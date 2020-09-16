Free COVID-19 drive-through testing available in Madison County Sept. 18

Free COVID-19 drive-through testing will be available in Madison County, Sept. 18.
The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services and Missouri National Guard will perform drive-through testing for COVID-19 at Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department, 1030 Madison 333, Fredericktown, MO 63645 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020.
The tests are open to all residents of Missouri. They do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be eligible for the test, and no doctor’s order is required. There is also no fee, and no need to present insurance information.
“This opportunity will not only be a convenient option for many people to access testing, but it will also allow us to learn more about the prevalence in our community,” said Teresa Rehkop, R.N., Assistant Administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
Online registration is available through DHSS at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the state hotline at 877-435-8411. Registrants will be given a 15-minute appointment block. Upon arrival at the drive-through testing site, they will be asked questions, including about symptoms they may or may not have. Members of the National Guard will assist in collection of a nasal swab and it will be sent to a laboratory for processing. Patients will then be notified of their results by the Department of Health and Senior Services.
All persons who are tested are asked to self-isolate until they receive negative results. If you test positive for COVID-19 virus you will be provided with further guidance. Should you have concerns, contact your health care provider.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!