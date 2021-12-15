Fredericktown Second Grade
Mrs. Buffi Ayyagari's Class
Dear Santa,
Tank you for the stuf you got me lass yeare. I want a drte bike. Can you get my bruther a drte bike?
Love, Lance Allgier
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my monster truck last year. I have ben wrking hard thes huere. My rucen will wunt a huvrbord. I will wunt a ifan 12.
Love, Benson Brewen
Dear Santa,
Thank you four the slingshot that you gave me last year it is viry fun. I tried to de nise this year. Will you get my dog cat and hamster something to? I would like it if you got me another fox I em kelecting foxes.
Love, Hazel Calvin-Gidley
Dear Santa,
I think i have been good this year. I wesh for a good crismis an my famly.
Love, Nathan Day
Dear Santa,
Can I ples have a foon and have a good crisnis.
Love, Silas Edgy
Dear Santa,
I thankfl for the fortnite room. can you git Oliver a toy tracter. I want a fone and a trerpre and tapi.
Love, Noah Evans
Dear Santa,
I'm thaen for my fren. I'm gun gev a ifone for my fren. I wat fre yet and slime likr. thay and kandle. i wat rad and blue.
Love, Genesis Garcia
Dear Santa,
FOr Christmas I would like a hot wheels tracks, a dirt bike, and stutes. Can you give my friend Genesis something sparkly.
Love, Kian Garrity
Dear Santa,
I love Santa becus Santa swet to me. he love me bake. I wish he can give Abre ifontrore. I new toys for Christmas. I want toy truch side by side.
Love, Elizabeth Holtkamp
Dear Santa,
I want a relle puppy and I want a IPhone 12 and I want a wagin and I want a inside traplene and I want a lab top. Thack you.
Love, Aubree Jennings
Dear Santa,
Can i pleas have a 100 bubl aumugus pop it. Thac you for the bade blade set. Can you pleas git Alis sum bath boms. Can i git a looscwer pop it.
Love, Bowen Lee
Dear Santa,
I help my dad get wood for the fire. And I play with my bruther to cheer him up. Thank you for my nerf gun and the toy cars. I want a toy thor, a lab top, sum drums.
Love, Hudson Revelle
Dear Santa,
I wunt a rc car. I wunt legos.
Love, Ellison Sikes
Ms. Kalyn Parson's Class
Dear Santa,
A Barbi kitchen set thats pink and puple, Barbi car. Barbi playground. Barbi toy dog. Barbi toy mini feed. Barbi toy bunk bed set.
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
I love you but I Love barbies my life dolls I whunt 100 pop its and my mom to fel debr and my brother I love crismis I love you.
Love, Madi
Dear Santa,
I like some legos. I want a bog and a phone. Thank you.
Love, Avalon
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a sofed pangwin, a stofed snowman, a swishey cupckae, a giyint stofed pangqin and a pilow with Santa.
Love, Marie McManemin
Dear Santa,
I want a electric dirt bike and a computer and a talking parrot a little kitten
Love, Gunner
Dear Santa,
I want a pokemon toys and one thousand pop it please and thank.
Love, Willow
Dear Santa,
I whunt reel twruk hover bord. I whunt Iphone. I whunt speaker. I whunt nerf gun.
Love, Austin
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Xbox1 and a hoverboard a Hatchimal and barbie dolls and chocolate. thank you.
Love, Rhea Elle
Dear Santa,
I what cats toys, and toys puppys and five pop its more please.
Love, Sekih
Dear Santa,
Please can i hav a new german shepard and six pop its and Nerfguns and a xbox one. Thank you.
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
can I have a big hot tub. Dear Santa, can I have a dog. Dear Santa, can I have a big play home.
Love, Leah Whittaker
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy. I also want pop its, 5 kittens, Nerf guns, xbox one games like among us Iphones X.
Love, Otis
Dear Santa,
Plese Santa, you migt not be abuo to get all the presents I want but that's fine. I want a speaker, a bulltin bord, a hover bord, a cople books, and a apple tree, and al put all the cookies.
Love, Roman Strong
Dear Santa,
I want 220 gift cards nintendo gift cards. I want a smart watch and regular watch. I want a nintendo game. pls
Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa,
barbie dolls two my life doll beds Hatchimals barbie dream hous. please and thank you chocolate.
Love, Jayla
Dear Santa,
I want 605 pop it and I want a iPhone and I want a hoverboard and a book call dogman and makeup and fake nails and a barbie doll and a dream house and a friendship necklace. Can I please get 8 and 16 liplos. Dear Santa I love you happy thanksgiving Santa.
Love, Adah Murray
Dear Santa,
I want a toy hen, a tag lit, a mocctrl pane, a nrf gun, a pop it, a tearecstoye, a toy moky, a titakdox, a rese car.
Love, Dillon Jorgensen
Dear Santa,
Can I pleys have a lot of Hatchimals, hoverbord, stressballs, squshesys, a lot of colered pincils, and 7 notebooks, big art box, and a lot of pop its, poptobs, some candy, santa thanks for the gifts. I will carrots and cokees for you and raindeer. One more think belly animals.
Love, Leah Walker
Dear Santa,
I want a vet set and with dogs to and peapl with trucks and trailors and cows and a big trucks with trailors. I want a pokemon legos please.
Love, Connor Schmidt
Dear Santa,
I want a enulectrer skuter, and a bacn bike, and a slap pupit itdtioer.
Love, Liam
Mr. Ryan Thompson's Class
Dear Santa,
I'd rather not have so much this year for Christmas. Here is what is on my list; a HUGE stuffed seal, a bedazzler kit, a basketball goal, a basketball and basketball shoes, Mr. Bubbles bubble bath, and some make-up please and a Nintendo Switch please.
Love, Lucy Braswell
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I want a iPad, a hot wheels track and fidget spinner.
Love, Rocky
Dear Santa,
I would like Adidas shoes, pokemon card, a hoverboard, and a blue ipad for christmas. fidget spinner
Love, Keegan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wut a gas pawd arc see car.
Love, Kaden
Dear Santa,
Dear santa can i have sum adidas, 40 fidget spinner, a bat cave, vr headset, pin impression toyo.
Love, Carter Smallen
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I want a HeyDudes, Hoverboard, Fidgets, now Phone, gymnastcs bar, puppy, and kitty, squishies, mini grands, gymnastcs mat, camera.
Love, Bailey Peters
Dear Santa,
For Chritmas I want some Hey Dudes, and a 1000 poppit, and a phone, and a fidget spiner poppit, and a big noetoe, and a lots of squishies, and a nintendo switch, and some mini brands and a camera.
Love, Maggie Lewis
Dear Santa,
for christmas, i want some, pokemon cards, nintendo switch, wheelies, xbox1, PS4, tablet, titans cards, compyuter, head fans, hey doods, dog, go cart.
Love, Gage Royer
Dear Santa,
For Chrismas i would like a Doll, Hey Dudes, Pop its, tangle, Fidget spinner, Blue care Bear, squishies, mini brand, and mini pop it.
Love, Aubree Francis
Dear Santa,
For Christmas i want a vr headset, Hoverboard and i will like puppy, tablit and i will like ps5, citty nintendo switch, that is it.
Love, Huck Miller
Dear Santa,
for christmis i want boy karate stuff, vr headset, dog plushy, a real car, and a phone.
Love, Corbin
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a XBox, and a hovervoard, sume mini brands and a nintendo swtch and sume fidgets.
Love, Zoey
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy pony, a toy car, a baby doll, a phone, a poppit, a skateboard, a poikemon, a gymnastics bar and some mini brands.
Love, Kinlee Burcham
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a toy doll, toy dog, toy poppit, tablet, nintendo switch, squishies, hoverboard and a toy any toy.
Love, MJ
Dear Santa,
For christmas I want a hoverboard, and a vr, with game on it and I want a scatboard, and can I get a new xbox1, that comes with a new controller.
Love, Gavin Newland
Dear Santa,
i want for christmas a ps4, a Pokemonds, a Poppit, a Fidget Spinner, a tadlet, a nintendo switch, a mini brands.
Love, Ramsey Tull
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a hoverboard, and Hey Dudes, and poppit.
Love, Dakota
Dear Santa,
I would like to have Hey Dudes. And I also would like to have a VR set. And a little puppy. also I want a iphone 12. Thank you!!!!!
Love, Brinley Richey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want some new hey dudes, new art, new paint, new shoes, new fidgets, new pants, new shirts, new headphones, gymnastics mate, a new backpack to put my school stuff in, new noe doe, and new squishies, gymnastics bar.
Love, Kendall Couch
Dear Santa,
electric blanket, puppy stuff, clothes, headphones, hanick, candey, muney, blue lite glasses, eledylites, trampalene. shose
Love, Kennedy
Dear Santa,
For chrstmas I like Bumble Bee. I like Hot Wheels. I like transformers. I like nintendo switch. I like xbox.
Love, Johnny
Mrs. Wendy Walker's Class
Dear Santa,
I wut a Barbie and a ledck ckued.
Love, Mikayla Basler
Dear Santa,
I want a huverburd and diminds in the world and a phone and a tablet and a cromebook and LOLs.
Love, Kyla Brooks
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa I want 100 dollers and a huverbord and a IPhone 12 and a 10 miney backpacks and 20 big popis and a bunny and a lova lamp and a elf on the shelf and tons of toys.
Love, Autumn Burns
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5, a cat toy and a mouse.
Love, Hayden Cook
Dear Santa,
a flip phone, pokemon, tools in a box. I want a cros neclis, ps5. I want a peckachue pilo. I want a proge, eckt table. I want jenes. I want a new water bottle.
Love, Evan Crump
Dear Santa,
I want a ipod. I want a popit and I want a irolingsit, and I want a lol boll.
Love, Braelynn Day
Dear Santa,
I want 100000 trons and playstan4 evven a lprgne, and a srkpuppit all the suprmrylogn puppit. Your true love.
Love, Dominic Freeman
Dear Santa,
I want a lap top, and 6234 Lego bricks, a 10,000$ pen and lot aka 1,000,000 coke bottles and mittos and a dask.
Love, Curtis Gipson
Dear Santa,
I what a PS5. I want a toy bmw and I want gta5. I want peplel to be happy. I want everybody to not be sad.
Love, Jaxon Grimes
Dear Santa,
I whnt a ritey doll. I whnt a OMG doll. I whnt a laigo frinds. I whnt a miny gadack. I whnt a criy badey. I whnt a drdes. I whnt a LOLs. I whnt a dadey LOL. I whnt a drde drem hause.
Love, Rilee Hawkins
Dear Santa,
Swich. arm slev's. basketball. football eluv's. football. Act set. PS3. basketball goll. New water boddoll.
Love, Elisha Kinney
Dear Santa,
I want a nintindo 64 and a super mario 64 and a hex bag Jack bot set.
Love, Arturo Maniscalchi
Dear Santa,
Jojo boy. I wut love. I wut a Ipd. I like a little dog. I wat you stuff.
Love, Arianna Montgomery
Dear Santa,
I wunt for crismi a OMG home, a OMG doll, Robuxe, Pokemon kors 19 for my litt sistr ld Pokemon. a dr thee nitsuv frete a big doll.
Love, Ally Montoya
Dear Santa,
Pokemon kod, a not will and a jum and a kpidl and adlutoik.
Love, Henry Musket
Dear Santa,
I wete a gose sose Breb sete. I wete a bate dolls, and a I wete a doll hose. Done.
Love, Alvina Nesbary
Dear Santa,
I woot a toy rebooh. I woot a tooy car that comes with a cch. I woot a ornge doll. I woot too dollars. I woot a oll baguv lageo. I woot a laptop. I woot a bane. I woot ine toy. I woot to git a presit far you.
Love, Kaylynn Shields
Dear Santa,
RC car, PS5, cool gear.
Love, Robert Stephens
Dear Santa,
I ut look and I wut I'm and I wut loook pokemon.
Love, Mikey Vance
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa I wut a pane for crisma pink pane and I wut a stay for my pane.
Love, Kinleigh Vest
Dear Santa,
I want all the gold in the world and a hole lot of nref guns and figit.
Love, Ethan Wagganer
Dear Santa,
I want toy. I want Blackcat. I want Santa. I want Love. I want Anthony. I want fox. I like Santa. I want flag. I like Jaxon.
Love, Anthony Williams
Mrs. Amber Parish's Class
Dear Santa,
How are you? I went a ozobot. I went a phone. Can I have a ibex stuff animal it's a gate. Can I have a Among Us plushies. May I have a stuffy.
Love, Addison Ballew
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like an ozobot an asrgren ninja pushie, pokemon sword, Amung Us plushie, lego miro set, lego bowers castle, pokemon shining paerl.
Love, Raydan Clubbs
Dear Santa,
Barbie, ozobot, play station 5.
Love, Erika Cook
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch, a PS5, Fortnite Reboot Van, Fortnite V-Bucks, and Roblox toys.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. So can I have a 2800 V buck gift card, a lizard, and a Jack the skeleton disney infinity charikter.
Love, Walker
Dear Santa,
I would like ozobot, tablet, kitte, figits, game cards, a new friend, sins cit. Goodbye Santa.
Love, Alice Kemp
Dear Santa,
I wood like a tablet, Nintendo Switch, ozobot, playstation 5, phone, dart bike, cats, sowing mushin.
Love, Steven Kennedy
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like to have a phone. I would like to have a ozobot. I would like to have a pet the cat book. I would like to have a new bike.
Love, Elijah Kinkead
Dear Santa,
I want a wroibot. I wont a tablet. I wont a ozobot. I wont a wite big bord. I wont a koftrbl cher, a desk, a green skrean, a copeaer, a notebock, a stofinmil, asoiing moshene.
Love, Abigail Lewis
Dear Santa,
Could I please have baby doll stuff and a ozobot with markets? I can't whate till winter! Could I also have jerley?
Love, Sophi McClelland
Dear Santa,
I what a tadlet, ozobot. I alos what fijit. Sincerely yor friend.
Love, Zalie Moss
Dear Santa,
I wod liyk Pokemon, a foyn, a hiyt, a ptamus, a robot that dus avretheyng, a drt biyk, a Pokemon bok, a 5,000 wrth of Pokemon cards.
Love, Jaxon Parson
Dear Santa,
I would like a crayola Barbie Graet Dane Dog a Ozobot.
Love, Rylee Penwell
Dear Santa,
How are you bo bo I bo wut a ozobot and a Nintendo.
Love, Liam Richey
Dear Santa,
I wolub like elephant an piggie books. I wolub like a Junie B. Jones dook. I wolub like more school thing.
Love, Gracyn Sharp
Dear Santa,
I would like Dork diaries books, slime, Figets, a baby husky, Nintendo Switch, iPhone 12, a ozobot, a diarie with markets, Elephant and Piggie books, a Electerect scoooter, tie die pencil, paint, canvises, puppy plushies, piano books, Flamin hot cheatose, some chapstik, Junie B. Jones Books, paper, please.
Love, Harper Sikes
Dear Santa,
I would like pokemon cards, ozobot, beyblades, ps5. I would also like nascar games, towny hawk games.
Love, Ryan Stacy
Dear Santa,
I what a Playstation 5. I what a ozobot. I what a I Among as plushies. I what a tablet.
Love, Drake Steininger
Dear Santa,
PS5, rare Pokemon, ozobot, dirtbike, Americ flag, iPhone 13, beyblades, Jumbo Pop it.
Love, Levi Wilson
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa, I wut a PS5 and games.
Love, Kahal Rogers
Ms. Sarah Burlison's Class
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5. I want a tv. I want my brother back. Santa, I want a pop-it.
Love, Malikai Bain
Dear Santa,
I would like a captin america shield, a Lego Marvel cmf seves, a Tablet, a Lego mincraft set, a Lego Mario set.
Love, Elliott Bobbett
Dear Santa,
A playstation, a monster truck, a belt, toy train, a toy robot, a toy hotwheel track, a hotwheel car, a teddy bear, an emoji stress ball.
Love, Wyatt Bone
Dear Santa,
I would like christmas a Barbie Dream house and a mini paint set and a two LOLS and a big make up set and barbies and a baby alive doll.
Love, Alina Brewer
Dear Santa,
I would want a few things for Christmas this year and this is what I would want. First, I have been begging for a while for a nintendo switch. It would be nice if you also got me animal crossing. Next, I was wondering if you could get me a hot wheels collection! Also, I really want a LPS collie dog collection! Then but not least...water markers, oversized shirts (black), robux card ($100), money ($10), new jeans (blue), lamp (light color pink), coloful sonic moehawk wig (multi), mozo bot (idk), converse (complet black), black backpack (black), Ipad (ipad pho), necklace (cross).
Love, Evelyn Ethridge
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa I would like a rc car that can go through the mud really quickly and I want a pool a big pool and a sled to. I wunt three hoverboard chargers.
Love, Joey Fraire
Dear Santa,
I wold plees like a iphone 13, ozobot, popit, laptop, pop it figit spiner, og dog, elf on the shelf, kid weding dres, dreem house. I love you Santa merry Christmus.
Love, Claire Ganime
Dear Santa,
I would wunt fro chrismis ps american girl doll house. and I wunt som markers and I wunt som makeup.
Love, AJ Hovis
Dear Santa,
I wuld like an iphone 13, a popit and robo bo box and mini brands plese bed spred also toys lap top makup kit and Braclslit kit.
Love, Maybree Laut
Dear Santa,
I would please like a four wheeler and a BB gun and RC car and a iphone 12, fancy clothes, a real treasure map.
Love, Charlie Lord
Dear Santa,
I want a RC x max. I want a hoverboard. I want a big track. I wnat a dually. I want a 22 gun. I want a maker. I want a motorcycle.
Love, Blake Marquis
Dear Santa,
I would like for Christmas is a toy train and a frisbee and an RC car and a remote control jet, a ozobot.
Love, Dameon Martin
Dear Santa,
I want a mini paint set, a bon-bon hand puppet, and a omg doll.
Love, Aubree Noble
Dear Santa,
I wunt a toye robot. but 2 plese. are yue real I am not citng.
Love, Sylas Palmer
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS5 for christmas. I would like a new skate bord. I would a world Army play set. I would like a goke for chrismas. I would like a new side by side.
Love, Oliver Peo
Dear Santa,
I wold pleas like a phone 13, a makeup kit, a laptop, a popit figit spiner, a robobot, a new bike and a new kitten thank you!!!
Love, Jacycie Rice
Dear Santa,
I like Christmas I want legos. the legos I want is lego Avengers End Game.
Love, Brantley Swain
Dear Santa,
I wood like a ac 130 gun ship, and a world war 2 play set, and a AA gan and a troop transport truck, and a pc, and a toy apachay helicopter.
Love, Kael Underwood
Mrs. Barb Coleman's Class
Dear Santa,
I would like new shoes, popit toy, barbie, trampoline, new paint brushes, stickers, stuff to paint, snow picture, toy keys, and a dvd player.
Love, Sophia Horn
Dear Santa,
I want an xbox gift card, some more video games, a big box of hot cheetos, a venom funko pop and for my dad to come home from work early.
Love, Hoyt Lindsey
Dear Santa,
Spideman books, Rainbow high house, LaLaLoosey toys, Spiderman movies, Switch games, Barbie stuff, LoL dolls, chapter books.
Love, Aubree Michael
Dear Santa,
I would like a fluffy slime kit and light up dance pad for christmas. I really want cube and a glitter tattoo studio. fairy lantern.
Love, Josie Umfleet
Dear Santa,
How many points does your reindeer have? I want drum set, the Lonestar OMG doll, a new makeup case, a music stand and the wag family. Your the BEST!
Love, Malia Walker
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presints last year. I wald like a stuffed animal gorilla and a jump rope. Thank you Santa.
Love, Henry Peterman
Dear Santa,
I want a camera and a Fortnite remote control truck. I also want a Fortnite nerf gun. I've been good sharing the nintendo switch but I want my own please.
Love, Caleb Fellner
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want 1. LOL boll 2. puppy toy 3. cat toy thank you.
Love, Riley Summers
Dear Santa,
I been a good girl and I would like a bike, baby doll and I would like a big bugs bunny doll and a small tweetie doll and a hula hoop and a Lola bunny doll. Thank you very much.
Love, Gracie Nowack
Dear Santa,
I hope you cach my letter. What I want is a steve stufy, super Mario Bros u Deluxe, Quest for the diamond sword minecraft book, charmender squirtle bulbasaur, flash costtom and a science experiment. Thank you!
Love, William Huckaba
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5 with madden 2022 with a iPhone 13. I want a football.
Love, Joseph Bowman
Dear Santa,
could you pleas gabby, polly pocket, rainbow high doll, rainbow high bo, looo fidget popit, loo popit, chlothes, rich and famous.
Love, Jaycelynn Mell
Dear Santa,
I would like a Ford rc car that I can get in and drive, a remote rc car, Lego, a dirtbike, Jurassic World set, a tow truck, a semi truck, phone, roller skates, Hoverboard, xbox.
Love, Wyatt Pinkley
Dear Santa,
May I please have this for christmas, I want a intindo swich, the games are gunube call of duty, minecraft, fortnite, Big maze, hav a good trip.
Love, Grayson England