Fredericktown Soccer Camp
Fredericktown Soccer Camp

There will be a soccer camp July 13-16 for children age 6 up to those entering 7th grade.

The camp will be 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. each evening at the Rotary Park soccer fields. 

The cost is $40 per camper. Preregistration is available at tiny.cc/soccercamp. All preregistered players will receive a free camp water bottle.

For more information, text Coach McCoy at 573-987-4924.

