Free COVID-19 Testing
DHSS is partnering with the Missouri Community Health Centers and MAKO Medical Laboratories to offer free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at (Cap America) the former Walmart parking lot, 601 East Hwy. 72. To register visit https://mako.exchange/splash/MOmakotesting/

