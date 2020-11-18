Free COVID-19 testing opportunities available throughout Missouri

The State of Missouri continues to host community testing events throughout the state each week.

Missourians can register for these events currently scheduled at health.mo.gov/communitytest and also continue to check back for future opportunities to be tested at an event nearby.

Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms. Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a self-administered nasal swab to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at the specified sites in each region at no cost to the individual.

Registration is now open for upcoming community testing events scheduled between Nov. 17-21 in the following counties: Butler, Callaway, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Pettis and St. Louis.

The community-based testing is operated by the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard in coordination with the hosting local public health agencies.

CARES Act funding is used for community testing. Some counties have also elected to provide these events using CARES Act funding received by their county.