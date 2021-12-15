Fredericktown Second Grade

Mrs. Buffi Ayyagari's Class

Dear Santa,

Tank you for the stuf you got me lass yeare. I want a drte bike. Can you get my bruther a drte bike?

Love, Lance Allgier

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my monster truck last year. I have ben wrking hard thes huere. My rucen will wunt a huvrbord. I will wunt a ifan 12.

Love, Benson Brewen

Dear Santa,

Thank you four the slingshot that you gave me last year it is viry fun. I tried to de nise this year. Will you get my dog cat and hamster something to? I would like it if you got me another fox I em kelecting foxes.

Love, Hazel Calvin-Gidley

Dear Santa,

I think i have been good this year. I wesh for a good crismis an my famly.

Love, Nathan Day

Dear Santa,

Can I ples have a foon and have a good crisnis.

Love, Silas Edgy

Dear Santa,

I thankfl for the fortnite room. can you git Oliver a toy tracter. I want a fone and a trerpre and tapi.

Love, Noah Evans

Dear Santa,

I'm thaen for my fren. I'm gun gev a ifone for my fren. I wat fre yet and slime likr. thay and kandle. i wat rad and blue.

Love, Genesis Garcia

Dear Santa,

FOr Christmas I would like a hot wheels tracks, a dirt bike, and stutes. Can you give my friend Genesis something sparkly.

Love, Kian Garrity

Dear Santa,

I love Santa becus Santa swet to me. he love me bake. I wish he can give Abre ifontrore. I new toys for Christmas. I want toy truch side by side.

Love, Elizabeth Holtkamp

Dear Santa,

I want a relle puppy and I want a IPhone 12 and I want a wagin and I want a inside traplene and I want a lab top. Thack you.

Love, Aubree Jennings

Dear Santa,

Can i pleas have a 100 bubl aumugus pop it. Thac you for the bade blade set. Can you pleas git Alis sum bath boms. Can i git a looscwer pop it.

Love, Bowen Lee

Dear Santa,

I help my dad get wood for the fire. And I play with my bruther to cheer him up. Thank you for my nerf gun and the toy cars. I want a toy thor, a lab top, sum drums.

Love, Hudson Revelle

Dear Santa,

I wunt a rc car. I wunt legos.

Love, Ellison Sikes

Ms. Kalyn Parson's Class

Dear Santa,

A Barbi kitchen set thats pink and puple, Barbi car. Barbi playground. Barbi toy dog. Barbi toy mini feed. Barbi toy bunk bed set.

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

I love you but I Love barbies my life dolls I whunt 100 pop its and my mom to fel debr and my brother I love crismis I love you.

Love, Madi

Dear Santa,

I like some legos. I want a bog and a phone. Thank you.

Love, Avalon

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a sofed pangwin, a stofed snowman, a swishey cupckae, a giyint stofed pangqin and a pilow with Santa.

Love, Marie McManemin

Dear Santa,

I want a electric dirt bike and a computer and a talking parrot a little kitten

Love, Gunner

Dear Santa,

I want a pokemon toys and one thousand pop it please and thank.

Love, Willow

Dear Santa,

I whunt reel twruk hover bord. I whunt Iphone. I whunt speaker. I whunt nerf gun.

Love, Austin

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Xbox1 and a hoverboard a Hatchimal and barbie dolls and chocolate. thank you.

Love, Rhea Elle

Dear Santa,

I what cats toys, and toys puppys and five pop its more please.

Love, Sekih

Dear Santa,

Please can i hav a new german shepard and six pop its and Nerfguns and a xbox one. Thank you.

Love, Landon

Dear Santa,

can I have a big hot tub. Dear Santa, can I have a dog. Dear Santa, can I have a big play home.

Love, Leah Whittaker

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy. I also want pop its, 5 kittens, Nerf guns, xbox one games like among us Iphones X.

Love, Otis

Dear Santa,

Plese Santa, you migt not be abuo to get all the presents I want but that's fine. I want a speaker, a bulltin bord, a hover bord, a cople books, and a apple tree, and al put all the cookies.

Love, Roman Strong

Dear Santa,

I want 220 gift cards nintendo gift cards. I want a smart watch and regular watch. I want a nintendo game. pls

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

barbie dolls two my life doll beds Hatchimals barbie dream hous. please and thank you chocolate.

Love, Jayla

Dear Santa,

I want 605 pop it and I want a iPhone and I want a hoverboard and a book call dogman and makeup and fake nails and a barbie doll and a dream house and a friendship necklace. Can I please get 8 and 16 liplos. Dear Santa I love you happy thanksgiving Santa.

Love, Adah Murray

Dear Santa,

I want a toy hen, a tag lit, a mocctrl pane, a nrf gun, a pop it, a tearecstoye, a toy moky, a titakdox, a rese car.

Love, Dillon Jorgensen

Dear Santa,

Can I pleys have a lot of Hatchimals, hoverbord, stressballs, squshesys, a lot of colered pincils, and 7 notebooks, big art box, and a lot of pop its, poptobs, some candy, santa thanks for the gifts. I will carrots and cokees for you and raindeer. One more think belly animals.

Love, Leah Walker

Dear Santa,

I want a vet set and with dogs to and peapl with trucks and trailors and cows and a big trucks with trailors. I want a pokemon legos please.

Love, Connor Schmidt

Dear Santa,

I want a enulectrer skuter, and a bacn bike, and a slap pupit itdtioer.

Love, Liam

Mr. Ryan Thompson's Class

Dear Santa,

I'd rather not have so much this year for Christmas. Here is what is on my list; a HUGE stuffed seal, a bedazzler kit, a basketball goal, a basketball and basketball shoes, Mr. Bubbles bubble bath, and some make-up please and a Nintendo Switch please.

Love, Lucy Braswell

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want a iPad, a hot wheels track and fidget spinner.

Love, Rocky

Dear Santa,

I would like Adidas shoes, pokemon card, a hoverboard, and a blue ipad for christmas. fidget spinner

Love, Keegan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wut a gas pawd arc see car.

Love, Kaden

Dear Santa,

Dear santa can i have sum adidas, 40 fidget spinner, a bat cave, vr headset, pin impression toyo.

Love, Carter Smallen

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want a HeyDudes, Hoverboard, Fidgets, now Phone, gymnastcs bar, puppy, and kitty, squishies, mini grands, gymnastcs mat, camera.

Love, Bailey Peters

Dear Santa,

For Chritmas I want some Hey Dudes, and a 1000 poppit, and a phone, and a fidget spiner poppit, and a big noetoe, and a lots of squishies, and a nintendo switch, and some mini brands and a camera.

Love, Maggie Lewis

Dear Santa,

for christmas, i want some, pokemon cards, nintendo switch, wheelies, xbox1, PS4, tablet, titans cards, compyuter, head fans, hey doods, dog, go cart.

Love, Gage Royer

Dear Santa,

For Chrismas i would like a Doll, Hey Dudes, Pop its, tangle, Fidget spinner, Blue care Bear, squishies, mini brand, and mini pop it.

Love, Aubree Francis

Dear Santa,

For Christmas i want a vr headset, Hoverboard and i will like puppy, tablit and i will like ps5, citty nintendo switch, that is it.

Love, Huck Miller

Dear Santa,

for christmis i want boy karate stuff, vr headset, dog plushy, a real car, and a phone.

Love, Corbin

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a XBox, and a hovervoard, sume mini brands and a nintendo swtch and sume fidgets.

Love, Zoey

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy pony, a toy car, a baby doll, a phone, a poppit, a skateboard, a poikemon, a gymnastics bar and some mini brands.

Love, Kinlee Burcham

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a toy doll, toy dog, toy poppit, tablet, nintendo switch, squishies, hoverboard and a toy any toy.

Love, MJ

Dear Santa,

For christmas I want a hoverboard, and a vr, with game on it and I want a scatboard, and can I get a new xbox1, that comes with a new controller.

Love, Gavin Newland

Dear Santa,

i want for christmas a ps4, a Pokemonds, a Poppit, a Fidget Spinner, a tadlet, a nintendo switch, a mini brands.

Love, Ramsey Tull

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a hoverboard, and Hey Dudes, and poppit.

Love, Dakota

Dear Santa,

I would like to have Hey Dudes. And I also would like to have a VR set. And a little puppy. also I want a iphone 12. Thank you!!!!!

Love, Brinley Richey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want some new hey dudes, new art, new paint, new shoes, new fidgets, new pants, new shirts, new headphones, gymnastics mate, a new backpack to put my school stuff in, new noe doe, and new squishies, gymnastics bar.

Love, Kendall Couch

Dear Santa,

electric blanket, puppy stuff, clothes, headphones, hanick, candey, muney, blue lite glasses, eledylites, trampalene. shose

Love, Kennedy

Dear Santa,

For chrstmas I like Bumble Bee. I like Hot Wheels. I like transformers. I like nintendo switch. I like xbox.

Love, Johnny

Mrs. Wendy Walker's Class

Dear Santa,

I wut a Barbie and a ledck ckued.

Love, Mikayla Basler

Dear Santa,

I want a huverburd and diminds in the world and a phone and a tablet and a cromebook and LOLs.

Love, Kyla Brooks

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa I want 100 dollers and a huverbord and a IPhone 12 and a 10 miney backpacks and 20 big popis and a bunny and a lova lamp and a elf on the shelf and tons of toys.

Love, Autumn Burns

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5, a cat toy and a mouse.

Love, Hayden Cook

Dear Santa,

a flip phone, pokemon, tools in a box. I want a cros neclis, ps5. I want a peckachue pilo. I want a proge, eckt table. I want jenes. I want a new water bottle.

Love, Evan Crump

Dear Santa,

I want a ipod. I want a popit and I want a irolingsit, and I want a lol boll.

Love, Braelynn Day

Dear Santa,

I want 100000 trons and playstan4 evven a lprgne, and a srkpuppit all the suprmrylogn puppit. Your true love.

Love, Dominic Freeman

Dear Santa,

I want a lap top, and 6234 Lego bricks, a 10,000$ pen and lot aka 1,000,000 coke bottles and mittos and a dask.

Love, Curtis Gipson

Dear Santa,

I what a PS5. I want a toy bmw and I want gta5. I want peplel to be happy. I want everybody to not be sad.

Love, Jaxon Grimes

Dear Santa,

I whnt a ritey doll. I whnt a OMG doll. I whnt a laigo frinds. I whnt a miny gadack. I whnt a criy badey. I whnt a drdes. I whnt a LOLs. I whnt a dadey LOL. I whnt a drde drem hause.

Love, Rilee Hawkins

Dear Santa,

Swich. arm slev's. basketball. football eluv's. football. Act set. PS3. basketball goll. New water boddoll.

Love, Elisha Kinney

Dear Santa,

I want a nintindo 64 and a super mario 64 and a hex bag Jack bot set.

Love, Arturo Maniscalchi

Dear Santa,

Jojo boy. I wut love. I wut a Ipd. I like a little dog. I wat you stuff.

Love, Arianna Montgomery

Dear Santa,

I wunt for crismi a OMG home, a OMG doll, Robuxe, Pokemon kors 19 for my litt sistr ld Pokemon. a dr thee nitsuv frete a big doll.

Love, Ally Montoya

Dear Santa,

Pokemon kod, a not will and a jum and a kpidl and adlutoik.

Love, Henry Musket

Dear Santa,

I wete a gose sose Breb sete. I wete a bate dolls, and a I wete a doll hose. Done.

Love, Alvina Nesbary

Dear Santa,

I woot a toy rebooh. I woot a tooy car that comes with a cch. I woot a ornge doll. I woot too dollars. I woot a oll baguv lageo. I woot a laptop. I woot a bane. I woot ine toy. I woot to git a presit far you.

Love, Kaylynn Shields

Dear Santa,

RC car, PS5, cool gear.

Love, Robert Stephens

Dear Santa,

I ut look and I wut I'm and I wut loook pokemon.

Love, Mikey Vance

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa I wut a pane for crisma pink pane and I wut a stay for my pane.

Love, Kinleigh Vest

Dear Santa,

I want all the gold in the world and a hole lot of nref guns and figit.

Love, Ethan Wagganer

Dear Santa,

I want toy. I want Blackcat. I want Santa. I want Love. I want Anthony. I want fox. I like Santa. I want flag. I like Jaxon.

Love, Anthony Williams

Mrs. Amber Parish's Class

Dear Santa,

How are you? I went a ozobot. I went a phone. Can I have a ibex stuff animal it's a gate. Can I have a Among Us plushies. May I have a stuffy.

Love, Addison Ballew

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like an ozobot an asrgren ninja pushie, pokemon sword, Amung Us plushie, lego miro set, lego bowers castle, pokemon shining paerl.

Love, Raydan Clubbs

Dear Santa,

Barbie, ozobot, play station 5.

Love, Erika Cook

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo Switch, a PS5, Fortnite Reboot Van, Fortnite V-Bucks, and Roblox toys.

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. So can I have a 2800 V buck gift card, a lizard, and a Jack the skeleton disney infinity charikter.

Love, Walker

Dear Santa,

I would like ozobot, tablet, kitte, figits, game cards, a new friend, sins cit. Goodbye Santa.

Love, Alice Kemp

Dear Santa,

I wood like a tablet, Nintendo Switch, ozobot, playstation 5, phone, dart bike, cats, sowing mushin.

Love, Steven Kennedy

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like to have a phone. I would like to have a ozobot. I would like to have a pet the cat book. I would like to have a new bike.

Love, Elijah Kinkead

Dear Santa,

I want a wroibot. I wont a tablet. I wont a ozobot. I wont a wite big bord. I wont a koftrbl cher, a desk, a green skrean, a copeaer, a notebock, a stofinmil, asoiing moshene.

Love, Abigail Lewis

Dear Santa,

Could I please have baby doll stuff and a ozobot with markets? I can't whate till winter! Could I also have jerley?

Love, Sophi McClelland

Dear Santa,

I what a tadlet, ozobot. I alos what fijit. Sincerely yor friend.

Love, Zalie Moss

Dear Santa,

I wod liyk Pokemon, a foyn, a hiyt, a ptamus, a robot that dus avretheyng, a drt biyk, a Pokemon bok, a 5,000 wrth of Pokemon cards.

Love, Jaxon Parson

Dear Santa,

I would like a crayola Barbie Graet Dane Dog a Ozobot.

Love, Rylee Penwell

Dear Santa,

How are you bo bo I bo wut a ozobot and a Nintendo.

Love, Liam Richey

Dear Santa,

I wolub like elephant an piggie books. I wolub like a Junie B. Jones dook. I wolub like more school thing.

Love, Gracyn Sharp

Dear Santa,

I would like Dork diaries books, slime, Figets, a baby husky, Nintendo Switch, iPhone 12, a ozobot, a diarie with markets, Elephant and Piggie books, a Electerect scoooter, tie die pencil, paint, canvises, puppy plushies, piano books, Flamin hot cheatose, some chapstik, Junie B. Jones Books, paper, please.

Love, Harper Sikes

Dear Santa,

I would like pokemon cards, ozobot, beyblades, ps5. I would also like nascar games, towny hawk games.

Love, Ryan Stacy

Dear Santa,

I what a Playstation 5. I what a ozobot. I what a I Among as plushies. I what a tablet.

Love, Drake Steininger

Dear Santa,

PS5, rare Pokemon, ozobot, dirtbike, Americ flag, iPhone 13, beyblades, Jumbo Pop it.

Love, Levi Wilson

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa, I wut a PS5 and games.

Love, Kahal Rogers

Ms. Sarah Burlison's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5. I want a tv. I want my brother back. Santa, I want a pop-it.

Love, Malikai Bain

Dear Santa,

I would like a captin america shield, a Lego Marvel cmf seves, a Tablet, a Lego mincraft set, a Lego Mario set.

Love, Elliott Bobbett

Dear Santa,

A playstation, a monster truck, a belt, toy train, a toy robot, a toy hotwheel track, a hotwheel car, a teddy bear, an emoji stress ball.

Love, Wyatt Bone

Dear Santa,

I would like christmas a Barbie Dream house and a mini paint set and a two LOLS and a big make up set and barbies and a baby alive doll.

Love, Alina Brewer

Dear Santa,

I would want a few things for Christmas this year and this is what I would want. First, I have been begging for a while for a nintendo switch. It would be nice if you also got me animal crossing. Next, I was wondering if you could get me a hot wheels collection! Also, I really want a LPS collie dog collection! Then but not least...water markers, oversized shirts (black), robux card ($100), money ($10), new jeans (blue), lamp (light color pink), coloful sonic moehawk wig (multi), mozo bot (idk), converse (complet black), black backpack (black), Ipad (ipad pho), necklace (cross).

Love, Evelyn Ethridge

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa I would like a rc car that can go through the mud really quickly and I want a pool a big pool and a sled to. I wunt three hoverboard chargers.

Love, Joey Fraire

Dear Santa,

I wold plees like a iphone 13, ozobot, popit, laptop, pop it figit spiner, og dog, elf on the shelf, kid weding dres, dreem house. I love you Santa merry Christmus.

Love, Claire Ganime

Dear Santa,

I would wunt fro chrismis ps american girl doll house. and I wunt som markers and I wunt som makeup.

Love, AJ Hovis

Dear Santa,

I wuld like an iphone 13, a popit and robo bo box and mini brands plese bed spred also toys lap top makup kit and Braclslit kit.

Love, Maybree Laut

Dear Santa,

I would please like a four wheeler and a BB gun and RC car and a iphone 12, fancy clothes, a real treasure map.

Love, Charlie Lord

Dear Santa,

I want a RC x max. I want a hoverboard. I want a big track. I wnat a dually. I want a 22 gun. I want a maker. I want a motorcycle.

Love, Blake Marquis

Dear Santa,

I would like for Christmas is a toy train and a frisbee and an RC car and a remote control jet, a ozobot.

Love, Dameon Martin

Dear Santa,

I want a mini paint set, a bon-bon hand puppet, and a omg doll.

Love, Aubree Noble

Dear Santa,

I wunt a toye robot. but 2 plese. are yue real I am not citng.

Love, Sylas Palmer

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5 for christmas. I would like a new skate bord. I would a world Army play set. I would like a goke for chrismas. I would like a new side by side.

Love, Oliver Peo

Dear Santa,

I wold pleas like a phone 13, a makeup kit, a laptop, a popit figit spiner, a robobot, a new bike and a new kitten thank you!!!

Love, Jacycie Rice

Dear Santa,

I like Christmas I want legos. the legos I want is lego Avengers End Game.

Love, Brantley Swain

Dear Santa,

I wood like a ac 130 gun ship, and a world war 2 play set, and a AA gan and a troop transport truck, and a pc, and a toy apachay helicopter.

Love, Kael Underwood

Mrs. Barb Coleman's Class

Dear Santa,

I would like new shoes, popit toy, barbie, trampoline, new paint brushes, stickers, stuff to paint, snow picture, toy keys, and a dvd player.

Love, Sophia Horn

Dear Santa,

I want an xbox gift card, some more video games, a big box of hot cheetos, a venom funko pop and for my dad to come home from work early.

Love, Hoyt Lindsey

Dear Santa,

Spideman books, Rainbow high house, LaLaLoosey toys, Spiderman movies, Switch games, Barbie stuff, LoL dolls, chapter books.

Love, Aubree Michael

Dear Santa,

I would like a fluffy slime kit and light up dance pad for christmas. I really want cube and a glitter tattoo studio. fairy lantern.

Love, Josie Umfleet

Dear Santa,

How many points does your reindeer have? I want drum set, the Lonestar OMG doll, a new makeup case, a music stand and the wag family. Your the BEST!

Love, Malia Walker

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presints last year. I wald like a stuffed animal gorilla and a jump rope. Thank you Santa.

Love, Henry Peterman

Dear Santa,

I want a camera and a Fortnite remote control truck. I also want a Fortnite nerf gun. I've been good sharing the nintendo switch but I want my own please.

Love, Caleb Fellner

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want 1. LOL boll 2. puppy toy 3. cat toy thank you.

Love, Riley Summers

Dear Santa,

I been a good girl and I would like a bike, baby doll and I would like a big bugs bunny doll and a small tweetie doll and a hula hoop and a Lola bunny doll. Thank you very much.

Love, Gracie Nowack

Dear Santa,

I hope you cach my letter. What I want is a steve stufy, super Mario Bros u Deluxe, Quest for the diamond sword minecraft book, charmender squirtle bulbasaur, flash costtom and a science experiment. Thank you!

Love, William Huckaba

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5 with madden 2022 with a iPhone 13. I want a football.

Love, Joseph Bowman

Dear Santa,

could you pleas gabby, polly pocket, rainbow high doll, rainbow high bo, looo fidget popit, loo popit, chlothes, rich and famous.

Love, Jaycelynn Mell

Dear Santa,

I would like a Ford rc car that I can get in and drive, a remote rc car, Lego, a dirtbike, Jurassic World set, a tow truck, a semi truck, phone, roller skates, Hoverboard, xbox.

Love, Wyatt Pinkley

Dear Santa,

May I please have this for christmas, I want a intindo swich, the games are gunube call of duty, minecraft, fortnite, Big maze, hav a good trip.

Love, Grayson England

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.