Free COVID-19 drive-through testing available in Madison County Sept. 18

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Free COVID-19 drive-through testing will be available in Madison County, Sept. 18.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services and Missouri National Guard will perform drive-through testing for COVID-19 at Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department, 1030 Madison 333, Fredericktown, MO 63645 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020.

The tests are open to all residents of Missouri. They do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be eligible for the test, and no doctor’s order is required. There is also no fee, and no need to present insurance information.

“This opportunity will not only be a convenient option for many people to access testing, but it will also allow us to learn more about the prevalence in our community,” said Teresa Rehkop, R.N., Assistant Administrator of the Madison County Health Department.