS5, Preston hoodie, gravity falls stuff, everything i dream of, a new ipad, a dog, 2 tvs, scented glue. I want a money, glitch, what I write comes to life.

Love, Gehrig Tucker

Dear Santa,

I wld like hoverboard and a squishmallow and I want stuff animals and slime and I want phone and a nintendo switch. I want kitten and a big squishmallow and Polly Pockets and a plushy of Santa.

Love, Alizabelle Hinkle

Dear Santa,

Can you come to my home because I'm Santa leave coockes and milk out for you and what i whnt is a squishmallow for christmas and also slime and a phone and a camera Legos barbie dolls dollhouse an elf toy.

Love, Mikaila Williams

Dear Santa,

I want a red jiant hintcracrs, slime, lego Luigi, phone, Luigi in a fir flower, sot sdf animals.

Love, Wyatt Sherrill

Dear Santa,

I want a little uncore egg and da big squishmallow and pink slime and a phone and a phone cupcake and sprenkls case and a tree house and the whole my Life set plese.

Love, Adalyn Slaughter

Dear Santa,

I wut for Kleismresis a slhleich hrses, a slhleich hrses bon, a squishmallowss, a stuffed animalss, slime, the grinch stuffed animal, a phone, candy, hoverboard.

Love, Addy Parson

Dear Santa,

I would like some talking alphabet toys. I like toys that make me laugh. I would like some fidget toys. I like to paint and use dry erase boards.

Love, Jed Roberts

Wendy Walker's Class

Dear Santa,

Birthday list, super smash brows ottamax. Crictmas list, a new toy and name for my cat, a pokemon in a pokemon lego toy, a pair of mittens, new glovs.

Love, Diesel Capriglione

Dear Santa,

I want a Pet Boxer. I want a squishmallow. I osow want a nowcye. I want a netbook.

Love, Jaylee Bain

Dear Santa,

a nerf gun and a pac of pokemon and tap it.

Love, Matthew Gunter

Dear Santa,

I want 5 new narf guns. I want water guns. I want a squishmallow. A big metro. Strangter things cair. Fake ice cocoobs. Stranger things sliprs.

Love, Karliah Pogue

Dear Santa,

I want a hovrbord, sokrball. I want a toy elf. I want a toy squishe. I want a squishmallow. I want a unicorn squish. I want a POP it. the end.

Love, Faith Reilly

Dear Santa,

I am 8, I thack I been good. Stuff koala, koala POP it, Stich POP it, squishmallow sloth, squish koala, art and crafts, Stragrthags blak it, all sharpees in Rainbow.

Love, Aleeah Delph

Dear Santa,

I wold like a hamster, a hover bord, and a rian deer that has a red nose and a kitin anda a unicorn and a light saber and a yoyo for far Christmas plaeces Meery Chistmas.

Love, David Burke

Dear Santa,

I would like a huverboard a hamstr a luke skywalker that comes with a lite saber darth vadr that comes with a lite saber a red lite saber for me.

Love, Levi Connor

Dear Santa,

I want a huvrbord. I want a huvr sokrball. I sum pokemon. I want 1000 CKalr pagigs. Can you git all av this stuff!

Love, Cilas McCleallan

Dear Santa,

I ben good.

Love, Kevin McManemin

Dear Santa,

i want a iphone. and a gotkart and a among us plushe and a lote uv nrfguns and 10000000000000000$ and a big big big big big big box and a noob 123 plushe

Love, Skyler Bates-Sebastian

Dear Santa,

I want a vr and a squishmealow and some gameing with Kev merch. Just another pixle murch and 17,000 robux and horse toy barn and a bird.

Love, Eva Colyott

Dear Santa,

I want a new bike and a huber bord and a nurf jun and a nuther one fur m y dad and a phone if you cood can you visit my hous and squishmallow and I ben reell good this yeer.

Love, Eileen

Dear Santa,

I have bin gud math wuck pareah bud, bud wif mxouzick. I wut a LOL, I wut a scushmlo, slim, ari babby, I wut mag up, a naw kchin.

Love, Hayven Phares

Dear Santa,

A vr, sidm toy, haycra, moods, hvbd, iarath, a cora, aunlu, kit.

Love, Tristan Evans

Dear Santa,

Pritty pleas. a big toy kichin with fake food to. Can I pleas have a phone and a case for the phone pleas and a vr set. Mary Christmas Santa. :)

Love, Olivia Sandman

Dear Santa,

I wude like a ag dol. I have ben a good kid this yer. hawe is the north pole. I wile leave you coces and the rander carrots.

Love, Ivy Smothers