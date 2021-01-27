Fredericktown students make MU fall dean's list

The University of Missouri fall semester 2020 dean’s list includes 11,653 undergraduate students, who earned the academic distinction.
Among those students are the following from Fredericktown: Daniel W Bathe Sophomore, Arts & Science; Brianna Danielle Irene Cooper Junior, Arts & Science; Riley S. Dodson Senior, Engineering; Kaysee L. Whelen Senior, Education; and Cooper Alan Williams Sophomore, Engineering.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Alan Kopitsky
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today