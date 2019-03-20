Try 3 months for $3

Mackenzie Phillips, a senior at Fredericktown High School signed a letter of intent on Jan. 2 to play for the St. Louis College of Pharmacy 2019-20 women’s soccer team. Christopher Sutton, also an FHS senior, signed a letter of intent while on campus on Feb. 22, to play for the St. Louis College of Pharmacy 2019-20 men’s soccer team.

Phillips will play her final season of high school soccer this spring as a member of the Fredericktown High School Black Cats.

Head STLCOP Coach Jack Jamieson is happy to include Phillips on his Eutectic 2019 roster.

“Mackenzie will bring talent, experience, and leadership to the Women’s Soccer program,” Jamieson said. “She has the ability to impact the team immediately as a wingback or midfielder. Her speed and ball skills, along with her knowledge and athleticism will be a major plus for our defensive end.”

Jamieson added that Phillips’ positive impact will also go beyond the soccer field.

“Mackenzie is not only a fine addition for the soccer program, but is an outstanding student,” he said. “She will represent the community in an extremely positive way.”

Phillips will join the STLCOP roster when she arrives on campus for classes in the fall of 2019.

Sutton played four years as a defender for the FHS Blackcats boys soccer team. In addition to the high school team, he also has experience playing for several tournament travelling teams, including the Cats, Thunderbirds, and Blackcats.

Head Jamieson is happy to add Sutton to his 2019 Eutectic roster.

“Chris will bring a presence in the backfield and will be competing for the right back starting position vacated by Trevor Martin,” said Jamieson.  “Chris’ work ethic on and off the field will make a huge difference.  We need to solidify the defensive end of the field and Chris is a piece of that puzzle.  His experience playing defense on the right side will be a plus, and we are expecting good things from him immediately.  Preseason training and learning the defensive system will be the biggest challenge for him, but I feel confident he has the ability and knowledge to pick it up.”      

Sutton will join the STLCOP roster when he arrives on campus for classes this fall. He plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in Biomedical Sciences at STLCOP.

The St. Louis College of Pharmacy Athletic Program is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the American Midwest Conference (AMC). STLCOP offers 12 intercollegiate sports, including volleyball (w), basketball (mw), cross country (mw), track and field (mw), tennis (mw), softball (w), and soccer (mw). An intercollegiate men’s volleyball program will be introduced in the spring of 2020.

The College’s mascot – the Eutectic – is a common term in pharmacy describing the scientific process of two solids being combined to form a liquid. It is the perfect metaphor for the St. Louis College of Pharmacy’s Athletic Program – combining athletics and a demanding academic program.

